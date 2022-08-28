Read full article on original website
MSNBC
‘Together we can choose a better path’: Biden addresses threats to American democracy
President Biden delivered a prime-time address from Philadelphia where he addressed the nation on threats to America's democracy. He spoke on "MAGA Republicans" and Donald Trump, stating that both represent a threat to our country, and added that there is no place for political violence in America. Sept. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Biden: Donald Trump, 'MAGA Republicans' are a threat to this country
President Biden speaks on "MAGA Republicans" during his prime-time "soul of the nation" address, where he says, "the Republican party is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the "MAGA Republicans," and that is a threat to this country."Sept. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Biden: 'There is no place for political violence in America'
During his primetime address on "the soul of the nation", President Joe Biden made political violence a focal point, saying that "the blind loyalty to a single leader and a willingness to engage in political violence is fatal to democracy."Sept. 2, 2022.
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably...
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman effectively admits he isn't fit for the Senate
The questions about John Fetterman’s health have swirled since he suffered a stroke in May. Now, Fetterman is effectively admitting that he is not fit to be a senator. Fetterman has ducked out on a debate with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz for the first week of September, accusing Oz of being too mean to him. Fetterman claims he needs to focus more on recovering from his stroke.
Trump Lawyers Stopped FBI Agents Checking Storage Room Boxes—Filing
The DoJ says Trump's counsel also misled federal investigators by claiming all classified documents kept at Mar-a-Lago were handed over in June.
MSNBC
A Trump-appointed judge may rule on Trump's request to slow down Mar-a-Lago search case
The criminal investigation into secret and sensitive government documents found at former President Donald Trump's Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, is as politically charged as they come. Not only is the Department of Justice investigating a former president and the acknowledged leader of the Republican Party, but it is also investigating a possible future presidential candidate. Thus, it’s vitally important that the public have no suspicion that those refereeing the case between Trump and the DOJ are being persuaded by their politics or personal ambitions.
MSNBC
GOP defenses of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal take a pitiful turn
The Associated Press noted in a new report that as details emerge about Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal, “Republicans have grown notably silent.” There’s certainly some truth to that: Three weeks ago, after learning of the FBI executing a court-approved search warrant, GOP officials tripped over themselves to condemn federal law enforcement and defend the former president.
MSNBC
Doug Mastriano's Confederate cosplay is dumb and dangerous
Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor evidently likes to cosplay as a member of a terrorist group that killed thousands of people from his state. Back in 2014, three years before he retired from the Army, Doug Mastriano posed for a photo beside fellow service members while wearing a Confederate soldier uniform, a newly unearthed photo shows.
MSNBC
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse: Trump really needs 'better lawyers'
Rhode Island Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the legal jeopardy Trump faces over the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida involving classified documents.Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump loses as GOP governor must testify: GA criminal probe escalating in 2022
Georgia governor Brian Kemp, who refused to steal votes for Trump in 2020, now ordered to testify before the grand jury investigating election interference. The victory for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis comes after Rudy Giuliani testified for six hours. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the escalating probe in Georgia.Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Biden's 'soul of the nation' speech brought to you by Trump
Republicans have been up in arms lately over recent remarks President Joe Biden made characterizing the MAGA movement as “semi-fascism.”. Listening to Republicans whine, you’d think the suggestion was either A) inaccurate, and B) new. And it’s neither. In Thursday's speech, Biden detailed how "MAGA Republicans," as...
MSNBC
Team Trump barely even tries to respond to Justice Dept. filing
If Donald Trump’s attorneys are trying to play a game of legal chess, they need to realize that their Justice Department rivals keep taking all of their pieces. In the latest back-and-forth, the Republican and his team last week asked for a special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents by way of a court filing that legal experts found laughable. It led the Justice Department to respond with a brutal filing of its own that cast the former president in an even more scandalous light, and seemed to suggest that he’s facing the very real possibility of a criminal indictment.
MSNBC
Joe: This should be a landslide year for GOP, but it's not working that way
The Morning Joe panel discusses why 2022 should be a landslide year for the Republicans, but clunky Trump-backed candidates appear to be hurting the party.Aug. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Team Trump’s missed opportunities to resolve the Mar-a-Lago mess
Kimberly Guilfoyle, appearing on behalf of Team Trump, again condemned the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search, telling a conservative media outlet that federal law enforcement had an easier alternative. “All they had to do was ask for the documents,” she said. A Fox News host pushed the same line...
