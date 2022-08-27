COLUMBIA - Fans attending Missouri football games don't have to stand in lines anymore for concessions. Mizzou Athletics installed a brand new food locker system that will allow fans to order food and drink without having to stand in line. The locker system will be located on the east and west side of Memorial Stadium. This is the first food locker system to be implemented into a college stadium as it has only been seen in professional sports venues.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO