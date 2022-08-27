Read full article on original website
Claudette M. Paradis
ENOSBURG FALLS: Claudette M. Paradis, age 59, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Northwestern Medical Center. Claudette was born in St. Albans, VT on April 6, 1963, to the late Rosaire C. and Vivian (Vachon) Paradis. She graduated from Richford High School, Class of 1981. Her hobbies...
Daniel Paul “Danny” Cyr
SWANTON: Daniel Paul “Danny” Cyr, age 62, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, August 13, 2022. He was born in St. Albans, on October 23, 1959, the son of Rene and Rita (Lavoie) Cyr. Dan worked for many years for the Burlington Free Press, McCracken Furniture,...
Daniel J. “Bubby” Mason
RICHFORD: Daniel J. “Bubby” Mason, age 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. He was born in Montgomery on December 11, 1934, the son of the late Gaylord & Jessie (Kennett) Mason. Daniel grew up in Montgomery and married Monica (Dunakin) in 1977. He was so...
