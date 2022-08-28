ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House effort to stave off fall COVID surge with new boosters faces uphill battle

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Weixel
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V9r78_0hYoSArG00

( The Hill ) – The White House is rushing ahead to roll out a new COVID-19 booster shot campaign in early September, but is facing an uphill battle to ensure it is successful.

The vaccines being used in the campaign are the first ones that have been manufactured to specifically target the subvariants of omicron that are currently causing the most infections, and administration officials have indicated they’re preparing to start offering the shots shortly after Labor Day.

Immunity from the initial round of vaccines is waning and health officials said they want to ensure the public is protected as much as possible against another wave of infections in the fall and winter. Right now, close to 450 Americans are dying every day from the virus, and there’s concern the numbers could rise as people move indoors.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization for booster shots that target the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. Pfizer’s vaccine will be for everyone aged 12 and older, while Moderna’s will be meant just for adults aged 18 and older.

Administration officials say these new vaccines will be key to controlling a potential fall surge, but they will need to convince an increasingly checked-out public to get the shots.

White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha has been front and center trying to promote the reformulated boosters, saying recently that “all the data suggests [they] should be highly effective against the new variants.”

“The big picture bottom line is these are substantial upgrades in our vaccines in terms of their ability to prevent infection, to prevent transmission. Certainly to prevent serious illness. And so it’s going to be really important that people this fall and winter get the new shot.” Jha said during a U.S. Chamber of Commerce event on Aug. 16.

During an interview with the radio program “Conversations on Health Care,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said the administration wants to provide people with the broadest possible protection.

“So the strategy now is to tailor vaccine for giving us the largest breadth of response, ideally one that would have less waning over time,” Walensky said. “I believe it is best to use a vaccine that is tailored for the variant that we have right now.”

But despite the administration’s optimism, the effort is likely to face major hurdles. Chief among them is a lack of interest from the public. Only about two-thirds of the U.S. population have been vaccinated with a primary COVID-19 vaccine series, while less than half of that group has received even a first booster.

The vaccination rate among children is even lower. According to the CDC, less than 4 percent of eligible kids under the age of 2 have received at least one dose, and only 6 percent of kids between the ages of 2 and 4 have received a single dose.

Rupali Limaye, a vaccine expert at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said she doesn’t expect the retooled boosters will do much to convince the under-vaccinated population to get another shot.

The same people who rushed to get the initial vaccine series and then the first round of boosters will be the ones to receive the omicron-specific shots, she said, and mixed messages from health officials are partly to blame.

The most recent update to the CDC’s guidance emphasized living with the virus, and downplayed many of its previously recommended mitigation strategies. That doesn’t necessarily mesh with the idea that the public urgently needs to get an updated vaccine.

“I think for the most part, the majority of the public has sort of moved on, if you will. And the messaging has been that this is going to now be with us,” Limaye said. “Why do I need a new vaccine related to a virus that essentially my government has told me is no longer an issue?”

Rather than a broad rollout of the updated vaccines for the general public, Limaye and other scientists have suggested a more targeted approach, tailoring vaccine recommendations to the elderly and immunocompromised.

John Moore, a virologist at Weill Cornell Medicine, said it’s not clear how much extra protection the new shots would provide against infection, but predicted they won’t be much better than the first round of boosters.

The protection is likely “somewhere between mediocre and reasonable. I mean, we just don’t know,” Moore said. “A booster will give some additional protection against infection for, you know, a few months before it wanes again.”

Moore said it’s important that health officials provide the public with realistic messaging, and don’t oversell the benefits of the shots.

“It’s not like they’re a magic bullet that gives you super strong protection,” Moore said. “If the public thinks they’re getting something that is really, really against infection, then they might change their behavior and increase the risk of exposure. That’s counterproductive.”

The other concern among some scientists is that the government is moving too quickly to authorize the vaccines. Neither Moderna nor Pfizer has clinical trial data for the vaccine. Instead, their requests are based on data from a booster targeting an earlier version of omicron, as well as preclinical data from mice.

But health officials maintain they don’t need additional data, because vaccine manufacturers are essentially making a minor update to the existing vaccine, which has an established track record of success.

“There’s always a question here of being too slow versus too fast, and I think one of the challenges is if we wait for those data to emerge in human data, not just mice data, in human data, we will be using what I would consider to be a potentially outdated vaccine,” Walensky said. “I believe it is best to use a vaccine that is tailored for the variant that we have right now.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Booster#Ne White House#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Americans
WETM 18 News

New concealed carry law to go into effect Thursday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– On Thursday, New York’s new concealed carry law goes into effect. https://www.news10.com/news/scotus-strikes-down-new-york-gun-restriction/ If you already have your concealed carry permit and it was issued outside of New York City, Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk counties you do not have to take a firearm safety training course. But you will if you’re a new […]
ALBANY, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man arrested after making terroristic threats against Cornell University Students

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man is behind bars on Thursday after making terroristic threats against Cornell University students and Ithaca Police. According to Ithaca Police, Austin L. Schiller, 28, was arrested following an investigation by police that started Wednesday afternoon after they received a complaint about Schiller making disturbing and threatening comments. Police […]
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WETM 18 News

OSHA investigating deadly Martin’s Potato Roll building collapse near Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the fatal building collapse at the Martin Potato Roll Company near Chambersburg on Tuesday. Pennsylvania State Police confirmed on Wednesday morning that one person died in the accident when during construction operations, multiple concrete walls collapsed and a contractor was unable […]
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WETM 18 News

Steuben County man arrested after fleeing on stolen ATV

LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Caton man wanted for burglary has been arrested after he fled police on a stolen ATV in Pennsylvania, according to New York State Police. Jeffery McChesney, 28, was arrested on August 29, 2022, after Pa. State Police found him operating a stolen-four-wheeler. Police said that they initially started to pursue […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

One taken in ambulance after downtown Elmira crash

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – At least one person was taken in an ambulance after a crash at Clemens Center Parkway and Water Street. Details on the crash are limited, but an 18 News reporter on the scene said both cars had to be towed after suffering significant damage to their fronts. The crash happened around […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Woman arrested for attempted robbery of Ithaca Five Below

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — One person has been arrested after IPD officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Ithaca Five Below store, according to the Ithaca Police Department. Emily Morris, 26, of Ithaca, was arrested after IPD officers responded to the Five Below store located at 744 South Meadow Street for a […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Tompkins County man charged with robbing over a dozen Ithaca stores

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten shared that a man has been indicted for a string of commercial burglaries. 33-year-old Michael Thomas of Newfield is charged with 16 different counts of burglary in the third degree. The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office says that thefts took place at numerous businesses […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Thunderstorms cause power outages across Southern Tier

(WETM) – Severe thunderstorms have started to cause power outages across the Southern Tier Monday evening, according to NYSEG. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben and Tompkins Counties on August 29. The storm report said a severe thunderstorm with 60 mph wind gusts was located over Thurston, moving west […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Tioga football ready to defend state title

TIOGA CENTER, N.Y. (WETM) – The reigning Class D state champs are back on the gridiron. The Tigers went an undefeated 12-0 last season and captured a Class D state title at the Carrier Dome with a 27-0 win against Moriah. Tioga graduated New York State Class D Player of the Year Emmett Wood who […]
TIOGA, NY
WETM 18 News

Chemung County man arrested for burglary

LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Pine City man has been arrested after an investigation into a burglary in Lindley, N.Y, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Rusty Lane, Jr., 34, of Pine City N.Y., was arrested on August 29 after the Sheriff’s Office investigated a reported burglary in progress on Swarthout Road in Lindley. […]
LINDLEY, NY
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania Senate Race: Fetterman continuing to recover from stroke, Oz campaign calls him “liar”

(WHTM) – The heat is picking up in the Pennsylvania Senate Race after Democrat nominee John Fetterman said he would not debate Republican Mehmet Oz in early September as he continues to recover from a stroke suffered in May. On Tuesday evening Fetterman’s campaign released a statement saying the Lieutenant Governor would not participate in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy