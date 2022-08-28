Read full article on original website
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for September 01, 2022
Cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds West winds around 5 mph. Kona High 1.6 feet 06:21 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 12:10 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 05:55 PM HST. Kawaihae High 1.8 feet 06:49 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 12:47 PM HST. Sunrise 6:09 AM...
Incidents Involving Officer Firing Service Weapon in Line of Duty Not Common on Big Island
Incidents during which police officers discharge their service weapons while in the line of duty are uncommon occurrences on the Big Island. The incident last week during which an officer shot a Mountain View man with a knife who was not following police commands and approached the officer is the only officer-involved shooting thus far in 2022 and just the fifth since 2020 where an officer discharged his weapon while on duty, according to information from the Hawai’i Police Department.
HPD Identifies Man Killed in Traffic Incident in Hilo
Authorities have identified a man killed after reportedly being struck by his own vehicle in Hilo last week. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Hawai’i Police Department’s South Hilo patrol officers responded to the Puainako Street extension near mile marker 3 at approximately 6:20 a.m. on a report of a male that had reportedly been struck by a vehicle. Responding officers determined the victim, later identified as Allen Y.L. Kealoha, 62, of Pāhoa, had stopped his commercial flatbed delivery truck on the side of the road just above the entrance to the Hilo Hillside subdivision.
HPD Chief Paul Ferreira Retires
Police Chief Paul Ferreira has retired from Hawai‘i Police Department effective today. The chief has been with the department for 40 years and has served as chief since 2016. Deputy Chief Kenneth Bugado will step in as interim as the police commission selects a new chief. Ferreira informed the...
Police Ask For Public’s Help With Finding Missing Woman
Big Island police are asking the public for assistance with locating a missing woman. According to a Hawai‘i Police Department media release, 41-year-old Anelise Kerr was last in contact with her family on Aug. 29. She is a visitor from Florida and is thought to be staying in Hilo.
UH-Hilo Women’s Soccer Begins 2022 Campaign This Week
The University of Hawai‘i at Hilo women’s soccer team opens its 2022 season Thursday, Sept. 1, with a matchup against Cal State East Bay on O‘ahu at Chaminade University’s Saint Louis Field. “We’re just hoping to execute on everything we worked on the last three weeks,”...
