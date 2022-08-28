ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Spun

Saints, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Shocking Trade

On a day when every NFL team is making cuts, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprisingly noteworthy addition. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are sending defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Gardner-Johnson started 11 of 12 games played last year for New Orleans, mainly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
NFL
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning

The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers, Vikings Have Agreed To A Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their offensive line depth with a trade on Tuesday afternoon. Pittsburgh sent a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis. Davis had signed with the Vikings this offseason after spending five years with the Miami Dolphins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts

The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL

