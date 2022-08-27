ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

midutahradio.com

Mustangs Get Past Raptors Wednesday

OGDEN, Utah-Crews Taylor homered and the Billings Mustangs edged Ogden 4-3 Wednesday at Lindquist Field in Pioneer League play. Pablo Arevalo earned the win on the mound for the Mustangs, posting eight strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work. Jesus Valdez homered in the loss for the Raptors. Billings improved to...
OGDEN, UT
midutahradio.com

Raptors Pummel Mustangs Tuesday

OGDEN, Utah-Reese Alexiades homered twice and Brian Dansereau and Freddy Achecar also went yard as the Ogden Raptors decimated Billings 21-6 Tuesday at Lindquist Field in Pioneer League play. Ronny Orta posted six strikeouts in five innings of play for the Raptors to earn the win on the mound. The...
OGDEN, UT
kslsports.com

Has Noted Utah Hater Paul Finebaum Changed His Tune On The Utes?

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is getting a lot of praise heading into the 2022 college football season. There are many publications that are calling for the Utes to be a playoff team and chatter about quarterback Cam Rising being in the Heisman Trophy conversation. The Utes return...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
lehifreepress.com

Lehi native, Bill Evans, returns to Utah for a celebration of over 80 years in the making

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Lehi native Bill Evans returns to Utah for a celebration of his artistic legacy. Repertory Dance Theatre presents an evening of dance September 29-October 1 at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center to honor their renowned alumni dancer and choreographer. RDT will present four works by Evans–plus a performance by Evans himself– on the opening concert of their 57th season of connection. The dance collection is called Quadruple Bill (plus).
LEHI, UT
travelawaits.com

7 Amazing Restaurants To Try In Ogden, Utah

My husband and I finished a year of full-time RVing in Ogden, Utah. Ogden, the first settlement in Utah, is 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake and 35 miles north of Salt Lake City. If you are a snow skier, you probably recognize the name Ogden as it is the gateway of Powder Mountain and Snowbasin ski resorts. Ogden is continually growing and thriving, and they have a great food scene. Here are the seven amazing restaurants we tried in Ogden, Utah, on our travels and what we had from each. My list falls in the order of which we ate there.
OGDEN, UT
midutahradio.com

Heat Dome To Hit Utah

(Salt Lake City, UT) — A heat dome will hit Utah as we head into Labor Day weekend and the National Weather Service expects Salt Lake City to reach 101 degrees Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The capital city has only hit 100-degrees three times in September since 1874. The heat will expand across the central and northern parts of the state today and tomorrow. Triple-digit temperatures are also expected in southern Utah.
UTAH STATE
gastronomicslc.com

Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses

If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
UTAH STATE
utahrealtygroup.com

5014 W 6600 S, West Jordan, UT 84081

Great opportunity! Calling all INVESTORS! Great location! You won't want to pass this one up. Priced to sell. Great potential Needs to go fast. Extra basement entry from the garage, Fully fenced big back yard with deck perfect for entertaining. Buyer to verify all information.
WEST JORDAN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Coffeeshop near Idaho-Utah border alleged to be haunted

LOGAN, Utah — When visiting Country No Nonsense Coffee in Willow Park, visitors may experience a chill beyond what is in their iced coffee. After several strange occurrences — many of which have started in the last few weeks — two local paranormal groups, with the help of the owner, have begun investigating possible unseen presences in the small shop. Co-owner Sarah Avalos said since the shop opened, the register...
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Brats and beer return to Snowbasin this fall

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Snowbasin’s SnowWiesn Oktoberfest is making its return this fall. The German-themed festival will feature live music, Bavarian food, local brews, traditional German activities and for the first time a Mountain Market, filled with vendors and creators. Snowbasin’s Oktoberfest is family and dog friendly and will be held every Sunday throughout the […]
HUNTSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Woman stuck in mud at Layton reservoir

LAYTON, Utah — Mary Green and her husband came out to Adams Reservoir Monday night. She said the peaceful evening walk turned into an event that left her traumatized. “My husband was here three to four times to fish,” Green said. “He’s wanted to learn fly fishing.”
LAYTON, UT
KPCW

Thousands to visit Midway for Swiss Days — but no pets

Midway’s preparing to welcome around 100,000 people for Swiss Days, an annual festival happening this Friday and Saturday. What began as a small, community fall festival has grown to one of Utah’s biggest annual events. Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson says the town’s tradition of gathering with food, art and handmade goods vendors dates back more than 75 years.
MIDWAY, UT
ABC4

Camper trailer sparks in flames in Davis County

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Kaysville Fire Department responded early Tuesday morning to a camper trailer fire in Davis County. As crews were responding to the fire around 12:59 a.m., the caller reported the fire has spread into a barn, and hay was currently engulfed in flames. Automatic aid was received from the Layton City […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT

