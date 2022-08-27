RICHFORD: Daniel J. “Bubby” Mason, age 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. He was born in Montgomery on December 11, 1934, the son of the late Gaylord & Jessie (Kennett) Mason. Daniel grew up in Montgomery and married Monica (Dunakin) in 1977. He was so...

