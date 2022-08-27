ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoLocalProv

Man Shot in Providence Overnight - Suspect Arrested

A man was shot in Providence overnight, according to Providence police. The shooting took place off of Valley Street late Tuesday night. Police say a suspect is in custody. Shortly after 10:30 PM, police received a report of a possible shooting on Dorr Street. When detectives arrived on the scene,...
