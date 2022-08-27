Read full article on original website
forwardtimes.com
Jack Yates Loses 46-26 to Dallas Carter
In a hard-fought game played by both teams at Delmar Stadium this past Saturday night, the young Jack Yates Lions were tamed by the Dallas Carter Cowboys in the second half. I saw a young Yates football team playing with mainly freshman and sophomore athletes who were fighting their butts off all night long. A lot of those kids were playing on both sides of the ball and going both ways. Fatigue set in on them and the mistakes started to come in the second half, as they had three fumbles on their end of the field which led to Carter touchdowns. It cost them the game, after leading at the half. I saw a new young head coach at Yates coaching his team to the very end.
thepostnewspaper.net
Hitchcock opened the regular season with one of the state’s biggest upsets
Hitchcock opened the regular season with one of the state’s biggest upsets as the Bulldogs trounced state-ranked Refugio 49-12. Hitchcock never trailed as they took a 28-0 halftime lead and never gave Refugio a chance to get into the game. The Bulldogs will host East Bernard this Friday at 7:30pm in its home opener.
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Houston Class 6A Football Rankings - Week 2 (8.29.22)
With the first week of the Texas high school football in the books, it is time to update the Top 20 in Class 6A. There were some big victories up top as the Top 4 entering the season all came home with wins. Shadow Creek had a big win over rival Manvel in the Battle of 288 to open the year, while C.E. King flexed against 5A power Crosby. Willis breaks into the Top 20 this week after an impressive win over Bryan Rudder.
Click2Houston.com
The 411: Baytown Sterling’s Caleb Smith
CALEB SMITH IS LOOKING FOR A BIG SEASON THIS FALL FOR BAYTOWN STERLING IN MULTIPLE SPOTS ON THE GRIDIRON. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound junior can lock it down at defensive back, come down hill for a tackle at middle linebacker or tote the rock out of the backfield. Both sides of the ball, the junior is primed for a big year.
HBCU Poll: Who Won The 2022 Battle Of The Bands?
Music and the Arts are an essential part of education for kids of all ages. These programs enhance critical thinking and improve language and reading skills, builds confidence, and open the door to personal connections and cultural discovery. I am so proud to say that I am a product of wonderful music programs in school. Shout out to my former music teachers Mr. Moffet, Mrs. Franklin-Williams, Mrs. Chavis, and Mr. Bryant! Each of them made an impression on me and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to learn Music and the Arts under their leadership.
Houston native one of four Texans competing on 'Survivor' when it kicks off season 43 next month
HOUSTON — 'Survivor' announced the 18 new castaways Wednesday who will compete in season 43 next month in Fiji. Houston native Mike Gabler is one of four Texans who will try to outwit, outplay and outlast other contestants for the title of sole survivor. Gabler is a 52-year-old heart valve specialist who's from Houston but currently lives in Idaho. He's been working in the operating room for 20 years, according to an Idaho television station.
Alabama Marching Band Praised By Grammy Nominated Artist
It's official marching band season and I love the clips from the first week of the action. Recently, there was a battle of the bands event in Houston where 8 HBCU marching bands displayed their talents inside the NRG Stadium. Alabama A&M University's marching band permed and did an amazing...
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open Soon
A month ago, it was mentioned that former NBA basketball player Shaquille O’Neal or Shaq as some call him, had bought a place in North Texas. Then news broke out that he was bringing a food establishment he is a primary investor with. Recently, Shaq was in Houston for the opening of the very first restaurant of many restaurants to open in Texas called Big Chicken.
365thingsinhouston.com
Wings Over Houston Airshow 2022 at Ellington Field
Date: Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30, 2022. Location: Ellington Airport, 11602 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, TX 77034. Admission: Early bird tickets start at $37.50 and will increase on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Tickets will be $50 in October. Sign up for free to be an Air Show Insider and receive deeper discounts on early bird tickets. Order tickets or learn more.
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
$1 million winning Powerball Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
It sure is fun watching popular lottery games' jackpots grow and dream of what you would do with $100 million, but we all it would be way more fun to win one, or even a smaller prize.
cw39.com
Report: Houston among most dangerous places to drive during Labor Day weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Safety is a top concern as drivers hit the roads to enjoy a long Labor Day Weekend, but do you know how dangerous it could be traveling during this time?. According to Jerry, the car insurance savings app, Houston ranks as the fifth the most dangerous city to drive in during the holiday weekend. Dallas made the list at number two and San Antonio came in around right under Houston at number six.
spacecityweather.com
Labor Day Weekend will not be one for the beach
Good morning. Houston will see a couple of days with slightly reduced rain chances, before the potential returns on Friday and persists through Labor Day weekend. We still don’t see any signals for anything beyond street flooding, but the holiday weekend will be marred by on-and-off showers and thunderstorms, some of which will be at-times heavy. If you have outdoor plans I hope they include easy access to shelter from such storms.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Under the Radar: Some of Houston’s Best Hot Dogs Are from a Parking Lot
Imagine that it’s a Friday evening in Rice Village, and you’re standing outside watching the sunset as the sky transforms into vibrant colors of blue, orange, and pink. The air is warm and dewy with Houston’s unwavering humidity. The hum of cicadas rings out, rudely interrupted by the thumping of techno playing from a nearby speaker. Your feet shift back and forth on the firm concrete beneath you as you stand in line with mostly college students. Some are dressed up for a night out; others are dressed down and on a study break. As you shuffle along, a car pulls up and the driver rolls down the window, asking some of the people why on earth anyone would subject themselves to this. “Hot dogs!”, they shout back. The driver lets out an exasperated “For real??,” shakes his head, and rolls away.
Click2Houston.com
Viral Houston gumbo shop
Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, have you heard about Supreme Gumbo on Almeda road? The food is so popular, the line wraps around the door. People visit it from across the country and it’s the newest hot spot for Houston celebrities. What makes the gumbo so good? When is the best time of the week for you to try out the food? The owners join us on set, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Man charged with murder in Houston bowling alley shooting arrested in Dallas, records show
TEXAS, USA — A man accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Greg Shead outside of a bowling alley in west Houston this month has been arrested in Dallas, records show. Dionate Banks, 29, was arrested Saturday afternoon in the Dallas area and is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to jail records.
fox26houston.com
Man found, arrested in Dallas for west Houston bowling alley death
DALLAS - The man wanted in the deadly shooting of a man at a west Houston bowling alley has been arrested. Houston Police Dept. says Dionate Banks was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 27, by Dallas Police Department SWAT officers, and he is in custody in Dallas. BACKGROUND: Man killed in...
Click2Houston.com
Attention barbecue lovers! Houston’s legendary Burns Original BBQ to open location in Katy during Labor Day weekend
HOUSTON – Just in time for Labor Day weekend, Burns Original BBQ will open its third bistro in Kroger! On Sept. 3, the restaurant will have its grand opening inside the West Grand Parkway location. Their Acres Home restaurant has been featured on Anthony Bourdain’s Houston episode of Parts...
papercitymag.com
Houston Native’s New Texas Cowboy Movie Gets a Red Carpet Premiere in Katy — Telling the Story of Bass Reeves
Isaiah Washington, Thomas Q. Jones at the premier of 'Corsicana, held at Studio Cinema Grill in Katy, Texas. What: The red carpet premiere of the full-length film Corsicana. PC Moment: The premiere of a new Western movie called Corsicana (after the Texas town) carried a local vibe. The movie was co-written and directed by Isaiah Washington ( Dr. Preston Burke of Grey’s Anatomy), a Willowridge High School grad. Washington also stars in the flick.
fox26houston.com
National Battle of the Bands brings big tourism dollars, HBCU awareness to Houston
HOUSTON - HBCU pride was on full display in Houston this weekend. The 2022 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands, now in its eighth year, brought over 45,000 people to NRG stadium for the event that focuses on Historically-Black Colleges and Universities - including Texas' own Prairie View A&M University.
