Golf

SkySports

Cameron Smith among latest PGA Tour players to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit

Open Champion Cameron Smith has confirmed his move to LIV Golf and is one of six PGA Tour players announced as new signings by the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit. The world No 2 becomes the highest-ranked player to make the switch and will make his debut in Boston this week, the fourth event of the inaugural season.
SkySports

Kerry to be without All-Ireland winner Jack Savage for 2023 season

Kerry are set to be without All-Ireland winner Jack Savage for the 2023 campaign. The Kerins O'Rahillys club man is moving to Dubai for work, and therefore will be unavailable for Jack O'Connor's panel next season. Savage, who scored 1-5 for the Tralee club in their Kerry Club Championship semi-final...
SkySports

US Open: Venus and Serena Williams' doubles match headlines Thursday night in New York

Venus and Serena Williams will headline Thursday's evening schedule inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium as they join forces in the US Open doubles draw. It marks the first time a first-round doubles match has featured at the marquee venue of the year's final major and the pair will play Czech duo Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in prime time.
SkySports

US Open: Serena Williams hails influence of Tiger Woods

Serena Williams has hailed the influence of Tiger Woods after the golfing great persuaded her to have one final crack. Woods joins the stars on a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium to cheer Williams on to victory over second seed Anett Kontaveit after another sparkling performance from the 23-time Grand Slam champion.
SkySports

England Red Roses: Simon Middleton names match-day squad to play USA

England's encounter with the Eagles is their opening Summer Nations Series encounter on September 3. The team will then host Wales on September 14. The Red Roses will then head to New Zealand next month for the World Cup as tournament favourites. England are on a 23-game unbeaten run -...
SkySports

Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ripon specialist Mark's Choice looking for seventh course win with new trainer

3.40 Ripon - Course lovers Mark's Choice & Bossipop head 10. He is with his third trainer in three seasons but the love Mark's Choice has for Ripon has never changed. Now in the hands of Adrian Keatley, the six-year-old is back for the attheraces.com City Of Ripon Handicap (3.40) looking for a seventh victory at the track, having made two quick runs for his new yard this month, including an impressive third (25/1) in the class two Great St Wilfrid Handicap.
SkySports

England name unchanged squad for South Africa Test series decider

England men have named an unchanged squad for the LV= Insurance third Test versus South Africa at the Kia Oval starting on Thursday 8 September. After storming home to a day three victory in the second Test, winning by an innings and 85 runs, Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have remained confident in their side.
SkySports

Frazer Clarke: Being hit by a 300lb opponent might be bad, but the 'red hot' pressure of the fathers' race is worse

Being punched by an opponent who weighs more than 300lbs might seem intimidating, but for Frazer Clarke it was nothing compared to his daughter's sports day. Clarke is used to being under scrutiny. He was the GB Boxing team captain at the Olympic Games, won a super-heavyweight bronze medal in Tokyo and made his professional debut on the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook pay-per-view bill.
