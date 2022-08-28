3.40 Ripon - Course lovers Mark's Choice & Bossipop head 10. He is with his third trainer in three seasons but the love Mark's Choice has for Ripon has never changed. Now in the hands of Adrian Keatley, the six-year-old is back for the attheraces.com City Of Ripon Handicap (3.40) looking for a seventh victory at the track, having made two quick runs for his new yard this month, including an impressive third (25/1) in the class two Great St Wilfrid Handicap.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO