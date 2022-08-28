Read full article on original website
What Mose Phillips III learned from playing football for dad and former Vol at Cane Ridge
Mose Phillips Jr. doesn't see much of his son on the football field most Friday nights. He occasionally sees him on defense as the Cane Ridge defensive coordinator. But he doesn't see much of his exploits on offense. The elder Phillips is too busy instructing and scheming for the next defensive series. But when...
Scorebook Live
Already better luck for Newberg: Tigers post 1-point victory over Grant in season opener
Newberg 28, Grant 27The Tigers stopped the Generals at the Newberg 15-yard line and drove 85 yards for the go-ahead points in the final two minutes for the win at Grant High School’s Grant Bowl in Northeast Portland. After the Tigers’ defensive stand, junior wide receiver Gannon Williams ...
