Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado Springs Food Truck Featured on "Good Morning America"Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Shaded wildfire fuel break project targeted in DougCoMike McKibbinDouglas County, CO
A Downtown Mural With a Message for EveryoneColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Honey Festival at Bear Creek Nature Center on Saturday (August 27)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Local Spotlight: Mary's Mountain CookiesColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
midutahradio.com
Mustangs Get Past Raptors Wednesday
OGDEN, Utah-Crews Taylor homered and the Billings Mustangs edged Ogden 4-3 Wednesday at Lindquist Field in Pioneer League play. Pablo Arevalo earned the win on the mound for the Mustangs, posting eight strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work. Jesus Valdez homered in the loss for the Raptors. Billings improved to...
midutahradio.com
Raptors Pummel Mustangs Tuesday
OGDEN, Utah-Reese Alexiades homered twice and Brian Dansereau and Freddy Achecar also went yard as the Ogden Raptors decimated Billings 21-6 Tuesday at Lindquist Field in Pioneer League play. Ronny Orta posted six strikeouts in five innings of play for the Raptors to earn the win on the mound. The...
kslsports.com
Has Noted Utah Hater Paul Finebaum Changed His Tune On The Utes?
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is getting a lot of praise heading into the 2022 college football season. There are many publications that are calling for the Utes to be a playoff team and chatter about quarterback Cam Rising being in the Heisman Trophy conversation. The Utes return...
lehifreepress.com
Lehi native, Bill Evans, returns to Utah for a celebration of over 80 years in the making
SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Lehi native Bill Evans returns to Utah for a celebration of his artistic legacy. Repertory Dance Theatre presents an evening of dance September 29-October 1 at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center to honor their renowned alumni dancer and choreographer. RDT will present four works by Evans–plus a performance by Evans himself– on the opening concert of their 57th season of connection. The dance collection is called Quadruple Bill (plus).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
deseret.com
What upset alerts could BYU, Utah and Utah State football be involved in this year?
Every weekend during the college football season, those words inevitably make it into our vocabulary. Whether the upset alerts actually occur is another story, but the potential for Top 25 teams to lose to someone they’re expected to beat provides a thrill on Saturday afternoons in the fall. With...
travelawaits.com
7 Amazing Restaurants To Try In Ogden, Utah
My husband and I finished a year of full-time RVing in Ogden, Utah. Ogden, the first settlement in Utah, is 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake and 35 miles north of Salt Lake City. If you are a snow skier, you probably recognize the name Ogden as it is the gateway of Powder Mountain and Snowbasin ski resorts. Ogden is continually growing and thriving, and they have a great food scene. Here are the seven amazing restaurants we tried in Ogden, Utah, on our travels and what we had from each. My list falls in the order of which we ate there.
midutahradio.com
Heat Dome To Hit Utah
(Salt Lake City, UT) — A heat dome will hit Utah as we head into Labor Day weekend and the National Weather Service expects Salt Lake City to reach 101 degrees Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The capital city has only hit 100-degrees three times in September since 1874. The heat will expand across the central and northern parts of the state today and tomorrow. Triple-digit temperatures are also expected in southern Utah.
BYU police report details what happened during BYU-Duke volleyball match
Police report and an ESPN interview with Duke volleyball player add new information to report of racial slurs during the BYU-Duke match.
RELATED PEOPLE
gastronomicslc.com
Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses
If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
utahrealtygroup.com
5014 W 6600 S, West Jordan, UT 84081
Great opportunity! Calling all INVESTORS! Great location! You won't want to pass this one up. Priced to sell. Great potential Needs to go fast. Extra basement entry from the garage, Fully fenced big back yard with deck perfect for entertaining. Buyer to verify all information.
KSLTV
Lehi police investigating incident between coach, ref at Little League football game
LEHI, Utah — Swift action is being taken by the Utah County Youth Football Conference after a coach attacked a teenage referee at a youth football game over the weekend. “We had a skirmish on the field where the coach essentially attacked a referee,” said Cole Cooper, president of the Utah County Youth Football Conference.
Coffeeshop near Idaho-Utah border alleged to be haunted
LOGAN, Utah — When visiting Country No Nonsense Coffee in Willow Park, visitors may experience a chill beyond what is in their iced coffee. After several strange occurrences — many of which have started in the last few weeks — two local paranormal groups, with the help of the owner, have begun investigating possible unseen presences in the small shop. Co-owner Sarah Avalos said since the shop opened, the register...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brats and beer return to Snowbasin this fall
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Snowbasin’s SnowWiesn Oktoberfest is making its return this fall. The German-themed festival will feature live music, Bavarian food, local brews, traditional German activities and for the first time a Mountain Market, filled with vendors and creators. Snowbasin’s Oktoberfest is family and dog friendly and will be held every Sunday throughout the […]
KSLTV
Woman stuck in mud at Layton reservoir
LAYTON, Utah — Mary Green and her husband came out to Adams Reservoir Monday night. She said the peaceful evening walk turned into an event that left her traumatized. “My husband was here three to four times to fish,” Green said. “He’s wanted to learn fly fishing.”
Colorado contractor accused of leaving trail of unfinished projects
A Colorado family says they're waiting for a contractor to return thousands of dollars, but they're losing hope. They've also discovered they aren't the only alleged victims.
KSLTV
Utah couple frustrated by finger-pointing after sewage flooded their master suite
RIVERDALE, Utah — A young couple says everyone is pointing the finger after a horrifying amount of sewage flooded their new home in Riverdale. Some of it came from their neighbors. “It’s so surreal, you know, because we just moved in a month and a half ago,” said Chase...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thousands to visit Midway for Swiss Days — but no pets
Midway’s preparing to welcome around 100,000 people for Swiss Days, an annual festival happening this Friday and Saturday. What began as a small, community fall festival has grown to one of Utah’s biggest annual events. Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson says the town’s tradition of gathering with food, art and handmade goods vendors dates back more than 75 years.
Peaks Hotel in Park City purchased by property arm of LDS Church
Stephanie Lee Samuels, a former manager and representative for the Peaks Hotel, confirmed that the sale occurred in April. It was purchased by Salt Lake City-based Property Reserve Inc., which is the real estate arm of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Samuels, who has since moved to...
kslnewsradio.com
Heber has one of the highest rates of remote workers in the country
SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 15% of the population in Heber, Utah worked from home in the years prior to the pandemic, and in 2020. And that places the town in Wasatch County among the top ten cities in the United States for remote workers. Heber ranks number seven,...
Camper trailer sparks in flames in Davis County
KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Kaysville Fire Department responded early Tuesday morning to a camper trailer fire in Davis County. As crews were responding to the fire around 12:59 a.m., the caller reported the fire has spread into a barn, and hay was currently engulfed in flames. Automatic aid was received from the Layton City […]
Comments / 0