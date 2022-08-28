BERKELEY – California Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton announced Tuesday that Jennifer Wong has been hired as the Golden Bears' lacrosse head coach. Wong takes the reins at Cal after a long and successful coaching tenure on the staff at Temple, where she most recently served for seven seasons as the Owls' associate head coach from 2016-22. Wong spent 14 campaigns overall at Temple during two stints from 2008-09 and 2011-22. "I am honored and grateful to be the next head coach of Cal Lacrosse," Wong said. "I would like to thank Director of AthleticsJim Knowlton, Senior Associate Athletics Director Tom Lowry and the search committee for this tremendous opportunity. I look forward to joining the Cal Lacrosse family and working with the student-athletes and alumnae of this world-class institution. The Cal Athletics department is committed to the lacrosse program and constructing a strong foundation for a bright future, and I am excited to build upon what Brooke Eubanks and her staff have established."

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO