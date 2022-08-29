Man's Rolex stolen off his wrist by moped-riding thief

There have been a series of attacks by moped-riding thieves across Manhattan.

The unsuspecting victims are walking on the sidewalk in the middle of the day when they become targets.

The three most recent attacks have happened in Inwood, Chelsea, and near the Guggenheim Museum on the Upper East Side. In all three muggings, the bikes easily jump onto sidewalks and speed away.

The brazen robbery in Inwood happened Saturday afternoon on Nagle Ave. Two men attacked and attempted to snatch a necklace from the 29-year-old victim. Moments later, a Good Samaritan jumped in to help. The neighbor wrestles what appears to be a gun from one of the muggers.

The two suspects then fled on their bikes, and three shots were fired. No one was injured.

"It's good people on the block helped each other out. That's something nice, and good to be in the community where we have each other's back, even though it's still pretty scary," said Miseal Romano.

On Friday in Chelsea, there was another bike attack. A man was walking along West 23rd Street towards 7th Avenue when he was jumped.

Detectives report the victim's $12,000 Rolex watch was stolen. Two men escaped on a dirt bike - a third escaped on a moped.

Over on the Upper East Side on East 89th Street by 5th Avenue near the Guggenheim Museum Saturday afternoon, two men on a moped tried to steal a necklace from two women who fought back.

The men rode off empty-handed.

Residents say that because so many food deliverymen use e-bikes, New Yorkers don't necessarily flinch or have their guards up when they see a bike on the sidewalk.

The bikes do not have license plates, making it harder for police to track them down.

So far no arrests have been made in any of the attacks.

More than a dozen people were shot, several fatally, in nearly a dozen incidents across New York City over the weekend. Derick Waller has more on a fatal shooting in Coney Island.

----------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News