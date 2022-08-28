Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
John R. Colling
John R. Colling, 79 of Zanesville, died 5:50 PM, Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice, surrounded by his family. He was born Saturday, October 3, 1942, in Zanesville, the son of Roy W. Colling and Rhea J. (Hiles) Colling. He married Sherry (Burnworth) Colling on Saturday, April 18, 1987, and was a member of Brighton Presbyterian Church.
WHIZ
Timothy Lee Kuhn
Timothy Lee Kuhn was born December 23, 1955 in Zanesville, Ohio. He died in his home on August 29, 2022 at the age of 66. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Jean Kuhn of East Fultonham, Ohio, Paternal Grandparents, Ralph and Nellie Kuhn of White Cottage, Ohio and Maternal Grandparents Edward and Doris Griffith of East Concord, New York.
WHIZ
Ellen R. (Koehler) Ridgley
Ellen R. (Koehler) Ridgley, 90, of Heath, Ohio, passed away on August 29, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.. She was born on January 21, 1932 to Joseph “Watt” Koehler and Agnes L. (Ford) Koehler. She graduated from Roseville High School in 1949. She married Marion L. Ridgley on June 30, 1949. They bought a small farm in Perry County, outside of Somerset and raised their children there. Ellen was a hard worker and always had a large garden and potato field. She preserved the harvests, raised pigs, chicken and beef cows for butchering as well as milked a cow and churned butter. Ellen was a fabulous cook and well known for her cinnamon rolls and baked goods, especially her butterscotch pies! She had a kind and giving heart, often taking in children in need of temporary homes. Her selfless mother’s heart embraced the opportunities to give and receive love. Ellen was a seamstress and sewed her own dresses, usually making an apron to match. She wore an apron every day and had to have a tissue and Tums in a pocket and never was there a day that she was without a safety pin on her dress for “just in case” it would be needed. Preceding her in death besides her parents and husband are her beloved daughter Mollie L. Ridgley and granddaughter Liberty Rose Ridgley, two sisters Mabel Reid and Betty Luman, two brothers Harold “Bud” Koehler and M. Freeland “Freedy” Koehler. She is survived by her loving children Connie (Ben) Sheets, Roger (Lin) Ridgley, Marla (Stan) Romine and her daughter and caregiver Lois Ann Ridgley. Grandchildren Kati Sheets, Viki Bernthold, Dwayne Romine, Shelly Clemons, Jenny Hilyard, and Toni Carpenter. 10 great-grandcildren and 4 great-greatgrandchildren. Sister-in-law Sandra Roberts and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank: Dr. Jeffrey Haggenjos and staff; Arlington Care Center loving nurses and staff; hospice nurses, volunteers and pastors. Special friends like family: Tammy Hymrod, Debbie Neighbarger, and Mitch Caton and other special friends (you know who you are). In lieu of flowers suggestions for donations are: Hospice of Central Ohio 2269 Cherry Valley Road SE Newark, Ohio 43055 or to help support a cause near to Ellen’s heart: The Little Pantry on 11th Street in Newark, Ohio.Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. Saturday September 3, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday September 4, 2022 at Fultonham Cemetery with Pastor John Coleman officiating.
WHIZ
Josee Ann Gleason
Josee Ann Gleason, 29, of Roseville, Ohio, passed away on August 27, 2022 after suffering fatal injuries from a vehicle accident. Josee was born in Zanesville, Ohio on September 14, 1992. She is the daughter of Shelly Ann Kendall and Jeffrey Scott Gleason, Sr., both whom are deceased. She is survived by her two children Brayden Cooper and Braylee Cooper. Two brothers Eric (Chelsie) Kendall and Jeffrey “Scotty” Gleason, Jr., both of Roseville. Maternal grandparents Bob and Ellen Mason of Mount Perry, paternal grandmother Joyce Gleason of Lancaster, several aunts, uncles, and cousins and her very special friend Joel White of White Cottage. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by maternal great-grandmother Iva Peck, paternal grandfather John “Jack” Gleason, and paternal aunt Lisa Gleason Carlisle. Josee was a vibrant, beautiful young lady. She will be missed dearly by her family members and many friends.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHIZ
Dennis W. Somers
Dennis W. Somers, 64, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2022 at his home following a lengthy battle with cancer. Dennis was born in Zanesville on July 26, 1958. He is the son of Lois E. Moore and Joseph W. Somers Jr. He worked as a lifelong trucker. He worked for Polks Salvage, Bulk Transit, Ohio Oil Gathering, and then for Muskingum Iron and Metal. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing his guitar, racing, and riding his Harley, but most especially he loved spending time with his granddaughters.
WHIZ
Ralph D. Medley
Ralph D. Medley, 87 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 30, 2022 at The Morrison House of Zanesville. He was born on September 20, 1934, in Morgan County, Ohio, son of the late B. Frank Medley and Marjorie Best Medley. Ralph was a member of the East 40 Church of Christ of Norwich. He worked as an electrician through IBEW #1105 for many years. He was an avid Farmall tractor enthusiast. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on his farm. He was always known to repair ANYTHING.
WHIZ
Bishop Rosecrans Military Night
ZANESVILLE, OH-Football Friday Nights are always special but at Bishop Rosecrans this Friday night will be one to remember. The Bishop Rosecrans football team went to DC before the season. “The idea came about in the off season. I was there 10 years ago for the first time and it’s...
WHIZ
Robert (Bob) Eugene Wiley
Robert (Bob) Eugene Wiley, age 93, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 29, 2022 in Westerville, Ohio. He was the only child of Ammon Eldon and Elsie Long Wiley from Zanesville, Ohio. He lived many years with his loving grannie, Alice Wiley. Bob attended Zanesville City...
RELATED PEOPLE
WHIZ
Stacey L. Atkins
Stacey Lee Atkins, 49, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born July 24, 1973, in Zanesville to Kenneth and Mary Lou Krouskoupf Atkins. She was a 1991 graduate of Zanesville High School and worked as a manager at Shoney’s and a weaver at Longaberger. Stacey attended North Terrace Church of Christ and was a full-time mom, devoted to her children.
WHIZ
HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD 8/31
Keivon Belcher is from Columbus, Ohio and a 2019 graduate from Heidelberg University. At Heidelberg he played wide receiver and was a captain on the football team. Keivon was also a sports anchor for the school news while co-hosting his own radio show for the school. He has a love for all sports and looks forward to sharing his insight with you.
WHIZ
2nd Annual Overdose Drug Awareness Day Held By Drug-Free Muskingum
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Residents from the community attended the 2nd Annual Overdose Awareness Day event Wednesday to remember the lives lost and to get educated on how to prevent an overdose. The event was held by Drug-Free Muskingum with guest speaker Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz. Another speaker at the event,...
WHIZ
ZAAP Artist of The Month
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Meet the September ZAAP Artist of The Month, Rebecca Terrible. Her artwork features anything from paintings of trees and water, to beautiful photos and glasswork. She began painting, primarily with oils about 30 years ago and considers it a fun hobby. Her husband, Dan Terrible says...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHIZ
Hagans Arrested in Coshocton Co.
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Matthew Hagans was formally charged with having weapons under disability. The sheriff’s office anticipates more charges being filed after a review of the case by the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities said just before 11am Tuesday, the detective division executed...
WHIZ
Water Damage at West Muskingum Middle School
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Monday night the Superintendent of West Muskingum schools, Chad Shawger, was notified that there was water leaking in the middle school. “The storm was Monday night and that’s where we found the water mostly on the top level of the school. A little bit in the cafeteria but obviously too much with ceiling tiles containing water and having to clean up to bring them in yesterday so we canceled Tuesday completely,” Shawger said.
WHIZ
Governor DeWine Visits Zane State College
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine stopped by Zane State College earlier today. The visit was an effort to explore the college’s unique learning opportunities. Including the brand new Bachelor of Applied Science, Electrical Engineering Technology in Protection and Control (BSET) program. Gov. DeWine says that this new program will give graduates a great opportunity.
WHIZ
The Learning Nest Preschool and Daycare
ZANESVILLE, OH- School is back in session and The Learning Nest Preschool and Daycare is getting ready to start this fall. The Learning Nest Preschool and Daycare is a faith-based Preschool and Daycare that offers both AM and PM Preschool classes. Owner and Lead Teacher at The Learning Nest Linsey...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHIZ
Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
WHIZ
Former Gymnast and Current Genesis Pharmacist Joins USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame
ZANESVILLE, OH- Success, hardship, and perseverance can be three key principles to a great story. What Kalon Ludvigson experienced, involves more than that. Ludvigson was a professional gymnast. “It was a huge adrenaline rush and I really loved being out there and showing off all the hard work that I had done in the gym,” said Ludvigson. That hard work turned into 20 world championship medals and plenty of success along the way. “Setting the world record was probably the biggest accomplishment to me,” Ludvigson stated with a smile.
WHIZ
Straker Foundation Now Accepting Applications for Fall Grant
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The J.W. and M.H. Straker Foundation is a charitable organization that distributes grants to local nonprofits who apply for financial assistance. The Straker foundation announced that it’s now accepting applications for its $200,000 fall grant competition through Thursday, September 29, with recipients to be announced by Tuesday November 15.
WHIZ
ArtCOZ Artist and Musicians of the Month
ZANESVILLE, OH -The Artist Colony of Zanesville or ‘ArtCoz’ has announced their artist and musician for the month of September!. The First Friday Artwalk will be held Friday, September 2nd in Downtown Zanesville. ArtCOZ will feature and highlight artist of the month, Cherie Bronkar. Her art style is inspired by nature and she says this award makes her feel welcomed from the community.
Comments / 0