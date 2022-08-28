Read full article on original website
WhatsApp bans 2.4 million Indian accounts in July - monthly report
BENGALURU, Sept 2 (Reuters) - WhatsApp banned 2.39 million Indian accounts in July, the highest so far this year, the Meta (META.O)-owned popular instant messaging app said late on Thursday in its monthly report.
Indonesia seeks G20 buy-in for energy transition agenda
JAKARTA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - G20 president Indonesia urged member countries on Friday to commit to its proposal towards adopting clean energy, days after the group's climate talks ended with no clear agreement.
