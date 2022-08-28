ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander City, AL

Comments / 124

Abby Priebe
4d ago

fines dont work..take kids in custody..close shop...we know this is done by child labor all over world..we need govt..american inspecters on job..more cameras..close til we get it done..are these chilfred trafficked..?????

Reply(1)
21
Katie Lyne
4d ago

WTH!!!! Why do these people think they are Above The Law???? Take them to court, fine them and shut that company down for 6 months!!! All employees should continue to receive their pay!!! Maybe then they will know Alabama will not put up with their BS labor!!! Hint - Governor Ivey!!!! 😤😤😤😡😡😡😡

Reply(9)
26
Barbara Andros
4d ago

Alabama needs to put a law sue them! And were are the parents of the children? And what is Kay Ivey doing about this?! She is being quite on the Child Labors laws?

Reply(6)
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BBC

Alabama pastor arrested while watering neighbour's plants

Footage has emerged of a pastor in the US state of Alabama being wrongfully arrested as he watered his neighbour's flowers. Michael Jennings was handcuffed during the good deed, despite another neighbour telling police it was all a misunderstanding. His lawyer says the incident - in May of this year...
FOXBusiness

Second Hyundai supplier accused of breaking child labor laws

A Hyundai Motor supplier is facing a federal complaint of violating child labor laws. The Department of Labor filed a federal lawsuit accusing SL Alabama of employing minors younger than age 16 at its factory in Alexander City. The subsidiary of South Korean parent SL Corp makes headlights, rear lights...
lonelyplanet.com

Arkansas will pay you $10,000 to move there - and they'll gift you a bike too

Fancy moving and taking your job with you? If you're a remote worker looking for a fresh start, Northwest Arkansas will pay you $10,000 to relocate there – and they'll throw a mountain bike into the deal for good measure. The region is renowned for its incredible scenery with the Ozark Mountains right on its doorstep, not to mention craft breweries, world-class museums and charming small towns.
ARKANSAS STATE
