Atlanta, GA

NETHERWORLD HAUNTED HOUSE JOININGTHE ANNUAL DRAGON CON LINEUP THIS LABOR DAY WEEKEND

Kicking off the start of the official haunt season, NETHERWORLD Haunted House will once again bring its terrifying monsters, elaborate costumes, and an over-the-top parade float to the annual Dragon Con. Known as the largest multimedia pop culture convention in the world, Dragon Con draws thousands of fans of comic books, sci-fi, cosplay and gaming to Atlanta each year for a five-day event that brings their favorite characters and fantasy worlds to life. This year’s Dragon Con will take place from Thursday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 5, spanning through Labor Day weekend.
SOUTHERN WILDS FESTIVAL: THE SEQUEL

Southern Wilds will be hosting their second-ever festival on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at one of. Lawrenceville, Georgia’s favorite gathering spots, Slow Pour Brewing Co. Attendees can expect two stages. of live music, craft beer, food trucks, a market of local artists, and a whole lot of fun. Anderson...
TASTE BROOKHAVEN 2022

Sample your way through the amazing food of Brookhaven on and explore the newly renovated space at Villa Christina,while benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. “Taste Brookhaven” is returning to provide an evening of food, signature cocktails, and live entertainment celebrating the best of Brookhaven – more than 15 featured restaurants – while benefiting the worthy cause of the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation.
