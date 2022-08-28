Man killed in speed flying accident in Colorado

Photo Courtesy: Summit County Sheriff's Office

Crews from the Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG) recovered the body of a missing speed flyer in Breckenridge on Saturday, according to a news release.

Speed flying is a sport that combines paragliding and sky diving. Flyers typically launch from a peak with a small canopy-style wing above them. The wing then fills with the incoming air, allowing flyers to safely descend.

The victim reportedly launched from Peak 6 in Breckenridge sometime before 9:30 a.m., Saturday.

"The reporting party said he had launched first with his paragliding wing and landed in the Far East parking lot at Copper Mountain Resort, and his friend had launched behind him with a speed wing, which should have made his flight much shorter than the reporting party’s flight. Upon landing, the reporting party did not find his friend in the parking lot. He called his friend’s cell phone several times and there was no answer. He called 911," the release said.

A team from SCRG was paged at 10:29 a.m., with four members ordered to travel to the top of Peak 6 on a UTV. Crews from Flight for Life also did a flyover to help search for the missing man.

"The Flight For Life crew spotted the subject from the air and were able to land about a quarter of a mile above him and hike down to him, where they confirmed he was deceased," officials said.

The victim's speed wing was also found tangled in a broken of part of a tree.

Crew members recovered and evacuated the body down the "K chute" ravine of Ten Mile Range.

"Rescuers set up a series of belay systems to transport the wheeled litter down steep terrain. All rescuers were in the Far East parking lot by 6:45 p.m., and the body was delivered to the Summit County coroner. Any further information regarding the fatality will be released by the coroner’s office," the release said.

Condolences go out to those affected by this death.