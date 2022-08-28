ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Economic Forecaster Says Economy Could Be Cooling

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s recent boom in tax revenue is coming to an end. That was the message from state economists Wednesday as they delivered the latest revenue forecast. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that state economist Mark McMullen told lawmakers “not all of this revenue boom is sustainable."
Man in Custody After Stolen Truck Strikes Train in Colorado

NUNN, Colo. (AP) — After a brief standoff, police have taken into custody a man who sideswiped a freight train with a truck reported stolen earlier Thursday in rural northern Colorado. Aerial footage broadcast by a news station helicopter showed Weld County sheriff's deputies and local police taking the...
