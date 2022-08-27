ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

rimonthly.com

37 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this September

WHAT: Get into the Halloween spirit early this season by admiring the iconic symbol of autumn. As the late afternoon turns into twilight, behold the sight of thousands of creatively carved pumpkins at the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular. Traverse the trail and celebrate seventy-five years of television with favorite characters, including everyone from Betty White to Walter White. 6–10:30 p.m., last admission 10 p.m. All tickets must be purchased in advance online; visit the website for admission prices. WHERE: Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. more info: 785-3510, rwpzoo.org.
BRISTOL, RI
ABC6.com

Palagis Ice Cream refurbishes vintage truck

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The owner of Palagis Ice Cream, Alex Arteaga, started refurbishing a vintage yellow truck. The truck is currently being painted with other changes to follow. Arteaga told ABC 6 News that the truck should be ready by January, and will be used for display on...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Autumnfest Committee announces headlining bands

WOONSOCKET – Autumnfest announces its two headlining acts for 2022. James Montgomery Blues Band will hit the stage Saturday at 8 p.m. and ZBTB – Zac Brown Tribute Band takes the stage Sunday at 7:30 p.m. The James Montgomery Blues Band is recognized as one of the best...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence

(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

On Guard: Public Access to Westerly Beaches Tightens

WESTERLY, R.I. — Thomas Micele lives less than 2 miles from what he calls “the most beautiful beach in Rhode Island,” but between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from mid-June to mid-September he and the vast majority of Ocean State taxpayers have no access. A guard blocks the entrance.
WESTERLY, RI
WPRI

Top Scoops Winner: The Ice Cream Machine

For months we had been asking you to vote in our Top Scoops contest and now we have the winners. Today we welcomed Kim Caron from The Ice Cream Machine in Cumberland, Rhode Island to The Rhode Show. The Ice Cream Machine is located at 4288 Diamond Hill Rd, Cumberland,...
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Wright’s Dairy Farm to open new location in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another addition to the Providence food scene! Wright’s Dairy Farm and Bakery is coming to the capital city. In a Facebook post Monday, the dairy farm wrote that it’s opening Wright’s Creamery in the Farm Fresh RI building on Sim Avenue. It...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

More Rhode Island cities to turn on speed cameras

Drivers across the ocean state will be forced to slow down in school zones or pay up starting Wednesday. East Providence, Pawtucket, and Central Falls are all turning on their speed cameras Wednesday. Providence turned on their 20 speed cameras earlier this week. "I know it's hard on the parents...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

12 on 12: Lighting the Way debuts tonight

In our latest 12 on 12 Digital Original, T.J. Del Santo takes you inside the aging Conimicut Lighthouse and talks to Warwick’s mayor about new efforts to save the historic landmark in Narragansett Bay. Lighting the Way debuts Wednesday on WPRI.com and 12 News at 5.
WARWICK, RI
msn.com

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
PROVIDENCE, RI
andnowuknow.com

Trader Joe's Announces Recent Expansions

UNITED STATES - Trader Joe’s is one retailer I’m always on the lookout for when I’m patrolling the newswires. My efforts were rewarded, as recent expansions of the company’s storefront came down the wire. Expanding further into Oregon and Rhode Island, Trader Joe’s announced on its...
TIGARD, OR
Turnto10.com

Some Providence teachers who resigned scheduled to be paid for training

(WJAR) — Dozens of Providence teachers, many of them veteran educators, resigned for jobs in other school districts just as students were heading back to school. But did some of those teachers wait to give their notice just so they could get paid for five days of professional development and orientation?
PROVIDENCE, RI

