The aging population in the United States has contributed to the increasing number of individuals with heart failure and a subsequent 26% increase in hospitalizations for heart failure. This places a large burden on patients themselves and the healthcare system.1 Addressing ways to manage patients’ medication, diets and weight management, follow-up care, and counseling on other lifestyle changes in a timely fashion is key to improving heart failure and decreasing admissions secondary to heart failure.2 Using self-monitoring by patients, incentives for patient adherence, and use of technology for remote monitoring that can be sent directly to electronic health records (EHR) are mechanisms that have been shown to be successful in past studies.2.

