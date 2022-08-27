Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
Marlisse Payamps and Rafael Medina, Artistic Partners - Inside Art with Michael Rose
In the art world, it is not unheard of for peer artists to become romantic partners. Painter Lee Krasner was also the better half of Jackson Pollock, Georgia O’Keeffe was muse and later wife to Alred Stiegliz, and so on. Locally, popular Rhode Island photographers Marlisse Payamps and Rafael...
Goncalves Joins List of Plagiarists in Politics - Most Amazing Was Plagiarizing an Apology Letter
There have been many cases of plagiarism in politics. President Joe Biden had a number of instances -- and The American Presidency Project at the University of California at Santa Barbara has an entire micro-website dedicated to Biden’s plagiarism. As GoLocal reported on Tuesday, Providence City Councilor John Goncalves...
Diossa Holds Press Conference With Mayors - Pryor Questions His Decision-Making
On Wednesday, James Diossa, the former Mayor of Central Falls, called on some of the state’s mayors to bolster his campaign for Rhode Island State Treasurer. Diossa is locked in a close battle with former Rhode Island Commerce Corporation Secretary Stefan Pryor for the Democratic nomination. The primary is September 13.
RISLA College Fair Returns Wednesday at Roger Williams Park Zoo
RISLA’s College Planning Center of Rhode Island (CPCRI) is once again hosting its annual College Fair after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The College Fair will be held this year at Roger Williams Park Zoo on Wednesday, August 31 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Students will...
Providence Man Sentenced to Serve 28 Years for Role in Murder of 78-Year-Old
Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Wednesday that a Providence man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve 28 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) after pleading to his role in the murder of 78-year-old Delor “Dean” Cabral in Providence in 2013. Joel Valdez, age 34,...
Man Shot in Providence Overnight - Suspect Arrested
A man was shot in Providence overnight, according to Providence police. The shooting took place off of Valley Street late Tuesday night. Police say a suspect is in custody. Shortly after 10:30 PM, police received a report of a possible shooting on Dorr Street. When detectives arrived on the scene,...
Providence Announces New Cultural Facilities Grant Program - $2.5 Million Available to Nonprofits
The City of Providence on Tuesday announced a new Cultural Facilities Grant Program to help local 501c(3) nonprofit cultural art institutions cover capital repairs and renovations to existing facilities and the construction of new ones. Additionally, funds will be made available to nonprofit cultural organizations for cash match related costs...
