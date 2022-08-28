100 Orlando Date Night Ideas

I’m guessing you are here for Orlando date night ideas, right? So, here are 100. You’re welcome.

Updated August 2022 by Dani Meyering

1. Paddle around Lake Eola in a swan boat

Booking a swan paddle boat is practically a right of passage for becoming a true Orlandoan. Rentals are currently available Fridays-Sundays from 10am – 7pm at Lake Eola Park, across from Relax Grill. The cost is $15 per half hour.

2. Visit a local garden

Orlando is home to many picturesque gardens ideal for a date that won't break the bank. For a nominal fee, stroll through the outdoor sculpture garden at Albin Polasek Museum & Sculpture Gardens or weave your way through the themed areas of Leu Gardens. Other local gardens, like Kraft Azalea Garden and Mead Botanical Garden in Winter Park, are completely free.

3. Try paddle boarding

Explore Central Florida's waterways on a paddle board! Here are a few of our favorite tours .

4. Plan a romantic picnic

For a DIY approach, check out our guide to 10 Perfect Picnic Spots in Orlando . Alternatively, you could pick up provisions to-go or enlist the help of a local picnic company to take care of the full setup for you.

Our guide to planning a romantic picnic for two has all the details.

5. See a movie at a drive-in or dine-in theater

Cozy up in the car at a nearby drive-in movie theater , like the Silver Moon Drive-In in Lakeland. Or, soak up the classic movie theater experience with full dinner service at a dine-in theater like Enzian Theater.

6. Visit a local farmers' market

A few of our favorites include the Windermere Farmers Market (Fridays from 9am-1:30pm), Winter Garden Farmers Market (Saturdays from 8am-1pm), Winter Park Farmers Market (Saturdays from 8am-1pm) and Orlando Farmers Market (Sundays from 10am-3pm). Refer to our guide to Orlando Farmers Markets for more ideas.

7. Attend Movie Night at Leu Gardens

On the first Friday of most months, Leu Gardens stays open late to screen an outdoor movie in the gardens. You're allowed to pack a picnic basket with wine or beer, too! Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

8. Take a couples cooking class

It’s getting hot in the kitchen, baby! Taking a cooking class together is a great way to level up your date nights at home . Our top cooking class picks include Publix Aprons (try the hands-on couples cooking classes offered each month), or date night cooking classes at Truffles & Trifles.

9. Bike the West Orange Trail

Rent wheels from West Orange Bikes and Blades or bring your own to pedal along the scenic West Orange Trail in Winter Garden. There are plenty of places to stop and explore along the way, detailed in our itinerary to Eat, Drink and Explore the West Orange Trail .

10. Hang out at the swanky Bösendorfer Lounge

Pull up a seat at Grand Bohemian Orlando's sophisticated lobby bar, Bösendorfer Lounge, for cocktails, occasional jazz (the lounge has a Grand Bösendorfer Piano), and great food.

11. Book a seat at a chef's table

Go behind the scenes by booking a chef's table experience! Highball & Harvest at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes offers this unique experience for up to 8 guests, perfect for a group date with friends. There are plenty of other chef's table experiences in Orland o as well as Omakase Dining .

12. Take a day trip to Celebration

Located just 15 minutes from the Disney theme parks, Celebration is a charming and quaint town originally developed by Disney as a master-planned community. Here are our favorite 10 Ways to do Date Night in Celebration .

13. Embark on a private horseback trail ride

Located amidst the Lake Jesup Conservation Area, owner Beki Herrbach’s Hidden Palms Ranch provides couples with private trail rides in the area. Saddle up and let Beki guide you through her favorite places, including peaceful tree-canopied trails and waterfront expanses. Here’s a review and video of our experience .

14. Go kayaking in a clear kayak

See Rock Springs Run like never before from a completely clear kayak. You'll be able to spot what's in the water around and directly below you! Or, hop in your kayak after dark to see bioluminescence on the Space Coast in a whole new way. You can also opt for a romantic sunset tour on the Winter Park Chain of Lakes . All of these experiences are offered by local clear kayaking company, Get Up and Go Kayaking.

15. Create your own masterpiece

Pinspiration offers a unique Splatter Date Package , an artsy splatter painting experience that includes private access to the “splatter room.” This method involves flinging, throwing and dripping acrylic paint onto the canvas. The package includes your canvas, protective gear, a glow-in-the-dark painting upgrade, chocolates and two glasses of champagne.

Alternatively, try your hand at fluid painting with The Dirty Pour Project. Book your own private pour party in a local park, join a public pour party at a local brewery, or schedule a private class. Explore our date ideas involving artful experiences .

16. Watch the Disney fireworks outside the parks

While watching the fireworks from inside the parks or from a fireworks cruise no doubt offers the best experience and vantage point, there are plenty of noteworthy spots outside of the parks that offer prime fireworks viewing.

17. Have lunch on a farm

From October through May, Bountiful Farms Bistro in Okahumpka offers outdoor dining underneath the farm's gigantic old oak tree. There's also an adorable farm stand where you can purchase organic produce from the farm to take home, alongside other fresh goodies. Maximize your day by combining a visit to the farm with a hike at a nearby preserve, like the lush and low-key Flat Island Preserve just a 7-minute drive away.

18. Witness the phenomenon of bioluminescence on the Space Coast

Florida's Space Coast is one of the best places in the world to see bioluminescence when active in the summer months. Join a guided kayak tour on a new moon night to watch the water come alive with glowing blue bioluminescent organisms, called dinoflagellates. We've got the full scoop on this nighttime date here .

19. Take a day trip to Bok Tower Gardens

Get lost in the winding pathways and secret hideaways at this gorgeous outdoor attraction in Lake Wales. There's also an onsite cafe–ask for your meal and wine packaged to go and then set up a picnic anywhere in the gardens. We've compiled all of our best tips for a day trip to Bok Tower Gardens .

20. Check out Thornton Park's 2nd Thursday Wine + Art Walk

During the Thornton Park District's monthly 2nd Thursday Wine + Art Walk , $10 gets you a glass and a map of 20+ places to stop for a tasty libation, with plenty of local art along the way. Pair it with dinner at one of Thornton Park's numerous restaurants for a complete date. Find more ideas in our guide to a Thursday Night in Thornton Park Date Night .

21. Pick up a picnic to-go from Wine Bar George

Did you know you can build your own picnic to-go from The Basket at Wine Bar George? You'll need to bring your own basket with you, but the wine selection is second to none.

22. Dine at one of Orlando's most romantic restaurants

Over the years, we’ve discovered quite the assortment of romantic locales throughout Orlando worthy of inclusion in your date night rotation. Here’s a summary of top picks based on accolades and ambiance.

23. Score day or spa passes to a local resort

You don't need to be an overnight guest to spend the day at an epic Orlando resort pool. Book day passes through sites like ResortPass , or book a spa appointment at select resorts that include pool access with your spa service.

24. Complete the unofficial Disney monorail pub crawl

While not an official tour or guided experience, hopping on the Disney monorail for a DIY pub crawl is one of our favorite ways to experience Disney outside of the parks. We tried it for ourselves and created a comprehensive guide for couples. Alternatively, follow our tips for a Skyliner crawl .

25. Plan an Italian-Inspired date night

Whisk your date away to Italy–without leaving Central Florida. Our itinerary for an Italian-inspired date night includes pizza, pasta, gelato, and even a mini Portofino Bay right here in Orlando.

26. Go on a safari at Wild Florida

Throughout Wild Florida's four-mile drive-thru safari set on 170 acres, spot 150+ animals and even add on a stop to hand feed giraffes. Stick around to visit the Gator Park afterward, which is included with the safari park admission cost.

27. See local art at 1st Thursdays at Orlando Museum of Art

On the first Thursday of each month from 6-9pm, local art lovers and artists mingle at the museum for an evening of socializing, art appreciation, live music, and discovery. The artwork on display is inspired by each month’s unique theme. In addition to the art on display, there are cash bars serving wine and beer available for purchase.

28. Spend the night in a unique Airbnb

From a treehouse yurt in Geneva to an old fire station in Sanford, these unique Airbnb rentals in Central Florida provide an out of the ordinary place to stay on a romantic overnight.

29. Try Grilled Cheese Happy Hour at La Femme du Fromage

Every Friday is Grilled Cheese Happy Hour at La Femme du Fromage, located inside of East End Market. The shop creates a new specialty grilled cheese each week, which is expertly paired with a complimentary craft beer. The price varies, but is usually somewhere between $15 – $20 with the beer pairing. Check social media for details on each week's special.

East End Market is also a great spot for a progressive date night!

30. See a show at HÄOS on Church

This newcomer to Church Street in downtown Orlando is a hybrid bar, restaurant and performance venue perfect for date night. Shows upstairs run the gamut from cabaret and burlesque to dance and more. Downstairs, enjoy lively performances while you dine in the evening and during weekend brunch. FYI – there is an artist fee upon entry to help support the performers.

31. Toast to your love at a rooftop bar

Nothing says romance like watching the sunset over the downtown skyline. Take the stairs or elevator up a few floors to one of these rooftop bars in Orlando .

32. Dine with sunset views

We've rounded up our favorite local restaurants with sunset views to make planning a breeze.

33. Listen to live jazz

Music-loving couples have no shortage of options for a musical night out, especially when it comes to live jazz . You can catch weekly jazz sessions Thursday nights at VINIA Wine & Kitchen in Winter Park, and Sundar Nights at Pilars Loft in Downtown Winter Garden.

34. Double date at Eden Bar and Enzian Theater

Enjoy craft cocktails, a delicious dinner and a classic or independent film all in one place. Enzian Theater is our go-to spot for a movie date in retro digs. It's also the official home of the annual Florida Film Festival and ongoing Central Florida FilmSlam.

The adjoining Eden Bar provides plenty of outdoor dining space and a full menu including craft cocktails made at the covered outdoor bar. Large oak trees and twinkle lights provide extra romantic ambiance.

35. Go tubing in a natural spring

Kelly Park is our nearest place to go tubing , offering a short but picturesque tube run you'll want to enjoy again and again. Pack a picnic to enjoy by the water after you get your fill of aquatic fun. Or, make the trek to Rainbow Springs State Park, KP Hole or Ichetucknee Springs where you can tube in refreshingly cool spring water for hours.

36. Learn new skills at a cocktail class

Learn the history and technique of craft cocktails during one of the many mixology classes around Orlando .

37. Attend a special event at the zoo

Meander through the Central Florida Zoo during one of the many events throughout the year. Check their events page to see what's happening soon. Be sure to put the Asian Lantern Festival on your calendar during the holiday season.

38. Check out a local happy hour

Enjoy bites and sips for a fraction of the regular cost. Here are our top picks for the best Orlando happy hours .

39. Go glamping at Lake Louisa State Park

Plan a weekend in nature camping with a twist. Lake Louisa State Park’s glamping tents include cooling units, a plush queen bed, outlets and more. Cozy details will make you feel right at home, while the temperature control units keep you comfortable, even in the summer months. Or spend the weekend in a Lake Louisa cabin .

40. Book a romantic spa day

These Orlando spas offer special treatments with couples in mind. The Ritz-Carlton Spa offers the ultimate in luxury, while St. Somewhere Spa at Margaritaville Resort Orlando will transport you to a tropical getaway.

Looking for something more unique? Book a treatment at the Orlando Beer Spa on I-Drive for craft brews and relaxation.

41. Go zip lining

Soar over alligators at Gatorland, or explore an old limestone quarry at The Canyons Zip Line and Adventure Park. These places to go zip lining in Central Florida are sure to get your adrenaline pumping together.

42. Have an Orlando food truck date

Weekly and monthly food truck meet-ups throughout Central Florida make for an easy breezy evening, and you’ll never have to argue over which restaurant to visit again.

43. Indulge your favorite Francophile with a French-inspired date night

If an international trip isn't in the cards, there are plenty of local places for a French-inspired date sure to delight any Francophile. From French bistros and pâtisseries to our own miniature Paris, here are a few romantic ways to share a French-inspired date night in Orlando .

44. Visit an Orlando brewery

Over the years, Orlando's local craft brewery scene has continued to grow. The Ravenous Pig's epic beer garden is another favorite, a one-stop date night spot complete with an outdoor lawn, adjoining restaurant, lawn games and more. Our Beer Lover’s Guide to Orlando Breweries has the full scoop.

45. Perfect your swing at Topgolf

Play makes any date better, no matter the occasion. Maybe it’s a first date and you want to make a good impression, a double date with some friendly competition, or you finally found a babysitter and can have a fun night alone. Topgolf Orlando offers lots of laughs, food and drinks to keep the night going, and a fun, playful atmosphere.

Hot tip: Game play is half price every Tuesday.

46. Sip on some the best cocktails in Orlando

Orlando is home to amazing theme parks, and that also means we're home to some awesome themed bars. Don't miss these out-of-the-ordinary and unique bars in Orlando .

47. Go on a hot air balloon ride

Nothing says date night quite like an early morning sunrise hot air balloon ride over Central Florida. Most companies even allow you to assist in setting up the balloon for takeoff. While several local companies offer tours, our personal favorite is Bob's Balloons.

48. See a show at Orlando Shakes

Head to Orlando's official Shakespeare theater, Orlando Shakes, for seasonal productions of Shakespeare classics alongside other top-notch performances. See upcoming shows here .

49. Pick your own flowers and produce

In the cooler months of fall, winter and spring, head to a local u-pick farm to pick your own strawberries, blueberries, citrus, sunflowers, wildflowers and so much more.

50. Join a boozy yoga class

Enjoy yoga any time of the year at one of the many boozy yoga classes in Orlando – many of them at local breweries. Get lost in the flow together!

51. Hop aboard the Winter Park Scenic Boat Tour

If you haven't already hopped aboard the Winter Park Scenic Boat Tour, what are you waiting for? This local attraction in Winter Park takes you through the scenic Winter Park Chain of Lakes on a pontoon boat. You'll cruise by lakefront homes, Rollins College, scenic parks and more, while your guide fills you in on Winter Park history and cracks cheesy jokes. It's a must-do.

52. See a comedy show

Traveling comedians and local talent frequent the Orlando Improv at Pointe Orlando. Or, visit SAK Comedy Lab for interactive improv shows. Some SAK shows are kid-friendly, but for an adults-only vibe check out the monthly Truth or Dare Improv show.

53. Throw an Axe

Plan a daytime or evening adventure at The Axe Trap and Remedy bar and lounge In Winter Park, Florida. Head over at early as 8 a.m. for Foxtail Coffee, or in the afternoon/evening for Axe throwing and Remedy bar and lounge. They are fused together in this 1920s industrial inspired building.

Remedy has a variety of beer, wine, cocktails and drinks, and their chefs prepare dishes in house to ensure a great experience and great food. For reservations, menus, questions visit theaxetrap.com .

54. Hang out at Plant Street Market

This brewery and indoor food market offers a wonderful atmosphere for an afternoon or evening date. Pick up food from your favorite vendors, grab a few craft beers from Crooked Can, and relax on the huge outdoor patio. There's live music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, too! Here are a few ideas for a date night at Plant Street Market .

55. Go ice skating any time of the year

Who says you have to wait until the holidays to skate around the ice rink hand in hand? RDV Ice Den is open for public ice skating every day of the week. The chilly indoor facility is perfect for a budget-friendly date night.

56. Sip vino at a wine bar or local winery

Nothing says date night like sharing a nice bottle of vino with dinner. Local wine bars like VINIA Wine & Kitchen and The Wine Barn pair excellent fare with top-notch wine selections. Here are our top wine bar and winery picks .

57. Watch an outdoor movie

There are endless opportunities to catch an outdoor movie under the stars, from Popcorn Flicks in the Park in Winter Park (monthly) to Movie Night at Leu Gardens (monthly). Browse our complete guide to outdoor movies in Orlando .

58. Learn about wine

Kcuvée is a new Orlando wine school that aims to bridge the gap between casual tastings and more formal wine education. The result is an engaging and informative wine education experience that’s perfect for date night. Courses are currently hosted monthly at the Emeril Lagasse Foundation Kitchen House & Culinary Garden in College Park. Read our review of the experience .

59. Have dessert for dinner at Better Than Sex

Sip straight to the good stuff (dessert) at Better Than Sex , a romantic dessert-only restaurant in Ivanhoe Village. From the racy art on the red walls to the playful names and presentation of each dessert on the menu, this restaurant has date night written all over it.

60. Check out East End Market

Whether it’s a gigantic Gideon's chocolate chip cookie or a local citrus-scented beer you’re craving, East End Market can deliver. This indoor market features an assortment of resident vendors, giving you plenty of choices. For date night, we love cheese boards and wine from La Femme du Fromage, dinner and cocktails and Domu, and sitting out on the patio (especially when there's live music). Head upstairs to the new space, The Neighbors, for cocktails and more fun.

61. Attend an Orlando Pride or Orlando City soccer match

Show your pride for our resident soccer teams and check out the stunning soccer stadium at a home match this season. Most games start at 7pm or later when the hottest part of the day is long gone. Check the schedules online for a full list of upcoming matches.

62. Go for a hike

Stroll hand in hand along the long boardwalks at Lake Lotus Park , or visit one of these secluded hiking spots for a romantic picnic.

63. Explore Historic Downtown Clermont

There's so much to love about historic Downtown Clermont . From monthly wine walks (the downtown area is open container) to lakefront views, fun breweries and delicious restaurants, it's a walkable date day destination. Check out Montrose Street for food halls, food truck events and more.

64. Enjoy weekend brunch

Prefer a day time date? Check out a local restaurant's brunch offerings for a Saturday or Sunday morning well spent. We've rounded up our favorites here , complete with details on bottomless beverages, menu recommendations, and brunch hours.

65. Share a wine flight at Eola Wine Company

Eola Wine Company is a local wine bar located just steps from Lake Eola Park. Come for the extensive list of boutique wines and craft beer, stay for hearty charcuterie boards and weekend brunch with mimosa flights. Share a wine flight for the full experience. There are 10 wine flight options on the menu (including options for red, white, and bubbly).

66. Visit Southern Hill Farms

In the spring, Southern Hill Farms in Clermont welcomes the public for u-pick blueberries, strawberries, peaches, wildflowers and sunflowers. Come fall, enjoy the farm's annual fall festival complete with a pumpkin patch and fun for the entire family. It's one of our favorite u-pick farms in the area.

67. Dine outdoors at a local restaurant

Thanks to pleasant weather year round, many Orlando restaurants have stellar outdoor dining spaces. Our outdoor dining guide includes 75+ ideas for your next date night.

68. See a performance at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Our arts and culture hub features a lineup of Broadway shows , concerts, ballet performances and so much more each season. Grab and early or late dinner at a nearby restaurant, like The Boheme, before or after the show.

69. Do a Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin food crawl

You don't need to be a hotel guest to explore Orlando's best resorts. Plan a food crawl through the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin with our itinerary , and end the night with a view of the Epcot fireworks from resort property.

70. Have brunch at the beach

Take weekend brunch to a whole new level with Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach's Brunch Remix Saturdays and Sundays from 11am-3pm. Sit on the oceanfront deck while listening to live music, noshing on sweet and savory dishes, and sipping bottomless mimosas. You’re welcome to leave your car parked at the hotel and enjoy the beach after brunching. Parking is validated when dining at the restaurant.

71. Spend the night in a tiny home

For a truly unique overnight getaway, book a night or two in a tiny home at Orlando Lakefront Tiny Home & RV Community . There are 12 adorable tiny homes to choose from, all located lakefront in College Park.

72. Attend Orlando Fringe

Celebrate the wild, wacky and wonderful at Orlando Fringe, taking place at Loch Haven Park in May each year. If you’ve never been, the multi-day festival is an uncensored, unjuried, accessible and inclusive festival comprised of hundreds of creative acts from local and global performing artists. Outside of the ticketed shows, there’s also a sound stage with free live music acts, beer and booze tents, plus food trucks and vendors (the cheese curds are a Fringe must-eat).

73. Make your own pancakes at De Leon Springs State Park

Just an hour drive north of Orlando lies the impressively historic De Leon Springs State Park. While you’ll find many similar activities at parks across the state, there is one main reason you need to visit this park and that’s…pancakes. Open every day except for Christmas and Thanksgiving, The Old Spanish Sugar Mill and Griddle House is the reason De Leon Springs State Park needs to be added to your bucket list.

The restaurant will close in September 2022 for remodeling and it is being reported that the new company intends to maintain the same or similar concept.

74. Dine somewhere quiet

Orlando is a busy place and it can be hard to beat the crowds. Explore some of our favorite quiet restaurants in Orlando .

75. Treat your date to tacos

There are dozens of restaurants and hole in the wall taco joints in Orlando where delicious tacos and date night-worthy ambiance mingle, setting the scene for the perfect night spent gazing longingly at your plate of tacos—oops, I mean your date. If you want to win some serious bonus points with your taco-loving other half, here’s where to take him or her for a delectable dream date.

76. Plan a Disney Springs date night

Here are a few ideas:

77. Go on a self-guided mural tour

Colorful and creative murals can be found all throughout the city. Plan a date day to see some of our favorites, paired up with nearby restaurants, by following our murals + menus date itinerary . Or, plan your own self-guided street art tour with our tips. We've also put together a guac and graffiti itinerary combining a visit to Black Rooster Taqueria with checking out murals in the Mills 50 district.

78. Share Pizza and Wine at The Wine Barn

Wine and pizza…what could be better? The Wine Barn offers both under one roof, with wood-fired pizzas and hearty entrees available to pair with an impressive variety of wines. You can easily enjoy date night here for around $50 or less.

79. Snap new photos together at Orlando's most Instagrammable places

Photogenic neighborhoods, scenic attractions, romantic murals and more…find it all in our guide to Orlando’s Most Instagrammable Spots for Couples .

80. Peruse the Winter Garden Farmer's Market

Held in Downtown Winter Garden every Saturday from 8am-1pm, this local market features organic produce, fresh flowers, artisanal cheese, European bread, micro greens, jewelry and art, fresh meat and seafood and so much more. Get an overview in our guide to the Winter Garden Farmer’s Market .

81. Enjoy a walkable date night in Baldwin Park

With great restaurants, activities, bars and a beautiful lake complete with a walking trail, Baldwin Park is an excellent neighborhood for a walkable date night . Have dinner at Provisions & Buzz Co. or Seito Sushi, then see if you can escape one of the themed rooms at Escape Artists Orlando. Pop into Farris & Foster's for a sweet treat afterwards, and top the evening off with a walk around the lake.

82. Go sunset sailing

Did you know you can go on a sunset sailing tour right here in Orlando? Husband and wife duo Kristen and Dan run Sailing Orlando , inviting small groups of 2 of 4 people aboard their 25ft MacGregor sailboat for a sunset sail on Lake Fairview. You can even bring along adult beverages to enjoy. Pair the experience with a waterfront dinner at Grills Lakeside afterwards.

83. Take in sweeping views from The Wheel at ICON Park

Take flight on The Wheel at ICON Park , complete with two glasses of champagne! Partake in the ICON Park attraction’s sky bar experience by picking up two drinks at the deck bar before your flight. Try timing your flight with the sunset, which makes the views from 400 feet in the air extra romantic. There's usually a Florida resident promo available for rides on The Wheel.

84. Spend the day at Hontoon Island State Park

There's no need to leave Central Florida to visit an island. Just outside of DeLand, Hontoon Island State Park is a FREE state park only accessible via boat or ferry. Once there, you can rent bikes, hike, visit the museum, and even stay the night in a rustic cabin. Take a side trip to downtown DeLand (about a 15-minute drive) after you thoroughly explore the park.

85. Cheer on the Orlando Solar Bears

During hockey season, make your way to Amway Center to cheer on our resident ECHL hockey team, the Orlando Solar Bears . Tickets are extremely affordable, which means you can spring for the good seats. There are usually fun freebies throughout the game if enough goal attempts are made.

86. Enjoy a romantic overnight getaway in a yurt

Part of the Danville Bed & Breakfast in Geneva, FL, The Yurt at Danville is equal parts rustic and romantic. In addition to the yurt, there’s also an epic treehouse yurt (featured on The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals on Netflix), a decorative man cave housed in an airport hangar, and a decked out Inn with multiple bedrooms, a kitchen, and private movie theater room.

87. Treat yourself to Prato and gelato

We've got a fun Winter Park date night itinerary for you: Prato + Gelato ! One of our favorites on Park Avenue, Prato puts a modern spin on Italian classics in a date-worthy atmosphere. Coupled with Gelato-go’s authentic Italian gelato, you have a great pairing! The two are the perfect double date, bringing the flavors of Italy to Winter Park.

88. Do date night at Sunset Walk

Located at Margaritaville Resort Orlando, Sunset Walk is a walkable entertainment hub home to restaurants, shops, a movie theater and a waterpark, Island H2O Live. Many of the restaurants feature live music , and fun events like car shows and artisan markets make it a one stop shop for date night. It's worth the drive to Kissimmee.

89. Book a day at Discovery Cove

Discovery Cove's white sandy beaches coupled with palm trees swaying in the breeze and the sound of steel drum music playing in the distance might make you think you’ve traveled to the Bahamas. We love the all-inclusive pricing, limited park capacity, and endless activities including swimming with dolphins. Read our review of this experience here .

90. Explore Orlando Science Center

Orlando Science Center isn't just for kids! Reconnect with your inner child as you explore the exhibits. And while adults-only programming like Science Night Live might be on temporary hiatus, we look forward to this event's eventual return along with the annual Science of Wine fundraiser. Orlando Science Center is also an amazing wedding venue if you're looking for something unique.

91. Paint your own pottery

Make some art together on your next date night. Super Awesome Cool Pottery in Orlando and All Fired Up in Winter Park both offer hands-on pottery painting fun for couples. Super Awesome Cool Pottery hosts a weekly Friday date night, when the studio is open to adults only from 6-8pm.

92. Visit one of Orlando's most beautiful places

A few of our favorites include Hillstone at sunset, Eden Bar, Lake Eola Park, the courtyard at Barnie's Coffee, and the rock grotto at Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress. But you can check out our full list of beautiful places for more ideas.

93. Skip dinner and go straight to dessert

Switch up your usual routine with a dessert-only date night! Here are some Orlando desserts that will blow your mind . You're welcome.

94. Spend the day at a Florida spring or lake

Visit a local spring to go tubing or swimming, or rent a paddle board and head out onto one of Central Florida's many lakes . Or splash around some natural springs with our guide to Central Florida springs for the full scoop.

95. Enjoy a gourmet Orlando date night at home

Pick up provisions from a local market like East End Market, or visit local vendors for artisan cheeses and meats. You'll find more ideas in our guide to How to Have a Gourmet Date Night at Home .

96. Do a walking food crawl through Gaylord Palms

If you don't feel like springing for an overnight stay, park the car and plan your own progressive food crawl through the restaurants located with Gaylord Palms' stunning atrium. While some menu items may have changed, our itinerary outlines our highlights for this fun date night idea.

97. Watch a rocket launch

While there’s something magical about being able to watch a rocket launch from your own backyard, a little preplanning is worth the reward of a prime viewing spot. Impress your date by heading to one of these local spots to watch the next rocket launch like a Space Coast local.

98. Head to a tapas restaurant

We love a shareable feast, and tapas restaurants are the best places to order as much as possible and dive in together. A few of our favorites are highlighted in our Top Tapas Restaurants in Orlando .

99. Explore Little Vietnam

Orlando is home to a bustling “Little Vietnam.” It is beloved by the Orlando community as a premier destination for foodies. The area is rich with culture, commerce, and food showcasing flavors of countries like Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and Laos.

100. Hit the road to explore Florida's Scenic Highways

Plan a local road trip by exploring scenic highways right here in Central Florida. While most of the state's designated scenic highways are located on the coast, there are a handful worth exploring locally. We also love the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive, offering prime wildlife viewing of birds, alligators, otters and more.

Looking for more Orlando date night ideas? Check out 75 Free Things to Do in Orlando , and Orlando's Most Romantic Experiences.

Need to bring along your pup? Explore Dog-Friendly Date Ideas in Orlando .

The post 100 Orlando Date Night Ideas appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide .