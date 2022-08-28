Read full article on original website
Bears Open Homestand On Friday Against Bellarmine
BERKELEY – The California field hockey team makes its 2022 home debut on Friday when Bellarmine comes to Underhill Field. The Golden Bears will host the Knights and Indiana as part of a season-long four-game homestand. Cal and Bellarmine will face off at 6:00 p.m. on Friday. On Sunday...
Top-Blocking Bears Travel To Utah Valley Tournament
BERKELEY – California volleyball (2-1) will compete at its second tournament of the young 2022 season this week with scheduled matches against Utah Valley (1-3) on Sept. 1 at 4:00 p.m. PT and Northern Arizona (1-2) on Sept. 2 at 1:00 p.m. PT, held at Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah.
No. 1 Bears Begin Title Defense At Navy Open
The No. 1 Cal men's water polo team begins its defense of its 2021 NCAA championship when it travels to the Navy Open for four games over the weekend. The Bears return much of their core from the 15th national title in program history, including ACWPC National Player of the Year and Cutino Award winner Nikolaos Papanikolaou. Also back in Berkeley is All-American goalie Adrian Weinberg, who played for the U.S. National Team at the FINA World Championships and FINA World League Super Final over the summer. Cal returns five All-Americans from last season overall.
Cal Earns Draw On The Road
SAN FRANCISCO – California women's soccer dominated possession and opportunities against San Francisco but settled for a draw, 1-1, on Thursday night at Negoesco Stadium. After falling behind in the 75th minute, the Bears responded with a goal in the 78th to return to Berkeley with a tie. Ayo Oke broke the lines with a dynamic run from the left side of defense that broke down the defense. She then found Keely Roy on the right who took a touch and fired a shot that found the side netting from 25 yards away. The goal was Roy's third goal in the past two games after scoring twice last Sunday against UCSD.
More Than A Leader
Tradition Of Mutual Love And Respect Inspires Nation's Premier Throws Coach. This feature originally appeared in the 2022 Summer edition of the Cal Sports Quarterly. The Cal Athletics flagship magazine features long-form sports journalism at its finest and provides in-depth coverage of the scholar-athlete experience in Berkeley. Printed copies are mailed four times a year to Bear Backers who give annually at the Bear Club level (currently $600 or more). For more information on how you can receive a printed version of the Cal Sports Quarterly at home, send an email to CalAthleticsFund@berkeley.edu or call (510) 642-2427.
Cal Names Jennifer Wong New Lacrosse Head Coach
BERKELEY – California Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton announced Tuesday that Jennifer Wong has been hired as the Golden Bears' lacrosse head coach. Wong takes the reins at Cal after a long and successful coaching tenure on the staff at Temple, where she most recently served for seven seasons as the Owls' associate head coach from 2016-22. Wong spent 14 campaigns overall at Temple during two stints from 2008-09 and 2011-22. "I am honored and grateful to be the next head coach of Cal Lacrosse," Wong said. "I would like to thank Director of AthleticsJim Knowlton, Senior Associate Athletics Director Tom Lowry and the search committee for this tremendous opportunity. I look forward to joining the Cal Lacrosse family and working with the student-athletes and alumnae of this world-class institution. The Cal Athletics department is committed to the lacrosse program and constructing a strong foundation for a bright future, and I am excited to build upon what Brooke Eubanks and her staff have established."
Cal Looks To Continue Winning Ways
BERKELEY – After a dominant week that saw the California women's soccer team win twice over California squads, the Bears will play two more against teams from the Golden State this week. Cal travels across the bridge to play USF at 7 p.m. on Thursday followed by a home contest against No. 14 Pepperdine at Edwards Stadium on Sunday at 2 p.m.
