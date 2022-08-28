Why do Nottingham Forest not have a shirt sponsor? Reds still using plain jerseys

Nottingham Forest were promoted to the Premier League in May following their play-off victory over Huddersfield – but the Reds are still without a shirt sponsor four games into their return to the top flight.

Many viewers of Forest's televised clash against Tottenham at the City Ground on Sunday were surprised to see the team in plain red shirts – with no logo across the chest.

Forest are back in the Premier League following a 23-year absence and their return to the big time has brought a number of commercial opportunities. So why is there still no main shirt sponsor?

BOXT sponsored Forest last term after agreeing a deal in 2021 which was subsequently extended, but the arrangement expired at the end of the season and has not been renewed.

The boiler company claim the Reds turned down a lucrative offer to extend the agreement, saying the club had chosen to go "in a different direction" this time around.

"We’re incredibly disappointed to not be working together for the upcoming season, we had submitted a multi-million pound offer but unfortunately the club want to go in a different direction for their front of shirt sponsorship," BOXT said in a statement ahead of the new season.

Talks with potential partners for the current campaign are said to be ongoing, and the club will hope to sort the situation soon in order to tie up important income after a big outlay in the transfer market this summer.

But in the meantime, Forest fans can enjoy the rare and somewhat old-fashioned sight of a top-flight shirt without a sponsor on the chest.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.