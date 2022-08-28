ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tiffany Sweat
4d ago

This is said every winter. I get myself all excited to finally see some actual SNOW, only to be disappointed every single year.

peace ☮
4d ago

The Christmas of 2020 it snow ❄️ 😍.. and then it was gone .. my mother die that May ... she love Christmas and always wanted a white Christmas and then go away because she didn't like the dirty slushy snow ..that year she got her wish but didn't get to see it 🥺 but I Love it ... in memory of my mom.. And besides stick around it's Ohio the weather will change !!🙃

cheese & quackers
4d ago

I bet Ohio has another muddy Christmas…. Will bring in the new year with a snow storm!!! Lol..

