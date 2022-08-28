ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

spotonillinois.com

Jacksonville glassworks shop closes suddenly after 70 years

Jacksonville glassworks shop closes suddenly after 70 years

Voelkel Glass Service closed for good at noon Wednesday, announcing its closure on Facebook the same morning.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Men's and Women's Tennis Fall Against Millikin

Men's and Women's Tennis Fall Against Millikin

DECATUR, Ill.- The Illinois College men's and women's tennis teams traveled to compete against Millikin University in their first match of the season. Both teams suffered losses to the Big Blue 0-9.
DECATUR, IL
spotonillinois.com

Butler: 'I am a big fan of NASCAR and Kevin Harvick'

Butler: 'I am a big fan of NASCAR and Kevin Harvick'

Springfield tennis player Ruth Lee won 10 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 19.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
spotonillinois.com

Women's Soccer Falls For First Time In 2022 At Home Against Trevecca Nazarene

Women's Soccer Falls For First Time In 2022 At Home Against Trevecca Nazarene

The University of Illinois Springfield women's soccer team fell for the first time in 2022 on Thursday night at Kiwanis Stadium. The Prairie Stars dropped a 3-2 decision to the visiting Trevecca Nazarene Trojans.
NASHVILLE, TN
spotonillinois.com

Drag-Racing News at Principia College?

Drag-Racing News at Principia College?

Principia College isn't usually featured in the latest drag-racing news, so when those two worlds intersect, it's worth taking a closer look. CompetitionPlus.com, an internet magazine for drag racing, featured a story on drag racing's connection to Principia College through the solar
ELSAH, IL
spotonillinois.com

Springfield-based Non-life Insurance company Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN:NYQ) sees value rise 47.7% on Aug. 31

Springfield-based Non-life Insurance company Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN:NYQ) sees value rise 47.7% on Aug. 31

Springfield tennis player Aarav Patel won 110 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association by July. They finished July ranked 14,989th, falling from 14,482nd from the beginning of the month.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
spotonillinois.com

Edwardsville couple is retiring after selling Country Classic Cars

Edwardsville couple is retiring after selling Country Classic Cars

What started as a hobby for Russ Noel turned into a dream come true, but now he's cruising down the road into retirement. Russ and his wife Anita are the former owners of Country Classic Cars in Staunton, which they opened in 1999 after starting the business on the family farm in rural
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

GHS Tennis Girls Win Again

GHS Tennis Girls Win Again

In South Central Conference action Tuesday, the Greenville High School girls' tennis squad grabbed a 9-0 home victory over Hillsboro. GHS players winning singles matches included Paige Mathias, Evie Johnson, Ellie Schaufelberger, Katelyn Ridens, Cora Miller and Ana Palen.
GREENVILLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Jacksonville looks to land bank to deal with abandoned houses

Jacksonville looks to land bank to deal with abandoned houses

The city of Jacksonville is getting into the land bank business. The name may be a bit misleading because the goal of a land bank is to get blighted and rundown properties back on to tax rolls, according to Brian Nyberg, community development director for the city.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

McDonough County Board met July 20

McDonough County Board met July 20

Here are the minutes provided by the board:The monthly meeting of the McDonough County Board was held at the McDonough County Courthouse, in Courtroom 201 at 7:00 p.m. Roll call resulted in 16 present, and 5 absent.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL

