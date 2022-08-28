ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Browns still believe in Anthony Schwartz despite his drops

By JD McCarthy
 4 days ago
© Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

anthony schwartz has not had a good preseason.

The former Auburn and current Cleveland Brown wide receiver has struggled with drops the entire preseason and had three more in their 21-20 loss to the Chicago Bears on Saturday. He has now dropped six passes in three preseason games.

After the game head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed his issues and made it clear that he and the organization still believe in Schwartz, who they drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“We’ve talked about Anthony and Anthony has spoken to you guys,” Stefanski told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “He’s very accountable. I know he wants to be better. I know he’ll work very hard. All of our guys are going to continue to try to get better, and I know Anthony will, as well.”

Schwartz, who was booed after his drops, finished the game with one reception for eight yards on six targets.

Jacoby Brisset was the quarterback for the Browns in the game and he offered some encouragement to Schwartz.

“I told (Schwartz) on the sideline, ‘Look, you wouldn’t be in this position if they didn’t think you could do it,” Brissett said. “At least cherish the part that they’re putting you back out there no matter what. It’s only because they want to see you succeed, and they want you to see yourself succeed.’ I think he’s going to do that. It’s unfortunate that those things happen, but it is part of the game. I’m sure it’s like plays that I would like back and throws that I would like back. It’s a learning process. This game is hard if we make it hard. I’m sure he is going to get over it.”

“No,” Stefanski said. “Respectfully, we are going to make sure that we deal with things that are important, which are our players and how they respond to these things.”

