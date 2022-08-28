ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

CORRECTING and REPLACING “Fixer Upper” stars, Magnolia media moguls Chip and Joanna Gaines become official ambassadors for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Please replace the release with the following, updating the quote by Richard C. Shadyac, Jr. in the fifth paragraph. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005839/en/ Chip and Joanna Gaines showcase the shirt their daughter, Ella designed for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. (Photo: Business Wire)
CANCER
healthpodcastnetwork.com

The Virtual Clinical Podcast: Travel Nursing and Overcoming PTSD

The Virtual Clinical Podcast: Travel Nursing and Overcoming PTSD. In this episode, we hear from Anne-Helen Ydstie. Anne-Helen started out her career as a nurse in a Level 2.5 Special Care Nursery in Chicago, Il. She then moved to Pittsburgh and transitioned to adults in neuroscience before embarking on her journey as a travel nurse. Throughout the pandemic, she developed PTSD and shares her journey of recovery and ways in which she hopes others might find resolve.
MENTAL HEALTH
healthpodcastnetwork.com

Peripheral Neuropathies: On Pins and Needles

Host: Darryl S. Chutka, M.D. (@ChutkaMD) Guest: Julie A. Khoury, M.D. Peripheral neuropathy is a relatively common neurologic condition we frequently see in primary care. Some patients may describe the symptoms as paresthesias and they represent a minor nuisance, however others may have very painful dysesthesias. Since some peripheral neuropathies are reversible, we need to know when to suspect a peripheral neuropathy, how to evaluate patients who have them and the possible treatment options. We’ll discuss peripheral neuropathies in this podcast with Julie A. Khoury, M.D., a neurologist at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona.
MENTAL HEALTH
healthpodcastnetwork.com

Amplify Nursing: How historical perspectives shape the landscape of healthcare practice today

Amplify Nursing: How historical perspectives shape the landscape of healthcare practice today. Today on Amplify Nursing, we talk with Dr. Julie Fairman, Professor of Nursing at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing. Dr. Fairman is a renowned nurse historian who has made significant contributions in studying how 20th-century healthcare issues have influenced current nursing and health care trends. Her remarkable career has sparked a new paradigm for studying the history of health care and health policy, with her current research focusing on the intersection of the Civil Rights Movement.
HEALTH SERVICES

