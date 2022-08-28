ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

adventuresinatlanta.com

INAUGURAL BEER OLYMPICS AT RED’S BEER GARDEN

Enjoy Party Games, Bites, Brews from Monday Night Brewing, and More. Friday, September 9, 2022 at 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Calling all beer lovers! Red’s Beer Garden is hosting their inaugural beer olympics, Crush The Cooler, with Monday Night Brewing on Friday, September 9th from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday Night will be taking over one of Red’s six self-serve coolers and filling it up with their Blind Pirate IPA, Taco Tuesday Lager, Dr. Robot Sour, Death Raptor IPA, Slap Fight Ale, and Space Lettuce DIPA for attendees to crush. As an added bonus, guests will have the chance to win a beer and pizza party for six with two full pies and three brews per person simply by purchasing a Monday Night beer from the cooler or on draft. Red’s expansive, dog-friendly beer garden will provide the perfect setting for Olympians to win more prizes beginning at 6:30 p.m. and test their skills during head-to-head competition including flip cup, beer pong and corn hole. Finally, the best dressed participant decked out in Olympic gear who not only masters the catwalk, but can do “the robot” like a champ will take home a prize and bragging rights. Along with their full menu, Red’s will be serving a Gold Medal Tacos special featuring seasoned ground beef or ground Beyond Meat crumbles with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a hot sauce packet. Crush The Cooler at Red’s Beer Garden is free to attend and guests must be 21 or older to participate in any of the games and to win prizes. Dogs are welcome. Red’s Beer Garden is located at 1328 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA 30315. For more information, visit  www.redsbeergarden.com or call 770-637-2299.
ATLANTA, GA
adventuresinatlanta.com

NETHERWORLD HAUNTED HOUSE JOININGTHE ANNUAL DRAGON CON LINEUP THIS LABOR DAY WEEKEND

Kicking off the start of the official haunt season, NETHERWORLD Haunted House will once again bring its terrifying monsters, elaborate costumes, and an over-the-top parade float to the annual Dragon Con. Known as the largest multimedia pop culture convention in the world, Dragon Con draws thousands of fans of comic books, sci-fi, cosplay and gaming to Atlanta each year for a five-day event that brings their favorite characters and fantasy worlds to life. This year’s Dragon Con will take place from Thursday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 5, spanning through Labor Day weekend.
ATLANTA, GA
adventuresinatlanta.com

SOUTHERN WILDS FESTIVAL: THE SEQUEL

Southern Wilds will be hosting their second-ever festival on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at one of. Lawrenceville, Georgia’s favorite gathering spots, Slow Pour Brewing Co. Attendees can expect two stages. of live music, craft beer, food trucks, a market of local artists, and a whole lot of fun. Anderson...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Eater

A Longtime Sandy Springs Pub Closes, While an Alpharetta Restaurant Changes Ownership

Longtime bar and pub the Rusty Nail is now closed after 44 years in Sandy Springs. Last call for the Roswell Road pub just south of the Chattahoochee River took place on August 20. According to Tomorrow’s New Today, the property is currently under contract and a portion of that property is slated to become a new restaurant. No further details are available at this time.
ALPHARETTA, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
adventuresinatlanta.com

ATKINS PARK 100th ANNIVERSARY CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT TEES OFF SEPT 28

Atkins Park Restaurant & Bar in Virginia-Highland continues its year-long 100th-anniversary celebration by bringing back one of its most popular and beloved events—the Atkins Park Charity Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 28. This year’s event tees off at Heritage Golf links with tournament proceeds benefitting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in memory of Atkins Park Restaurant Group founder Warren Bruno who lost his battle to lymphoma in 2012.
ATLANTA, GA
Person
Tequila
hotnewhiphop.com

Nappy Roots Fish Scale Kidnapping & Shooting Presumed To Be An Inside Job

Earlier this month, it was reported that Nappy Roots member, Fish Scales, was assaulted outside of his brewery, Atlantucky, in Atlanta, Georgia. As the 45-year-old got ready to leave his spot, he was kidnapped, robbed, and shot. Following the incident, the group released a statement and said, "... We are trusting the Atlanta Police Dept in the ongoing investigation."
ATLANTA, GA
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Atlanta Beltline#Food Drink#Beverages#Mojitorita#Brisket Empanadas#Salmon Chips#Pimento Chicharrons
macaronikid.com

Blue Angels Headlining the Atlanta Air Show in Peachtree City

The Air Show has been a favorite event for aviation enthusiasts and families around metro Atlanta for years. Fans have packed the area at Atlanta Regional Airport - Falcon Field in Peachtree City to witness thrilling aerobatics and dazzling displays of power, both in the air and on the ground. This year, festival organizers have upped the ante. The air show, always a not for profit event, fully staffed by volunteers and raising money for over 40 local schools, civic groups and charitable organizations, is thrilled to officially announce that America’s premier jet demonstration team, the Blue Angels, are again coming to town to headline this year’s show.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Alina Andras

6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
GEORGIA STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
bwcatlantasouth.com

Because We Care - Atlanta South

$750 million in traffic improvements are coming to Henry County under new leadership. Unfortunately past regressive leadership motivated by race intentionally did not a pursue available funding to stop diverse growth from coming to Henry County but we came anyway and we are not going anywhere. Because the funding was secured in the last 5 years many of our projects are years out like 2024-2025. However a new highway from Hudson Bridge Rd to Jonesboro Rd is underway now from Jodeco Rd to Mt. Olive Rd in phase one. Phase two Hudson Bridge Rd to Jodeco starts late fall of this year! It is going to take time to fix the shameful actions of the past under new leadership but securing the funds was step one to improving traffic flow.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Piccadilly fails with a 26; Cuts receives 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta restaurant is in some hot water this week after receiving one of the lowest scores we’ve ever seen. Photographs taken by a DeKalb County Environmental Health inspector show filthy conditions inside the kitchen of the Piccadilly Cafeteria at South Dekalb mall, known as The Galleria at South DeKalb, in Decatur.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Caught on camera: Atlanta man believes tow truck tried to steal car

ATLANTA - Cameras were recording as a troublesome tow truck rolled down Atlanta's Weyman Avenue Thursday night around 10:30 on the hunt for a big haul. "Couldn't believe someone would actually steal a mini-van," said Jared Bagby. Bagby is the van's owner. He says it took the tow truck driver...
ATLANTA, GA

