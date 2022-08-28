Read full article on original website
vvng.com
16-year-old arrested for murder of missing man found dead at former George Air Force Base in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 16-year-old from Apple Valley was arrested for the murder of a man found deceased near an abandoned building at the old George Air Force Base in Victorville. On Sunday, August 28, 2022, 30-year-old Jeremy Snowden, a resident of Apple Valley, was reported missing by...
Fontana Herald News
Police continue to investigate fatal shooting in San Bernardino; witness assistance sought
Police are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting which occurred at an illegal bar and restaurant in San Bernardino in May of this year and are urging more witnesses to come forward and provide information. The incident took place on May 20 at the Blue Flame Lounge at 3606 E....
Fontana Herald News
Woman who was walking on freeway in Fontana dies after being struck by vehicle
A 28-year-old woman who was walking on the Interstate 10 Freeway in Fontana died after being struck by a vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Aug. 28 at about 5 p.m., a 42-year-old woman was driving a 2014 Chrysler 300 in the No. 1 lane of I-10 eastbound, west of Sierra Avenue, at about 65 miles per hour. At that same time, the pedestrian was walking across the I-10 lanes of traffic in a northerly direction.
foxla.com
San Bernardino PD asking witnesses, victims to come forward in deadly bar shooting
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The San Bernardino Police Department is asking additional witnesses and victims to come forward to assist with the investigation of the deadly shooting that occurred at The Blue Flame Lounge in late May. On May 20, officers were called to the 3600 block of Highland Avenue...
Fontana Herald News
Man dies after being involved in a fight at a park in Fontana; suspect is arrested
A man died after being involved in a fight with another man at Miller Park on Aug. 30, and a suspect was arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 12:08 p.m., officers responded to the park at 17004 Arrow Boulevard after receiving a report of a man down and bleeding from the ear. Upon arrival, officers located a victim in the grass area south of the bathrooms and lifeless with signs of trauma.
AceShowbiz
Death of 'Beyond Scared Straight' Alum Ashley Tropez Investigated as Homicide, Suspect Arrested
The former cast member of the 2010s reality series was found dead at age 24 inside an abandoned California home, according to San Bernardino Sheriff's Department. AceShowbiz - Ashley Tropez, best known for her stint on "Beyond Scared Straight", has tragically passed away. The former reality TV star was found dead inside an abandoned California home last week. She was only 24 years old.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Found Dead at Bus Stop Near College of the Desert
(CNS) – A man was found dead Thursday at a bus stop near College of the Desert. Palm Desert Station deputies responded to a bus stop on Monterey Avenue by Fred Waring Drive around 6 a.m. Thursday to a possible death investigation, Sgt. Edward Soto told City News Service.
L.A. Weekly
Matias Meza Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Baseline Street [Highland, CA]
Pedestrian Collision near McKinley Avenue Resulted in One Fatality. According to the report, the fatal incident happened around 11:49 p.m. on August 2nd, after a driver struck the victim walking across Baseline Street. However, police reported that the involved driver fled the scene before the authorities arrived. Eventually, authorities declared...
2 arrested after ‘ghost gun,’ catalytic converters found in stolen car in San Bernardino: SBSD
Deputies found a loaded “ghost gun” and three catalytic converters when they pulled over a stolen car in San Bernardino Early Tuesday morning, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release. The car, a 2014 Chrysler 300, was pulled over at 3:25 a.m. near 6th Street and Tippecanoe Avenue. Officials said the […]
Authorities ID Woman Killed in Rolling Hills-Area Crash
Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was killed when her vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes.
vvng.com
Adelanto man killed in crash on Highway 395 by an 18-year-old distracted driver
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Adelanto man was killed in a crash on US Highway 395 by an 18-year-old distracted driver, officials said. It happened on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at about 1:19 pm, at the intersection of US Highway 395 and Chamberlaine Way in Adelanto. Emergency personnel arrived...
L.A. Weekly
Seferino Crispin Killed in Hit-and-Run on Foothill Boulevard [Fontana, CA]
FONTANA, CA (August 30, 2022) – On Thursday evening, Seferino Crispin died in a hit-and-run crash on Foothill Boulevard. The fatal incident happened on August 25th, at around 8:00 p.m., near the intersection of Hemlock Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. According to investigators, the victim was walking in the area...
One person dead after shooting in Thousand Palms
A person has been pronounced dead after a shooting in the Tri-Palm Estates & Country Club neighborhood in Thousand Palms Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of San Miguelito and Westchester Drive shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tri-Palm Estates resident, Kim Gieser, was heading home when she saw the heavy law enforcement presence down The post One person dead after shooting in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
Female pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle on D Street in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — D Street heading into Apple Valley was closed for several hours after a female pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday morning. It happened at about 7:31 am., on August 30, 2022, near 11th Street, and involved a silver four-door Chevy sedan. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake...
L.A. Weekly
Two Hospitalized after Multi-Vehicle Crash on North Sanderson Avenue [Moreno Valley, CA]
MORENO VALLEY, CA (August 31, 2022) – On Tuesday evening, two people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on North Sanderson Avenue. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the collision happened just before 7:00 p.m., around North Sanderson Avenue and Gilman Springs Road. Eventually, first responders arrived and...
12-year-old arrested for alleged threat that prompted two school lockdowns
A 12-year-old boy suspected of threatening violence at a Menifee middle school, as well as causing alarm at a nearby elementary school, was in custody today.
Authorities say woman killed in Thousand Palms shooting had stabbed a man
A woman died Tuesday after authorities said she assaulted a man who was legally armed with a gun at a home in the Tri-Palm Estates & Country Club neighborhood. The shooting happened in the area of San Miguelito and Westchester Drive shortly before 2:30 p.m. "Deputies learned an adult male was assaulted by an adult The post Authorities say woman killed in Thousand Palms shooting had stabbed a man appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
3 arrested in killing of homeless double-amputee outside South L.A. McDonald’s
Police have arrested three people in connection with the May killing of a wheelchair-bound double-amputee outside a South Los Angeles McDonald’s. Raymundo Hernandez, 34, and Blas Canche, 32, were arrested Tuesday. A third suspect, Rubi Anguiano-Salazar, 37, was already in custody on an unrelated charge and was re-arrested on a murder charge, according to Los Angeles Police.
vvng.com
K9 Bailey detects narcotics inside tractor-trailer during a traffic stop on I-15 freeway
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fresh out of training K9 Bailey wasted no time in helping Barstow Police Officers find narcotics inside a tractor-trailer during a traffic stop on the I-15 freeway. On Monday, August 29, 2022, at approximately 10:26 P.M., Officer Bryce Carson conducted a traffic enforcement stop of...
L.A. Weekly
Fatal Pedestrian Hit-and-Run Accident on Stetson Avenue [Hemet, CA]
HEMET, CA (August 29, 2022) – Late Thursday night, one pedestrian was fatally injured in a hit-and-run accident on Stetson Avenue. The collision occurred minutes before midnight on the 4100 block of Stetson Avenue near Columbia Avenue. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck the pedestrian...
