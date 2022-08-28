ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 12

Related
The List

Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden

Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
WYOMING STATE
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Salon

Trump loses it on Truth Social over scathing op-ed in Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper

Former President Donald Trump complained on his Truth Social website after the NY Post posted a harsh editorial online on Tuesday evening. "Attorney General Merrick Garland's raid on Mar-a-Lago has ex-President Donald Trump back in the news. That's a problem for Republicans, who need to move beyond him," argued the tabloid, owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.
POTUS
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Scott Malone
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Classified Information#Fbi#Election Fraud#Reuters#Nbc#The Department Of Justice#State
Rolling Stone

Cheney Bashes GOP: McCarthy Should Not Be Speaker, Cruz and Hawley ‘Unfit for Future Office’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “completely unfaithful to the Constitution” and senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley are “unfit for future office,” during an interview that aired on Sunday. “He’s been completely unfaithful to the Constitution, and demonstrated a total lack of understanding of the significance and the importance of the role of speaker,” Cheney said when This Week host Jon Karl asked her if America would be “better or worse off” if McCarthy would become the next speaker of the House. “The speaker of the House is the second in line for the presidency. It...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Business Insider

Former DOJ official says Trump's special master request will dump a 'thankless' task on some intermediary's shoulders: 'No one wants this assignment'

A former DOJ attorney told Insider that special master work is grueling stuff. She described the screening process involved as "time consuming" and the end result as "thankless." Trump's plea for a neutral observer may no longer matter, according to recent reports. Serving as the special master in former President...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy