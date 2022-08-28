The Baltimore Orioles announced Wednesday morning that they have signed free agent first baseman and designated hitter Jesus Aguilar to a minor league deal. He will join the Orioles in Cleveland Wednesday for their series against the Guardians, as a member of the club's Taxi Squad. Aguilar, 32, was designated for assignment by the Miami Marlins last week, and after passing through waivers, became a free agent free to sign with any team.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO