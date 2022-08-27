ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoLocalProv

RISLA College Fair Returns Wednesday at Roger Williams Park Zoo

RISLA’s College Planning Center of Rhode Island (CPCRI) is once again hosting its annual College Fair after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The College Fair will be held this year at Roger Williams Park Zoo on Wednesday, August 31 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Students will...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlestown, RI
City
Cranston, RI
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Cranston, RI
Obituaries
GoLocalProv

Man Shot in Providence Overnight - Suspect Arrested

A man was shot in Providence overnight, according to Providence police. The shooting took place off of Valley Street late Tuesday night. Police say a suspect is in custody. Shortly after 10:30 PM, police received a report of a possible shooting on Dorr Street. When detectives arrived on the scene,...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy