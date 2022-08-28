Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Related
CBS 46
Smokey Bones reveals fall menu
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wings restaurant Smokey Bones has revealed its fall menu. The menu includes a full slate of entrees, cocktails and appetizers. Appetizers include housemade Buffalo Chicken Chips and an empanada-style Pulled Pork Fried Pie. Some of the entrees are the Meat Master Sandwich, made with smoked meatloaf, bacon, jalapeno cheddar sausage, onion tanglers and cheese sauce and the RibFeast, a rack of St. Louis-style ribs. Guests can double the RibFeast into a full rack big enough for two.
Atlanta Black Pride Weekend to feature entertainment, parties
Atlanta Black Pride kicks off tonight with a slate of entertainment, special guests, parties, and more throughout Labor Day weekend. The weekend actually kicks off tonight, Sept. 1, with Mayor Andre Dickens hosting the sold out “Welcome Reception” from 7 to 9 p.m. at city hall. Activities for Atlanta Black Pride are divided into “Male” […] The post Atlanta Black Pride Weekend to feature entertainment, parties appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
adventuresinatlanta.com
INAUGURAL BEER OLYMPICS AT RED’S BEER GARDEN
Enjoy Party Games, Bites, Brews from Monday Night Brewing, and More. Friday, September 9, 2022 at 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Calling all beer lovers! Red’s Beer Garden is hosting their inaugural beer olympics, Crush The Cooler, with Monday Night Brewing on Friday, September 9th from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday Night will be taking over one of Red’s six self-serve coolers and filling it up with their Blind Pirate IPA, Taco Tuesday Lager, Dr. Robot Sour, Death Raptor IPA, Slap Fight Ale, and Space Lettuce DIPA for attendees to crush. As an added bonus, guests will have the chance to win a beer and pizza party for six with two full pies and three brews per person simply by purchasing a Monday Night beer from the cooler or on draft. Red’s expansive, dog-friendly beer garden will provide the perfect setting for Olympians to win more prizes beginning at 6:30 p.m. and test their skills during head-to-head competition including flip cup, beer pong and corn hole. Finally, the best dressed participant decked out in Olympic gear who not only masters the catwalk, but can do “the robot” like a champ will take home a prize and bragging rights. Along with their full menu, Red’s will be serving a Gold Medal Tacos special featuring seasoned ground beef or ground Beyond Meat crumbles with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a hot sauce packet. Crush The Cooler at Red’s Beer Garden is free to attend and guests must be 21 or older to participate in any of the games and to win prizes. Dogs are welcome. Red’s Beer Garden is located at 1328 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA 30315. For more information, visit www.redsbeergarden.com or call 770-637-2299.
adventuresinatlanta.com
TASTE BROOKHAVEN 2022
Sample your way through the amazing food of Brookhaven on and explore the newly renovated space at Villa Christina,while benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. “Taste Brookhaven” is returning to provide an evening of food, signature cocktails, and live entertainment celebrating the best of Brookhaven – more than 15 featured restaurants – while benefiting the worthy cause of the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AccessAtlanta
Win tickets to Atlanta Food & Wine Festival
Calling all food enthusiasts! Atlanta Food & Wine Festival invites foodies to a four-day weekend of eating, drinking and celebrating the unbeatable food, wine, beer and spirits of the South. Since 2011 the festival has spotlighted the rich food and beverage traditions of the southern U.S. from Texas to D.C.,...
fox5atlanta.com
Dunwoody restaurant owner serves up 'smashing' burgers
DUNWOODY, Ga. - It’s been voted by several publications as serving up the state’s best burgers, and our own Buck Lanford gave it a big thumbs up during his visit back in 2020. And since we’re heading to one of the biggest grilling weekends of the year, we decided Dunwoody’s NFA Burger was the right place to spend a morning getting some tips on how to cook up a "smashing" crowd-pleaser.
atlantafi.com
Here Are The Best Live Music Venues In Atlanta
Do you love live music? Atlanta, Georgia has plenty of places to enjoy live musical performances around the city. This article will list some places in Atlanta that offer live bands, vocalists performing across several genres. There are seedy joints, upscale big band-type options as well as restaurants, taverns and banquet halls that offer jazz and R&B standards.
Eater
Delia’s Chicken Sausage Stand Closes Permanently on Marietta Street September 4
The Marietta Street location of Delia’s Chicken Sausage Stand near Georgia Tech is closing Sunday, September 4, owner Delia Champion confirms to Eater. The property on which the restaurant resides is being sold, Champion says. There are no plans to open another location elsewhere in Atlanta. The original East...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AccessAtlanta
Visiting Atlanta, or just recently moved? Here are 10 things you need to know about the city
There’s plenty to love about Atlanta. It’s the capital of Georgia with just under 500,000 residents in the city proper, and is the eight-largest metropolitan area in the United States. It’s a beautiful city in a forest with lots of nature surrounding it, and it’s a quirky city full of history, culture and tradition. In many ways, the city feels like a small town disguised as a big city. Recently, many companies have either relocated to Atlanta or opened regional offices, and the city has been exploding in popularity amongst both tourists and new residents.
Labor Day weekend activities around metro Atlanta that’ll cost you less than lunch
ATLANTA — We’re coming up on a long weekend break — Labor Day. And with inflation, what if you don’t want to spend a lot to have fun?. Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer found free things to do!. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
adventuresinatlanta.com
SOUTHERN WILDS FESTIVAL: THE SEQUEL
Southern Wilds will be hosting their second-ever festival on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at one of. Lawrenceville, Georgia’s favorite gathering spots, Slow Pour Brewing Co. Attendees can expect two stages. of live music, craft beer, food trucks, a market of local artists, and a whole lot of fun. Anderson...
Thousands traveling to Atlanta for kickoff of Atlanta Black Gay Pride
ATLANTA — Thousands of people across the country will be traveling to Atlanta for the kickoff of Atlanta Black Gay Pride. Festivities kick off Wednesday, with dozens of events and festivals happening through the holiday weekend. However, organizers are facing mounting concern about the spread of monkeypox. On Wednesday,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend is around the corner! Many consider the three-day weekend to be the unofficial end of summer and a chance to get out of town. However, there are numerous events and festivals that can provide a fantastic mini-vacation close to home. Check out these 10 incredible Labor Day...
thechampionnewspaper.com
New eatery Platez continues a grandmother’s legacy
Rolling silverware in napkins was a young Etanya Lucas’s introduction to the restaurant business. During her formative years, she watched how her grandmother prepared food, greeted customers, and expressed joy in having people enjoy a meal and return continuously to her restaurant for her food. Those experiences and Lucas’s...
celebsbar.com
Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Announces Pure Heat Headliners and New Events
Atlanta Black Pride Weekend has announced the honorees of this year’s 10th annual Pure Heat Community Festival, as well as other events happening throughout the Labor Day weekend. Sunday, September 4 starts with a morning worship service at 11am in Piedmont Park. The Vision Cathedral of Atlanta (Bishop O.C.
atlantaonthecheap.com
National Cinema Day — get $3 tickets at most theaters this Saturday only
This Labor Day Weekend, you can enjoy a summer blockbuster in an air-conditioned theater, on the cheap. How does a $3 movie ticket sound?. That super-cheap, $3 price tag is a reality on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 — which has been designated as National Cinema Day. On this one...
CBS 46
Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Health Department photographs show dirty conditions inside Piccadilly Cafeteria at South DeKalb Mall on Aug. 22. The restaurant scored 26 points after an inspector found evidence of roaches and rodents in the kitchen. Piccadilly temporarily shut down to clean up and remained closed on...
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: 3 Times an Atlanta Artist Took Home Bragging Rights
There’s no denying Atlanta’s impact on hip hop music. The Peach City has given birth to some of the most prominent artists in the game, including Future, Lil Baby, Young Thug, Latto, and many more. As the Hip Hop Awards returns to Atlanta, check out three times a native artist took home a win in a major category, and don’t forget to tune into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards airing Tuesday, October 4 at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
Atlanta Magazine
Atlanta’s churches are now hot real estate property, creating opportunity and dilemmas
For 18 years, the Reverend Charles Harper has been pastor of Paradise Baptist Church, the largest congregation in Grove Park. Harper, 69 years old and a lifelong Atlantan, has seen the area swing from prosperity to blighted abandonment. But these days, the church’s location on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway feels like a front-row seat to explosive gentrification, with the BeltLine, Microsoft’s future campus, the sprawling Westside Park, and now $800,000-plus new townhomes nearby. Harper doesn’t necessarily perceive the sea change as negative—at least not for property owners who play their cards right. As a seasoned real estate agent, and one of the city’s foremost authorities on selling churches, the pastor knows his stately brick sanctuary and surrounding property could fetch up to $12 million.
Comments / 0