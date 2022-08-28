There has been a report of fraudulent activity where a local business received a call from someone who they thought was a Town of Manteo employee. The individual stated it was time to perform an annual audit of the business. Audits of private businesses are not performed by The Town of Manteo nor its employees. In addition, the local business was asked to count their cash drawer and then make cash deposits via barcodes provided to them through an app. Lastly, they told the employee it was okay to close the store for the day so the audit could be performed.

MANTEO, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO