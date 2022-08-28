Read full article on original website
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
Richard J. Burris of Kill Devil Hills, August 24
Richard Joseph Harris, 77, passed away August 24, 2022 at his home. A long-time resident of Kill Devil Hills, NC he was born in Massillon, Ohio and grew up in Salisbury, MD. Richard was a graduate of McDaniel College. He built his career in health care in the state of Vermont where he lived for over 25 years.
outerbanksvoice.com
Matthew James Tappero of Kitty Hawk, August 27
Matthew “Matt” James Tappero, age 67, of Kitty Hawk, NC died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was born in Roanoke, VA and lived in Bedford, VA through high school. Matt was preceded in death by his father, Max Tappero, stepmother Jane Tappero and stepfather Willis Levan.
outerbanksvoice.com
William R. Forehand of Camden, August 30
William Rufus Forehand, age 90, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Camden County, NC on January 4, 1932 to the late Cecil Whitehurst Forehand and Evelyn Voliva Forehand, he was the loving husband of June Burgess Forehand. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and a founding member of the Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department.
outerbanksvoice.com
Trula Mae Gibbs Dozier of Manteo, August 25
Trula Mae was born February 17, 1941 in Engelhard, North Carolina to the late John Anson Gibbs and Gertrude Spencer Gibbs. She died August 25, 2022 at ECU Medical Center, Greenville, North Carolina at the age of 81. Trula worked as a registered nurse at University Hospital in Albuquerque, New...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
outerbanksvoice.com
Business After Hours at The Elizabethan Gardens on October 6
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce is holding a Business After Hours at The Elizabethan Gardens on Thursday, October 6th from 5:30 – 7:30 PM. They are located at 1411 National Park Drive, Manteo. This is an opportunity for businesses to network in the community. “Fanciful and elaborate gardens...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Candy Drop to return this year
Three-day event honors ‘Candy Bomber,’ Gail Halvorsen. The annual Christmas season Candy Drop in Dare County will continue this year to honor the memory of “Candy Bomber” Gail Halvorsen, the pilot who dropped treats to German children during the Berlin Airlift and then recreated that event each year in Manteo.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Sessoms elected as Sergeant at Arms
SUFFOLK, VA – Vonda Kaye Sessoms, a resident of Ahoskie, was recently elected, as the first African American female, to the position of Sergeant at Arms for the Fraternal Order of Police of Virginia on Aug. 12 at the 36th Biennial Virginia State Conference in Norfolk, VA. She is...
outerbanksvoice.com
‘Shattering the silence around suicide’
Sept. 27 Town Hall to bring subject out of the shadows. On Sept. 27, leaders of several Dare County groups hope to put a spotlight on a public health issue that often stays in the shadows. That will take the form of a Sept. 27 Town Hall at First Flight...
RELATED PEOPLE
outerbanksvoice.com
Aug. 31 Kitty Hawk beach nourishment meeting
The sixth public meeting for the Dare County 4-Towns Beach Nourishmentproject will be held on Wednesday, August 31 at 1:30 PM. This meeting occurs every two weeks to provide updates on the projects and answer questions from the public and other stakeholders. It is also an opportunity for resource and regulatory agencies to ask questions about the project and discuss any points of interest.
NBC Washington
Virginia Woman Found Dead Had Refused Abortion: Affidavit
A day before his pregnant girlfriend was fatally shot in July, a Naval officer took her to a Virginia abortion clinic, where she refused the procedure, investigators said in an affidavit. Raquiah King, 20, was found dead near an intersection in Hanover County and about a month later, investigators arrested...
Attorney: Sailor accused of killing wife's boyfriend was in 'heat of passion'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The case against a U.S. Navy sailor accused of killing his wife’s boyfriend is headed to circuit court. The Virginia Beach Police Department arrested Tyler Jenkins back in March for the death of 28-year-old Timothy Talley, a sailor stationed in California. On Thursday morning,...
WAVY News 10
Marie Covington died of gunshot, medical examiner finds
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As the Virginia Beach Police Department conducts its own probe into its response, reporting and public notification in connection to the fatal abduction of Marie Covington, 10 On Your Side’s investigative team continues to search for new information in the case. On Wednesday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virginia Beach pastor recovering in hospital following crash with wrong-way driver
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A local pastor faces a long road to recovery, after head-on crash along I-64 early Monday morning. The crash happened when another man in a pickup truck drove the wrong way from Neil Armstrong Parkway in Hampton, according to Virginia State Police (VSP). Troopers said...
obxtoday.com
New medical practice launches in Moyock, Hometown Med of Moyock and OBX PLLC
A new medical practice, Hometown Med of Moyock and OBX, has opened to serve the local community and surrounding area. They will provide preventive, secondary, and tertiary care for the adult and pediatric population of Moyock and its surrounding communities. The office will also accommodate a wellness/aesthetic component to include IV hydration, Botox and dermal fillers.
outerbanksvoice.com
Town of Manteo warns of auditing scam
There has been a report of fraudulent activity where a local business received a call from someone who they thought was a Town of Manteo employee. The individual stated it was time to perform an annual audit of the business. Audits of private businesses are not performed by The Town of Manteo nor its employees. In addition, the local business was asked to count their cash drawer and then make cash deposits via barcodes provided to them through an app. Lastly, they told the employee it was okay to close the store for the day so the audit could be performed.
outerbanksvoice.com
Applications now being accepted for Artist Support Grants
Artists are now eligible to apply for Artist Support Grants through a partnership between the North Carolina Arts Council, Pocosin Arts, Arts of the Pamlico, Dare Arts and Martin County Arts Council. Artist Support Grants is a program funded by the N.C. Arts Council to provide the opportunity for local...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAVY News 10
Driver of car killed after head-on crash with Camden school bus
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The driver of a small car died Thursday after a head-on crash with a Camden County Schools school bus. The Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department says it happened around 10 a.m. on Shortcut Road near Four Forks Farm, and the male driver was pinned in the car.
First day of school for several local districts Monday
Students on the Peninsula and in Northeastern North Carolina returned to the classroom Monday.
Charges pending after 16-vehicle crash in Virginia tunnel
Video shot inside the Downtown Tunnel shows the chaos that unfolded after a crash that involved 16 vehicles this past weekend.
Virginia Beach fight turns deadly, suspect charged with manslaughter
Virginia Beach, VA – the Virginia Beach Police Department has announced that a man injured...
Comments / 0