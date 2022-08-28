Read full article on original website
Cameron Smith among latest PGA Tour players to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit
Open Champion Cameron Smith has confirmed his move to LIV Golf and is one of six PGA Tour players announced as new signings by the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit. The world No 2 becomes the highest-ranked player to make the switch and will make his debut in Boston this week, the fourth event of the inaugural season.
GOLF・
Cameron Smith calls LIV Golf 'the future' and hits out at 'unfair' status on world ranking points
The world No 2 became the highest-ranked player to compete in the Saudi-backed series after the conclusion of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs, ending weeks of speculation over his golfing future. Smith will make his LIV Golf Invitational Series debut at the Boston event, beginning on Friday at The International...
GOLF・
Norfolk Stakes: The Ridler keeps Royal Ascot victory as Amo Racing's appeal is dismissed
The Ridler has retained his controversial victory in the Norfolk Stakes after an independent panel dismissed an appeal lodged by Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing. The Richard Fahey-trained colt drifted markedly in the closing stages of the race, hampering the third Crispy Cat and fourth-placed Brave Nation. Rider Paul Hanagan was...
Eddie Jones: Cohesion and planning key for England's 2023 Rugby World Cup preparations for France
Eddie Jones has stressed cohesion and planning will be central to England's 2023 Rugby World Cup tilt in France, as the squad prepare for autumn Tests with camps in London and Jersey. England begin their preparations for the Autumn Nations Series with a short training camp in October. Jones' squad...
Kerry to be without All-Ireland winner Jack Savage for 2023 season
Kerry are set to be without All-Ireland winner Jack Savage for the 2023 campaign. The Kerins O'Rahillys club man is moving to Dubai for work, and therefore will be unavailable for Jack O'Connor's panel next season. Savage, who scored 1-5 for the Tralee club in their Kerry Club Championship semi-final...
US Open: Serena Williams and Andy Murray have passed opening test, but now they're eyeing deep runs in New York
Serena Williams and Andy Murray both passed their opening test at the US Open, but now they're eyeing deep runs in New York with very different second-round obstacles ahead of them. Williams ensured that the celebrations will continue at least for a few more days as the Grand Slam set...
US Open: Venus and Serena Williams' doubles match headlines Thursday night in New York
Venus and Serena Williams will headline Thursday's evening schedule inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium as they join forces in the US Open doubles draw. It marks the first time a first-round doubles match has featured at the marquee venue of the year's final major and the pair will play Czech duo Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in prime time.
Jay-Jay Okocha interview: Beating Oliver Kahn to score what Jurgen Klopp called the greatest-ever Bundesliga goal
Jay-Jay Okocha collects the ball from Uwe Bein with only Oliver Kahn to beat. He declines the opportunity to shoot with his left, shifting the ball to his right foot before leaving the Karlsruhe goalkeeper on the grass with an extravagant feint. Time to shoot? Not for Okocha. He darts...
The Hundred: Manchester Originals secure Eliminator spot after beating Oval Invincibles
Josh Little's five-wicket haul and a half-century from Wayne Madsen earned Manchester Originals a spot in the men's Hundred eliminator with a six-wicket victory over Oval Invincibles. Story of the match. Both sides knew victory would see them into a clash with London Spirit on Friday for the right to...
The Hundred: Oval Invincibles reach final with victory over Manchester Originals
Oval Invincibles qualified for the women's final of The Hundred in style, racking up the highest score of this year's competition as they brushed aside the Manchester Originals by 32 runs at Emirates Old Trafford. Story of the match. The Invincibles' score of 163-2 was powered by an unbeaten 79...
T20 World Cup: Defending champions Australia include former Singapore batter Tim David in squad
David has played 14 T20 internationals for his birth nation Singapore but will now switch allegiances to Australia, having been raised in Perth. The 26-year-old has made his name in white-ball tournaments, representing Perth Scorchers, Hobart Hurricanes, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lancashire and Southern Brave. David's T20 strike-rate is an excellent...
US Open: Serena Williams hails influence of Tiger Woods
Serena Williams has hailed the influence of Tiger Woods after the golfing great persuaded her to have one final crack. Woods joins the stars on a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium to cheer Williams on to victory over second seed Anett Kontaveit after another sparkling performance from the 23-time Grand Slam champion.
Republic of Ireland Women 1-0 Finland Women: Girls in Green secure World Cup play-off spot
The Republic of Ireland women's national team have secured a play-off berth as they bid to qualify for the World Cup for the first time. The Girls in Green defeated Finland 1-0, thanks to a second-half goal from substitute Lily Agg, to secure second place in Group A with one game left to play.
England Red Roses: Simon Middleton names match-day squad to play USA
England's encounter with the Eagles is their opening Summer Nations Series encounter on September 3. The team will then host Wales on September 14. The Red Roses will then head to New Zealand next month for the World Cup as tournament favourites. England are on a 23-game unbeaten run -...
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ripon specialist Mark's Choice looking for seventh course win with new trainer
3.40 Ripon - Course lovers Mark's Choice & Bossipop head 10. He is with his third trainer in three seasons but the love Mark's Choice has for Ripon has never changed. Now in the hands of Adrian Keatley, the six-year-old is back for the attheraces.com City Of Ripon Handicap (3.40) looking for a seventh victory at the track, having made two quick runs for his new yard this month, including an impressive third (25/1) in the class two Great St Wilfrid Handicap.
England name unchanged squad for South Africa Test series decider
England men have named an unchanged squad for the LV= Insurance third Test versus South Africa at the Kia Oval starting on Thursday 8 September. After storming home to a day three victory in the second Test, winning by an innings and 85 runs, Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have remained confident in their side.
Frazer Clarke: Being hit by a 300lb opponent might be bad, but the 'red hot' pressure of the fathers' race is worse
Being punched by an opponent who weighs more than 300lbs might seem intimidating, but for Frazer Clarke it was nothing compared to his daughter's sports day. Clarke is used to being under scrutiny. He was the GB Boxing team captain at the Olympic Games, won a super-heavyweight bronze medal in Tokyo and made his professional debut on the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook pay-per-view bill.
US Open: Emma Raducanu's title defence ends in defeat by Alize Cornet | Briton hopes exit will be 'a clean slate'
Emma Raducanu's US Open title defence ended at the first hurdle with a nightmare straight-sets loss to France's Alize Cornet at Flushing Meadows in New York. Raducanu did not drop a set in 10 matches last year but she was error-prone on a windy New York evening and fell to a 6-3 6-3 defeat.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Racing League and French Group Three action on stellar Thursday!
5.30 Windsor - Wales & The West set for big night. The winners in Week Three had to be Wales & The West, as they clawed back what looked like an unassailable London & The South lead, and now trail by just a point as we head to Windsor. The...
Deadline Day on Sky Sports: When does the window shut? Plus key times and more
Time is running out for clubs to do business in the transfer window. Here's all you need to know about Deadline Day and how to follow the drama with Sky Sports. On TV, online and on the go: You won't miss a moment of the Deadline Day drama with Sky Sports.
