Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
Is your heart as strong as you think? Here's how to tell
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and is responsible for a quarter of all deaths in the UK each year, according to the British Heart Foundation. Adopting healthier diets, exercising regularly and avoiding smoking could significantly reduce your risk of heart disease. Many people, especially the youth, assume their heart is healthy, but cardiologists reveals some commonly overlooked indications of a weak heart. Here are three, according to EatThisNotThat.
MedPage Today
FDA Data Link Diabetes Drug Class to Gallbladder Disease
An analysis of FDA's reporting system for adverse events turned up three dozen cases of acute gallbladder disease in patients taking glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists for diabetes or weight loss, including three deaths. From 2005 to 2016, postmarketing cases of acute cholecystitis were identified in 21 patients taking exenatide...
MedPage Today
Ultra-Processed Foods Linked to Colorectal Cancer Risk, CV Death
Regular consumption of ultra-processed foods was associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer, all-cause mortality, and cardiovascular mortality, according to findings from two studies published in The BMJ. In the first paper, which analyzed three prospective U.S. cohort studies, men in the highest quintile of consumption had a 29%...
MedPage Today
Milestone Reached for SGLT2 Inhibitor Aimed at Heart Attack Population
BARCELONA -- Starting patients on empagliflozin (Jardiance) in the acute phase of a large myocardial infarction (MI) resulted in improvements in surrogate markers of heart failure (HF) and heart function over the next half year, according to EMMY trial results presented here. In this study, NT-proBNP levels at 6 months...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedPage Today
Full-Dose Anticoagulation Cuts VTE in Severe COVID-19
BARCELONA -- Full-dose anticoagulation prevented thromboembolic events in critically ill COVID-19 patients in the COVID-PACT trial. However, modest antithrombotic doses and colchicine didn't pan out in or out of the hospital for COVID-19 progression and mortality in the ACT trial. Both trials were reported here at the European Society of...
Experts: Memory loss pills have questionable benefits, won't prevent dementia
NEW YORK, Sept. 2 (UPI) -- With millions of adults in the United States who experience memory loss, the greater availability nutritional supplements that target improved brain function comes as no surprise, experts told UPI. And as a result of increasing demand, "dozens and dozens" of over-the-counter supplements promise to...
MedPage Today
FDA Authorizes Omicron-Targeted Booster Shots
The FDA on Wednesday authorized bivalent COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna that target the original strain along with the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants. In an amendment to the emergency use authorizations (EUAs), both shots can be administered starting 2 months following a primary vaccination series or prior booster -- in people 12 and up for Pfizer's shot and in people 18 and up for Moderna's vaccine.
MedPage Today
Here's What to Know About Fall COVID Boosters
The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will weigh in on newly authorized fall COVID boosters this week, in a manner unprecedented during the pandemic -- without data from human clinical trials. While most experts agree that there are no safety concerns, and many support the FDA's attempt to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedPage Today
Blood Type Tied to Early-Onset Stroke Risk
Two variants in ABO, a known stroke locus, were linked with early-onset ischemic stroke risk, a meta-analysis of genome-wide association studies (GWAS) showed. The variants tagged blood type subgroups O1 and A1, and effect sizes were significantly larger in early-onset (under age 60) than late-onset stroke, reported Braxton Mitchell, PhD, MPH, of University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, and co-authors in Neurology.
MedPage Today
FDA OKs New TMS Coil; Chronic Opioid Use Not Uncommon; Dog Dementia
The FDA cleared the use of BrainsWay's new Deep TMS H7 Coil, used within a transcranial magnetic stimulation helmet, to treat depression and anxious depression. This is the company's second coil cleared for use, with the two targeting different regions of the brain. A Long Island teen detailed her account...
MedPage Today
Does PARP Inhibitor Maintenance Induce Platinum Resistance in Ovarian Cancer?
Patients with ovarian cancer that progressed following maintenance therapy with olaparib (Lynparza) had a significantly shorter time to second progression when treated with platinum-based chemotherapy, a new analysis of a randomized trial showed. The median time to second progression (TTSP) with any chemotherapy was 6.9 months for patients initially randomized...
MedPage Today
How Long COVID May Reshape the Brain; EEG as Fentanyl Biomarker; Novel ALS Target?
Vanderbilt University's Wes Ely, MD, looked at ways long COVID may reshape the brain and how that might be treated. (Washington Post) A deep learning model showed that predicting response to anti-seizure medications based on clinical information was feasible. (JAMA Neurology) A genetic quirk that helped clear amyloid in mouse...
MedPage Today
FDA OKs First Treatment for Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency
The first disease-specific treatment for acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD) gained FDA approval on Wednesday, the agency announced. Olipudase alfa (Xenpozyme) is an IV infusion indicated for treating non-central nervous system manifestations in pediatric and adult patients with ASMD type A/B or type B. The rare genetic disease is caused by...
MedPage Today
Improving HF Treatment After Hospital Discharge: Some Surprising Findings
The aging population in the United States has contributed to the increasing number of individuals with heart failure and a subsequent 26% increase in hospitalizations for heart failure. This places a large burden on patients themselves and the healthcare system.1 Addressing ways to manage patients’ medication, diets and weight management, follow-up care, and counseling on other lifestyle changes in a timely fashion is key to improving heart failure and decreasing admissions secondary to heart failure.2 Using self-monitoring by patients, incentives for patient adherence, and use of technology for remote monitoring that can be sent directly to electronic health records (EHR) are mechanisms that have been shown to be successful in past studies.2.
MedPage Today
Radiofrequency Tx Proves on the Nose for Collapsed Nasal Valves
Patients with collapsed nasal valves found relief after treatment with temperature-controlled radiofrequency (TCRF), according to a prospective, sham-controlled trial. Among 108 patients with nasal airway obstruction who got TCRF-based sessions, 89.8% (95% CI 81.7-94.5) were deemed responders at 12 months, based on a 20% or greater reduction in Nasal Obstruction Symptom Evaluation (NOSE) Scale score or a 1 or greater reduction in NOSE Scale clinical severity category, reported researchers led by Joseph Han, MD, of the Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk.
MedPage Today
A Spate of New Cardio Guidelines; Another HVAD Recall; Hang Glider's Cardiac Arrest
The American College of Cardiology updated its guidance on nonstatin therapies for reducing LDL cholesterol levels to address the use of bempedoic acid (Nexletol), evinacumab (Evkeeza), and inclisiran (Leqvio). (Journal of the American College of Cardiology) The European Society of Cardiology (ESC) released new guidelines on sudden cardiac death prevention,...
MedPage Today
Education Program Had Limited Effect on Coercive Practices in Psych Hospitals
An evidence-based educational intervention for nurses at psychiatric hospitals had limited effect in curbing the use of coercive measures on patients, such as physical restraints and seclusion rooms, according to a cluster randomized trial in Finland. From 2015 to 2017, use of seclusion rooms in hospital psychiatric wards dipped from...
MedPage Today
Sedentary Older Adults Need Help to EXERT Themselves
Sedentary older adults with amnestic mild cognitive impairment who engaged in regular exercise for a year maintained their cognition without decline, according to topline data presented during the recent Alzheimer's Association International Conference. In this interview, Laura Baker, PhD, of Wake Forest University School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, North Carolina,...
MedPage Today
Bispecific Antibody Active in Heavily Treated Multiple Myeloma
Almost 60% of patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma responded to an investigational bispecific antibody, results from an ongoing phase I trial showed. Overall, 57% of 124 patients had at least partial response to ABBV-383, a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)/CD3 T-cell-engaging fully human monoclonal antibody. In the subgroup of patients treated with the recommended phase II dose, the overall response rate increased to 60%, including very good partial response (VGPR) or better in 43%. The study population had received a median of five prior lines of therapy.
MedPage Today
Conception With ART Linked to Childhood Cancers
Children conceived via assisted reproductive technology (ART) may have a higher risk of developing childhood cancers, a Taiwanese population-based cohort study suggested. Over 14.9 million person-years of follow-up, ART conception was associated with an increased risk of any type of childhood cancer compared with natural conception (HR 1.58, 95% CI 1.17-2.12), and subfertility with non-ART conception (HR 1.42, 95% CI 1.04-1.95), reported Li-Yin Chien, ScD, of the National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University in Taipei City, and colleagues.
Comments / 0