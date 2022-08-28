Incidents during which police officers discharge their service weapons while in the line of duty are uncommon occurrences on the Big Island. The incident last week during which an officer shot a Mountain View man with a knife who was not following police commands and approached the officer is the only officer-involved shooting thus far in 2022 and just the fifth since 2020 where an officer discharged his weapon while on duty, according to information from the Hawai’i Police Department.

HILO, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO