Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
'A Total Crisis': Life in Mississippi's Capital Disrupted by Water Loss
(Reuters) - Marsha Lewis, a bartender in Mississippi's state capital city, said she went to fill up her bathtub on Monday when she heard a local water treatment plant had shut down but was "horrified" to see what looked to her like raw sewage flowing from the faucet. By Tuesday...
US News and World Report
Oregon Economic Forecaster Says Economy Could Be Cooling
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s recent boom in tax revenue is coming to an end. That was the message from state economists Wednesday as they delivered the latest revenue forecast. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that state economist Mark McMullen told lawmakers “not all of this revenue boom is sustainable."
US News and World Report
Man in Custody After Stolen Truck Strikes Train in Colorado
NUNN, Colo. (AP) — After a brief standoff, police have taken into custody a man who sideswiped a freight train with a truck reported stolen earlier Thursday in rural northern Colorado. Aerial footage broadcast by a news station helicopter showed Weld County sheriff's deputies and local police taking the...
Comments / 0