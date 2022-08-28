Read full article on original website
Tiffany Sweat
4d ago
This is said every winter. I get myself all excited to finally see some actual SNOW, only to be disappointed every single year.
peace ☮
4d ago
The Christmas of 2020 it snow ❄️ 😍.. and then it was gone .. my mother die that May ... she love Christmas and always wanted a white Christmas and then go away because she didn't like the dirty slushy snow ..that year she got her wish but didn't get to see it 🥺 but I Love it ... in memory of my mom.. And besides stick around it's Ohio the weather will change !!🙃
cheese & quackers
4d ago
I bet Ohio has another muddy Christmas…. Will bring in the new year with a snow storm!!! Lol..
dayton.com
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts ‘bone-chilling,’ snowy winter
The editor of The Old Farmer’s Almanac Janice Stillman said that during the upcoming winter, half of the U.S. will feel like winter “never really arrives,” while the other will “deal with bone-chilling cold and loads of snow.”. The almanac’s prediction puts Ohio solidly in the...
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 31, 2022
Sunny, dry and pleasant over the next 6 days through a large part of the holiday weekend. A little bit of cloud cover will be around for late saturday into early sunday in northern parts of the state, but we have no threat of moisture in our forecast through Labor Day monday.
cleveland19.com
What to expect from gas prices in Ohio heading into holiday weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The price of gas heading into the holiday weekend continues to decline, and believe it or not, you have paid more than you are now on past Labor Days. According to Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, the expected average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. on Labor Day will be around $3.79.
WHIZ
EHD Found in 13 Ohio Counties including Perry
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhage Disease in White-tailed deer in several Ohio counties including Perry. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting deer and the disease occurs in the late summer and fall in deer herds across North...
Yellow jacket population in Northeast Ohio poised to crash your fall fun
Yellow jackets are always on the move as we head into fall, but this season they're showing up in greater numbers than we typically see in Northeast Ohio.
cleveland19.com
Circle K offers 40 cents off per gallon at gas stations in Ohio during Thursday event
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Numerous Circle K gas stations across Ohio and the rest of the United States are expected to cut fuel prices for drivers during a special three-hour event on Thursday afternoon. The 40-cent discount will be offered from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at participating...
themountvernongrapevine.com
EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio
There is no doubt that Ohio has a lot to offer and those who are lucky enough to live in Ohio definitely know that. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in Ohio and in case you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Ohio.
Storms bring stunning skies, waterspouts in NE Ohio
Multiple FOX 8 viewers have sent in their photos from around Northeast Ohio Monday night as storms continue to roll through the area.
WDTV
West Virginia DNR updates regulations for coyote night hunting
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Updates to the regulations for coyote night hunting were recently approved by the West Virginia Natural Resources Commission. Officials said using any color artificial light or night vision technology, including image intensification, thermal imaging or active illumination, for coyote hunting in West Virginia is permitted between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 on private land.
Are you prepared for a disaster? Ohio EMA offers tips
(WKBN) — September is National Preparedness Month, and the Ohio Department of Public Safety wants its residents to consider the importance of being prepared and resilient in the face of disaster.
Fishing for Labor Day? One of the best spots is located in Ohio
Labor Day signals the end of summer and the last chance to enjoy family time out on the lake, fishing rod in-hand, says one fishing trip advisor. FishingBooker.com placed Put-in-Bay in Ottawa County among its nine best fishing destinations for Labor Day.
NWS issues hazard warning for Northeast Ohio beaches
The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard statement in Northeast Ohio's coastal counties for the high risk of rip currents.
After Saturday storms, more severe weather expected Sunday in Minnesota
After damaging storms and a possible tornado tore through the Twin Cities metro area Saturday night, another round of severe weather is possible Sunday night. "Storms are expected to develop late this afternoon over central Minnesota. These storms should quickly form into one or more lines of storms that will move into western Wisconsin this evening," says the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.
Huge goldfish found in Lake Erie; ODNR issues aquarium fish reminder
During an August fish survey at Fairport harbor in Lake County, technicians with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources found a “HUGE” goldfish in the lake.
Ohio’s hunting season opens this week — what to know
Ohio's 2022 hunting season begins Sept. 1. Here's information on small game and waterfowl for hunting and trapping in early September 2022 — including whitetail deer — and how to buy hunting and fishing permits and hunt on private land.
seehafernews.com
S.S. Badger Narrowly Avoids Disaster on Lake Michigan
There was a near disaster on Lake Michigan over the weekend. A boat on the Michigan side of the lake became disabled while directly in the path of the S.S. Badger Carferry Sunday (August 28th). The U.S. Coast Guard was called to assist the boat and was able to pull...
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the Midwest
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Traders World is one of the largest markets in the Midwest. Located in the town of Lebanon, Traders is just a short drive away from Dayton and Cincinnati. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Power restored after crash causes outage for thousands
A crash in the area caused power outages affecting about 8,500 customers in Girard, McDonald, Austintown and Youngstown.
It’s in Lake Erie. It was likely in Wendy’s burgers. Why are we seeing so much E. coli? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Heavy rain caused the second combined sewer overflow at Edgewater Beach this month. And E. coli infections have sickened 23 Ohioans. We’re talking about Lake Erie and Wendy’s on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, with...
