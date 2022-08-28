ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Man killed in speed flying accident in Colorado

By Tamera Twitty
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQdzg_0hYpCK6x00
Photo Courtesy: Summit County Sheriff's Office 

Crews from the Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG) recovered the body of a missing speed flyer in Breckenridge on Saturday, according to a news release.

Speed flying is a sport that combines paragliding and sky diving. Flyers typically launch from a peak with a small canopy-style wing above them. The wing then fills with the incoming air, allowing flyers to safely descend.

The victim reportedly launched from Peak 6 in Breckenridge sometime before 9:30 a.m., Saturday.

"The reporting party said he had launched first with his paragliding wing and landed in the Far East parking lot at Copper Mountain Resort, and his friend had launched behind him with a speed wing, which should have made his flight much shorter than the reporting party’s flight. Upon landing, the reporting party did not find his friend in the parking lot. He called his friend’s cell phone several times and there was no answer. He called 911," the release said.

A team from SCRG was paged at 10:29 a.m., with four members ordered to travel to the top of Peak 6 on a UTV. Crews from Flight for Life also did a flyover to help search for the missing man.

"The Flight For Life crew spotted the subject from the air and were able to land about a quarter of a mile above him and hike down to him, where they confirmed he was deceased," officials said.

The victim's speed wing was also found tangled in a broken of part of a tree.

Crew members recovered and evacuated the body down the "K chute" ravine of Ten Mile Range.

"Rescuers set up a series of belay systems to transport the wheeled litter down steep terrain. All rescuers were in the Far East parking lot by 6:45 p.m., and the body was delivered to the Summit County coroner. Any further information regarding the fatality will be released by the coroner’s office," the release said.

Condolences go out to those affected by this death.

Comments / 1

Related
OutThere Colorado

Explosive device found at Colorado resort, to be detonated by authorities

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, an unexploded avalanche control device was discovered at Breckenridge Ski Resort. It's now set to be detonated near the top of Peak 7 on Wednesday between 11 AM and 2 PM. The detonation will likely sound similar to explosives used during avalanche work in winter months. There is no need for locals to call 911 when this is heard, according to the sheriff's office. ...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
The Denver Gazette

This weekend’s ski sales hark back to Sniagrab

The average date for the first snowfall in Denver is still weeks away (Oct. 18), but this weekend is the moment skiers begin imagining themselves sailing through the white stuff, as stores mark the anniversary of Sniagrab, Denver’s famous Labor Day weekend ski sale. Twenty years ago, Deb Porter...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Woman reported missing in Colorado was found and is safe

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Russell was found and is safe, according to the CBI. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Tuesday for a missing woman. A photo of 92-year-old Margaret Russell is at the top of this article. She was last seen in the Lakewood...
LAKEWOOD, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
County
Summit County, CO
State
Colorado State
Breckenridge, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Accidents
Breckenridge, CO
Crime & Safety
Summit County, CO
Accidents
City
Breckenridge, CO
CBS Denver

1 dead, 1 injured In Highway 285 crash in Bailey

Colorado State Patrol says a semi-truck rolled over on Highway 285 near Mile Marker 222 Monday night. That's near Bailey.A CSP spokesman confirmed one fatality. a 37-year-old female passenger from New Mexico. That woman was a passenger. The driver was hurt. He was 38 and from Texas.Northbound and southbound lanes were closed for several hours.
BAILEY, CO
The Denver Gazette

2022 Taste of Colorado: 6 things to know

The annual Taste of Colorado, a free festival, is this weekend in Denver at Civic Center Park. This year's festival is said to be 'twice as big' with visitors expecting to see new attractions all around. Here are 6 things to know before you go:. The annual Taste of Colorado...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

4 ski films you need to see before the snow season starts

For skiers and riders around the Centennial state, it's that time of year again — ski film season. Here are four offerings to check out. Level 1 Freeski Film Fest (2 night event) "The best ski flicks of the year are coming to Denver via the Level 1 Freeski Film Tour for two nights. Hosted exclusively in standing room venues, this is not your Grandpa's Warren Miller premiere. We're bringing...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
The Denver Gazette

75th Avenue off-ramp to DIA to close tonight, tomorrow

The 75th Avenue off-ramp from Peña Boulevard will close starting 8 p.m. Tuesday for annual road repairs, Denver International Airport announced today. The right lane before the off-ramp – which allows motorists to access the rental returns and the cell phone waiting lot – will be closed until 4 a.m. Wednesday, and a detour will be set up for motorists to take the next exit at Jackson Gap Street, the airport authority said.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Auto theft’s true toll on Denver

Some 2,500 cars and trucks were reported stolen in Denver during the first half of 2020. Only two years later, the number of reported vehicle thefts in the city for that same period was nearly 6,000. You read that right — nearly two and a half times as many, according to local law enforcement’s Colorado Metropolitan Auto Task Force.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

Villa Grove in the San Luis Valley is the site of this year's Seven Peaks Music Festival. Music and lots of it. Also camping. Headliners Dierks Bentley, Morgan Wallen and Tracy Lawrence and a long, long list of performers on the various stages. Friday through Sunday. sevenpeaksfestival.com. FRIDAY-SUNDAY. It's legendary,...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Accident#Scrg#Utv
The Denver Gazette

Pikes Peak Posse, Denver Rustlers score at Colorado State Fair livestock auction

Future agricultural producers on Tuesday showed off their livestock — and their ability to make the sale — in hopes of finding willing bidders from business leaders, elected officials, political insiders and others at the Junior Livestock Sale at the Colorado State Fair. Bidders from the Pikes Peak Posse, Denver Rustlers, Fair Ladies, Pueblo Critter Bidders and a host of other organizations and companies competed for hogs, steers, rabbits, lambs and goats during Tuesday's auction. The auction raised $491,000, according to the Colorado Department of...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
The Denver Gazette

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen to retire

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen will retire in October after nearly 30 years with the department and four years at the helm, the city announced Wednesday. Pazen's tenure as chief saw two-and-a-half years of the COVID-19 pandemic, a nationwide struggle to recruit and retain police officers, historic protests in Denver mirroring others sparked by George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, and the expansion of programs intended to provide an alternative response to police. ...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Crews working to extinguish 1-acre wildfire in Evergreen

Evergreen Fire Rescue and Clear Creek Fire Authority are on the scene of a wildfire on the north side of I-70 between Floyd Hill and Beaver Brook.The fire started small but has grown to about 1 acre, though officials say no structures are currently threatened.No injuries have been reported and it doesn't appear to have any impact on traffic as of late Sunday afternoon.Scattered thunderstorms forecast for Sunday evening could help fire crews contain, if not fully extinguish, the fire.
EVERGREEN, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy