FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Tired of Beef? Mary's Lamb Burger at Stockyard Is a Contrary Choice That Will Please Your Taste BudsDeanLandMarietta, GA
adventuresinatlanta.com
INAUGURAL BEER OLYMPICS AT RED’S BEER GARDEN
Enjoy Party Games, Bites, Brews from Monday Night Brewing, and More. Friday, September 9, 2022 at 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Calling all beer lovers! Red’s Beer Garden is hosting their inaugural beer olympics, Crush The Cooler, with Monday Night Brewing on Friday, September 9th from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday Night will be taking over one of Red’s six self-serve coolers and filling it up with their Blind Pirate IPA, Taco Tuesday Lager, Dr. Robot Sour, Death Raptor IPA, Slap Fight Ale, and Space Lettuce DIPA for attendees to crush. As an added bonus, guests will have the chance to win a beer and pizza party for six with two full pies and three brews per person simply by purchasing a Monday Night beer from the cooler or on draft. Red’s expansive, dog-friendly beer garden will provide the perfect setting for Olympians to win more prizes beginning at 6:30 p.m. and test their skills during head-to-head competition including flip cup, beer pong and corn hole. Finally, the best dressed participant decked out in Olympic gear who not only masters the catwalk, but can do “the robot” like a champ will take home a prize and bragging rights. Along with their full menu, Red’s will be serving a Gold Medal Tacos special featuring seasoned ground beef or ground Beyond Meat crumbles with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a hot sauce packet. Crush The Cooler at Red’s Beer Garden is free to attend and guests must be 21 or older to participate in any of the games and to win prizes. Dogs are welcome. Red’s Beer Garden is located at 1328 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA 30315. For more information, visit www.redsbeergarden.com or call 770-637-2299.
adventuresinatlanta.com
NETHERWORLD HAUNTED HOUSE JOININGTHE ANNUAL DRAGON CON LINEUP THIS LABOR DAY WEEKEND
Kicking off the start of the official haunt season, NETHERWORLD Haunted House will once again bring its terrifying monsters, elaborate costumes, and an over-the-top parade float to the annual Dragon Con. Known as the largest multimedia pop culture convention in the world, Dragon Con draws thousands of fans of comic books, sci-fi, cosplay and gaming to Atlanta each year for a five-day event that brings their favorite characters and fantasy worlds to life. This year’s Dragon Con will take place from Thursday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 5, spanning through Labor Day weekend.
adventuresinatlanta.com
SOUTHERN WILDS FESTIVAL: THE SEQUEL
Southern Wilds will be hosting their second-ever festival on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at one of. Lawrenceville, Georgia’s favorite gathering spots, Slow Pour Brewing Co. Attendees can expect two stages. of live music, craft beer, food trucks, a market of local artists, and a whole lot of fun. Anderson...
Eater
A Longtime Sandy Springs Pub Closes, While an Alpharetta Restaurant Changes Ownership
Longtime bar and pub the Rusty Nail is now closed after 44 years in Sandy Springs. Last call for the Roswell Road pub just south of the Chattahoochee River took place on August 20. According to Tomorrow’s New Today, the property is currently under contract and a portion of that property is slated to become a new restaurant. No further details are available at this time.
msn.com
'With heavy hearts' | Sandy Springs restaurant closes after 40 years
A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love, and memories, and for that,...
adventuresinatlanta.com
ATKINS PARK 100th ANNIVERSARY CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT TEES OFF SEPT 28
Atkins Park Restaurant & Bar in Virginia-Highland continues its year-long 100th-anniversary celebration by bringing back one of its most popular and beloved events—the Atkins Park Charity Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 28. This year’s event tees off at Heritage Golf links with tournament proceeds benefitting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in memory of Atkins Park Restaurant Group founder Warren Bruno who lost his battle to lymphoma in 2012.
Narcity
These 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants Have The Best Food In Atlanta, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
Atlanta's food culture is booming this year. With so many new restaurant openings, it's hard to know where to find the best food in the city. Thanks to Tripadvisor reviewers, we've put together a list of the most amazing places to try right now without breaking the bank. We focused...
Herschel Walker Blasts 'Scaredy Cat' Raphael Warnock Over Georgia Debates
The Republican and Democratic candidates in Georgia have pledged to attend rival debates but have yet to confirm a face-to-face confrontation.
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta mom in desperate need of heart transplant following rare diagnosis
ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta mother is in the hospital fighting for her life after she was diagnosed with a rare form of heart failure earlier this month. The woman’s husband told FOX 5 she’s now in desperate need of a transplant but getting her on the transplant list comes with its own set of challenges … mainly the cost.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nappy Roots Fish Scale Kidnapping & Shooting Presumed To Be An Inside Job
Earlier this month, it was reported that Nappy Roots member, Fish Scales, was assaulted outside of his brewery, Atlantucky, in Atlanta, Georgia. As the 45-year-old got ready to leave his spot, he was kidnapped, robbed, and shot. Following the incident, the group released a statement and said, "... We are trusting the Atlanta Police Dept in the ongoing investigation."
FOX Carolina
‘I freaked out,’ Atlanta man wins lottery while visiting friends in Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone recently won $300,000 while visiting friends in the Upstate. The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket. According to the...
26 alleged gang members indicted after series of crimes against Atlanta celebrities, Fulton DA says
ATLANTA — There were 26 people arrested in connection to gang-related activity in metro Atlanta; many incidents are connected to well-known celebrities in the city, according to the Fulton District Attorney on Monday. DA Fani Willis, announced that they are formally bringing RICO charges against the "Drug Rich Gang."
macaronikid.com
Blue Angels Headlining the Atlanta Air Show in Peachtree City
The Air Show has been a favorite event for aviation enthusiasts and families around metro Atlanta for years. Fans have packed the area at Atlanta Regional Airport - Falcon Field in Peachtree City to witness thrilling aerobatics and dazzling displays of power, both in the air and on the ground. This year, festival organizers have upped the ante. The air show, always a not for profit event, fully staffed by volunteers and raising money for over 40 local schools, civic groups and charitable organizations, is thrilled to officially announce that America’s premier jet demonstration team, the Blue Angels, are again coming to town to headline this year’s show.
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta news for Monday, Aug. 29 | 7-year-old killed at family gathering in Atlanta
APD said she was shot in the head and died. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the child as Ava Phillips.
Members of Ghostface Gangsters, including 3 founders, plead guilty to RICO charges
ATLANTA — The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that 25 people, including three of the seven pillars of the Ghostface Gangsters gang, have pleaded guilty to several Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) charges. According to the release, the charges include conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute a controlled...
6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
bwcatlantasouth.com
Because We Care - Atlanta South
$750 million in traffic improvements are coming to Henry County under new leadership. Unfortunately past regressive leadership motivated by race intentionally did not a pursue available funding to stop diverse growth from coming to Henry County but we came anyway and we are not going anywhere. Because the funding was secured in the last 5 years many of our projects are years out like 2024-2025. However a new highway from Hudson Bridge Rd to Jonesboro Rd is underway now from Jodeco Rd to Mt. Olive Rd in phase one. Phase two Hudson Bridge Rd to Jodeco starts late fall of this year! It is going to take time to fix the shameful actions of the past under new leadership but securing the funds was step one to improving traffic flow.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Piccadilly fails with a 26; Cuts receives 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta restaurant is in some hot water this week after receiving one of the lowest scores we’ve ever seen. Photographs taken by a DeKalb County Environmental Health inspector show filthy conditions inside the kitchen of the Piccadilly Cafeteria at South Dekalb mall, known as The Galleria at South DeKalb, in Decatur.
fox5atlanta.com
Caught on camera: Atlanta man believes tow truck tried to steal car
ATLANTA - Cameras were recording as a troublesome tow truck rolled down Atlanta's Weyman Avenue Thursday night around 10:30 on the hunt for a big haul. "Couldn't believe someone would actually steal a mini-van," said Jared Bagby. Bagby is the van's owner. He says it took the tow truck driver...
I-285 West at Ashford Dunwoody Road expected to reopen Tuesday morning after fiery crash, GDOT says
ATLANTA — A fiery crash involving a semi-truck has a stretch of Interstate 285 blocked Monday afternoon near Sandy Springs. The incident happened in the westbound lanes, just past Ashford Dunwoody Road. The crash shut down all lanes in the area for hours, but just after 6 p.m. eastbound...
