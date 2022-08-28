A 28-year-old woman who was walking on the Interstate 10 Freeway in Fontana died after being struck by a vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Aug. 28 at about 5 p.m., a 42-year-old woman was driving a 2014 Chrysler 300 in the No. 1 lane of I-10 eastbound, west of Sierra Avenue, at about 65 miles per hour. At that same time, the pedestrian was walking across the I-10 lanes of traffic in a northerly direction.

FONTANA, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO