rimonthly.com
37 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this September
WHAT: Get into the Halloween spirit early this season by admiring the iconic symbol of autumn. As the late afternoon turns into twilight, behold the sight of thousands of creatively carved pumpkins at the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular. Traverse the trail and celebrate seventy-five years of television with favorite characters, including everyone from Betty White to Walter White. 6–10:30 p.m., last admission 10 p.m. All tickets must be purchased in advance online; visit the website for admission prices. WHERE: Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. more info: 785-3510, rwpzoo.org.
ABC6.com
Palagis Ice Cream refurbishes vintage truck
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The owner of Palagis Ice Cream, Alex Arteaga, started refurbishing a vintage yellow truck. The truck is currently being painted with other changes to follow. Arteaga told ABC 6 News that the truck should be ready by January, and will be used for display on...
Valley Breeze
Autumnfest Committee announces headlining bands
WOONSOCKET – Autumnfest announces its two headlining acts for 2022. James Montgomery Blues Band will hit the stage Saturday at 8 p.m. and ZBTB – Zac Brown Tribute Band takes the stage Sunday at 7:30 p.m. The James Montgomery Blues Band is recognized as one of the best...
Lighting the Way: An exclusive look inside a decaying RI landmark
T.J. Del Santo looks back at the history of the Conimicut Lighthouse amid efforts to restore it.
Turnto10.com
Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence
(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
ecori.org
On Guard: Public Access to Westerly Beaches Tightens
WESTERLY, R.I. — Thomas Micele lives less than 2 miles from what he calls “the most beautiful beach in Rhode Island,” but between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from mid-June to mid-September he and the vast majority of Ocean State taxpayers have no access. A guard blocks the entrance.
whatsupnewp.com
This Day in History – August 31, 1954: Hurricane Carol makes landfall in Newport
On August 31st, 1954, Hurricane Carol came ashore on the coast of Newport, RI with a massive surge and winds of 115 mph. In one hour, Carol destroyed 3,800 homes, sank or damaged 2,000 boats and yachts, and leveled almost all of the island’s powered and telephone lines. While...
WPRI
Top Scoops Winner: The Ice Cream Machine
For months we had been asking you to vote in our Top Scoops contest and now we have the winners. Today we welcomed Kim Caron from The Ice Cream Machine in Cumberland, Rhode Island to The Rhode Show. The Ice Cream Machine is located at 4288 Diamond Hill Rd, Cumberland,...
Well Known ‘Conjuring’ House Near Providence, Rhode Island Is Now For Sale
One of America’s most notoriously haunted houses is on the market, and this quaint little farmhouse in Burrillville, Rhode Island could conjure up some great opportunities for those interested in the paranormal. The house located at 1677 Round Top Road in the village of Harrisville was made famous by...
ABC6.com
Wright’s Dairy Farm to open new location in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another addition to the Providence food scene! Wright’s Dairy Farm and Bakery is coming to the capital city. In a Facebook post Monday, the dairy farm wrote that it’s opening Wright’s Creamery in the Farm Fresh RI building on Sim Avenue. It...
Turnto10.com
More Rhode Island cities to turn on speed cameras
Drivers across the ocean state will be forced to slow down in school zones or pay up starting Wednesday. East Providence, Pawtucket, and Central Falls are all turning on their speed cameras Wednesday. Providence turned on their 20 speed cameras earlier this week. "I know it's hard on the parents...
WPRI
12 on 12: Lighting the Way debuts tonight
In our latest 12 on 12 Digital Original, T.J. Del Santo takes you inside the aging Conimicut Lighthouse and talks to Warwick’s mayor about new efforts to save the historic landmark in Narragansett Bay. Lighting the Way debuts Wednesday on WPRI.com and 12 News at 5.
Your Favorite Ghostbuster, Bill Murray, Took Photos With Fans at This New England Restaurant
Over the past several years, comedian and actor Bill Murray has been spotted at local restaurants in the South Coast of Massachusetts. During the summer of 2019, Murray was seen at Patti's Pierogis in Fall River and two years ago, he was spotted at Mi Antojo Mexican Restaurant on Route 18 in New Bedford.
nrinow.news
Property sales in North Smithfield between August 23 & August 30
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Tuesday, August 23 and Tuesday, August 30.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Marcus & Millichap Arranges The Sale Of A 42,200-Square Foot Retail Property in RI
Westerly, RI – Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of Spindrift Village, a 42,200-square foot retail property located in Westerly, RI, according to Thomas Shihadeh, regional manager of the firm’s Boston and Rhode Island office. The asset sold for $3,400,000. Adam Cohen and Brett Kilar, investment specialists in...
myburbank.com
Providence St. Joseph Celebrates Completion of New $78 Million Emergency Department
The new $78 million state-of-the-art Jaromir Strizka Emergency Department at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center is preparing to open in the next week and held a traditional blessing of the building and dedication ceremony on Tuesday, August 30th. The original wood-framed Providence St. Joseph hospital was built in the 1940s...
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
andnowuknow.com
Trader Joe's Announces Recent Expansions
UNITED STATES - Trader Joe’s is one retailer I’m always on the lookout for when I’m patrolling the newswires. My efforts were rewarded, as recent expansions of the company’s storefront came down the wire. Expanding further into Oregon and Rhode Island, Trader Joe’s announced on its...
Turnto10.com
Some Providence teachers who resigned scheduled to be paid for training
(WJAR) — Dozens of Providence teachers, many of them veteran educators, resigned for jobs in other school districts just as students were heading back to school. But did some of those teachers wait to give their notice just so they could get paid for five days of professional development and orientation?
Fall River-Style Chow Mein Sandwich Even Better With This Added to It
Recently, we put the beloved Fall River-style chow mein sandwich head-to-head against the Salem-style chop suey sandwich, and it’s no surprise the SouthCoast staple was the winner. However, when discussing the Battle of the Bunned on the air, a strange-sounding suggestion began trickling in from the callers. “Well, have...
