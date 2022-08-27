Read full article on original website
KOMU
Hickman comes back to win softball home opener
Hickman defeated Boonville 10-7 after coming back from a four-run deficit. Kewpies pitcher Anna Baker had a rough start to the game, allowing six runs in the first three innings. She recovered to finish the game, though, only allowing one more run the rest of the way. Boonville held a...
KOMU
Food locker system highlights new changes to MU's Memorial Stadium
COLUMBIA - Fans attending Missouri football games don't have to stand in lines anymore for concessions. Mizzou Athletics installed a brand new food locker system that will allow fans to order food and drink without having to stand in line. The locker system will be located on the east and west side of Memorial Stadium. This is the first food locker system to be implemented into a college stadium as it has only been seen in professional sports venues.
KOMU
Central Methodist University's campus bouncing back after deadly shooting
FAYETTE − Central Methodist University students returned to campus Monday with a quiet feel due to the events that transpired last Thursday. CMU football player Torrance Evans was tragically shot and killed by his roommate Kundarrius Taylor after a dispute. This tragedy took the community by storm, as these...
KOMU
City of Columbia's 2022 commemorative poster to be unveiled Wednesday night
COLUMBIA - The 2022 Celebration of the Arts is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday night at Jesse Hall. The fundraiser is used to ensure the future of the arts in Columbia, and at last years event. Twenty-four local art organizations were awarded more than $108,000. In years past, the fundraiser...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Sept. 1
Columbia Police surrounded an apartment at The Links on Clark Lane Wednesday night in the search for a suspect in a shooting that left one person critically injured. They believed the suspected shooter from Wednesday afternoon was armed and had barricaded himself inside the building. However, when a search warrant was executed no one was found in the apartment, according to CPD.
KOMU
Moberly High School sees success with its new no phone policy
MOBERLY − Moberly High School began its school year a week ago with a new no phone policy in full effect. In June, the Moberly Board of Education passed its changes for the 2022-2023 handbook, and use of technology in the school was part of that change. Students are now prevented from carrying their cell phones or smart watches with them throughout the day.
KOMU
Read Across Columbia brings inclusive books to Columbia elementary students
COLUMBIA − Students at five Columbia elementary schools received inclusive books during the annual Read Across Columbia event Tuesday. First and second grade students from Blue Ridge Elementary, Benton Elementary, Derby Ridge, Alpha Hart Lewis and Parkade Elementary received a book bag with four books and coupon for a free book from any of the Daniel Boone Regional Library locations.
KOMU
List of Fulton properties set to be demolished
Fulton set to demolish 43 vacant properties in early 2023. The City of Fulton received $200,000 from the Community Development Block Grant. The funds will help to pay for the demolition of 43 properties.
KOMU
City unveils paper-cutting art 'Devorah-Bee' as 2022 commemorative poster
Sarah Nguyen’s hand-cut paper art “Devorah-Bee” was unveiled as the commemorative poster of the year at the Celebration of Arts in Jesse Hall on Wednesday night. The celebration, hosted by the Office of Cultural Affairs, showcased Nguyen’s original 76 inch by 49 inch artwork, which depicts a thriving ash tree with a honeycomb and bees falling out of it. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe revealed the commemorative poster at the event.
KOMU
Farmers to protest Grain Belt Express power lines Tuesday
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri farmers and others plan to protest the Grain Belt Express power lines at the Public Service Commission (PSC) at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The project is owned by Invenergy, a Chicago-based company. It would include a 40-mile electric transmission line through Audrain and Callaway counties. The connection is called the "Tiger Connector" and serve major power grids that serve Missouri and Illinois.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Aug. 30
The UM System held its last information session Monday afternoon to discuss proposed changes to paid time off for its staff. The changes could affect around 13,000 UM System staff members. Officials took questions via Zoom Monday afternoon, during its fourth and final informational session about the proposed changes. Immediately...
KOMU
Most power restored after large outage in Columbia
COLUMBIA − More than 1,600 Columbia Water and Light customers were without power Monday, according to an outage map from the city. At its peak, the city's outage map showed 1,634 customers in south Columbia did not have power as of 3:45 p.m. By 4:35 p.m., Water and Light...
KOMU
Film student encourages locals to take advantage of $3 tickets on National Cinema Day
COLUMBIA − Mid-Missouri movie fans can see a film in theaters for just $3 as cinemas across the country participate in the newly launched National Cinema Day on Sept. 3. Major movie theater chains AMC, Regal and Cinemark theaters have joined the movement. Local theaters GQT Forum 8, GQT Capital 8, B&B Fulton Cinema 8 and Regal Columbia are all participating in this year's deal.
KOMU
First case of monkeypox reported in Boone County
COLUMBIA − The first confirmed case of monkeypox in Boone County was reported Tuesday, according to the health department. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services said it has worked closely with the individual to identify any close contacts and to offer them education and vaccination. The overall risk...
KOMU
Juvenile detained after two Columbia middle schoolers assaulted on bus Tuesday morning
COLUMBIA − Police are investigating after two Columbia middle school students were assaulted on their bus Tuesday morning. The assault took place on bus No. 228 around 7 a.m., according to a letter sent to Lange Middle School families. The district said an individual, who was a juvenile but...
KOMU
Truck driver injured after crash on eastbound I-70 in Cooper County
COOPER COUNTY - Highway patrol troopers investigated a crash involving an overturned semi truck on eastbound Interstate 70 Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. near mile marker 111 in Cooper County, just west of the Rocheport bridge, the patrol tweeted. The eastbound lanes of the interstate reopened around 4:07 p.m.
KOMU
VIDEO: Fulton set to demolish 43 vacant properties in early 2023
The City of Fulton received $200,000 from the Community Development Block Grant. The funds will help to pay for the demolition of 43 properties.
KOMU
Mid-Missouri city offices closed for Labor Day
City offices in mid-Missouri will be closed on Monday in honor of the Labor Day holiday. Here is a list of cities and closures so you know ahead of the holiday:. Columbia City Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers. Residential curbside recycling...
KOMU
Man in critical condition after shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA − A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Columbia Wednesday afternoon. Columbia Assistant Police Chief Jill Schlude said a 34-year-old male was shot multiple times. He was taken to University Hospital for emergency surgery, Schlude said. He is in critical condition. Schlude says the investigation...
KOMU
Columbia police continue search for Wednesday's shooting suspect
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police continue to search for a suspect in a shooting that left one person critically injured Wednesday. Police surrounded an apartment at The Links on Clark Lane Wednesday night after initially believing he was armed and had barricaded himself inside. After three hours, a search warrant was executed and no one was found in the apartment, according to CPD.
