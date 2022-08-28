Enjoy Party Games, Bites, Brews from Monday Night Brewing, and More. Friday, September 9, 2022 at 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Calling all beer lovers! Red’s Beer Garden is hosting their inaugural beer olympics, Crush The Cooler, with Monday Night Brewing on Friday, September 9th from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday Night will be taking over one of Red’s six self-serve coolers and filling it up with their Blind Pirate IPA, Taco Tuesday Lager, Dr. Robot Sour, Death Raptor IPA, Slap Fight Ale, and Space Lettuce DIPA for attendees to crush. As an added bonus, guests will have the chance to win a beer and pizza party for six with two full pies and three brews per person simply by purchasing a Monday Night beer from the cooler or on draft. Red’s expansive, dog-friendly beer garden will provide the perfect setting for Olympians to win more prizes beginning at 6:30 p.m. and test their skills during head-to-head competition including flip cup, beer pong and corn hole. Finally, the best dressed participant decked out in Olympic gear who not only masters the catwalk, but can do “the robot” like a champ will take home a prize and bragging rights. Along with their full menu, Red’s will be serving a Gold Medal Tacos special featuring seasoned ground beef or ground Beyond Meat crumbles with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a hot sauce packet. Crush The Cooler at Red’s Beer Garden is free to attend and guests must be 21 or older to participate in any of the games and to win prizes. Dogs are welcome. Red’s Beer Garden is located at 1328 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA 30315. For more information, visit www.redsbeergarden.com or call 770-637-2299.

