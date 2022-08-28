Read full article on original website
Abby Priebe
4d ago
fines dont work..take kids in custody..close shop...we know this is done by child labor all over world..we need govt..american inspecters on job..more cameras..close til we get it done..are these chilfred trafficked..?????
Reply(1)
21
Katie Lyne
4d ago
WTH!!!! Why do these people think they are Above The Law???? Take them to court, fine them and shut that company down for 6 months!!! All employees should continue to receive their pay!!! Maybe then they will know Alabama will not put up with their BS labor!!! Hint - Governor Ivey!!!! 😤😤😤😡😡😡😡
Reply(9)
26
Barbara Andros
4d ago
Alabama needs to put a law sue them! And were are the parents of the children? And what is Kay Ivey doing about this?! She is being quite on the Child Labors laws?
Reply(6)
18
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
BBC
Alabama pastor arrested while watering neighbour's plants
Footage has emerged of a pastor in the US state of Alabama being wrongfully arrested as he watered his neighbour's flowers. Michael Jennings was handcuffed during the good deed, despite another neighbour telling police it was all a misunderstanding. His lawyer says the incident - in May of this year...
FOXBusiness
Second Hyundai supplier accused of breaking child labor laws
A Hyundai Motor supplier is facing a federal complaint of violating child labor laws. The Department of Labor filed a federal lawsuit accusing SL Alabama of employing minors younger than age 16 at its factory in Alexander City. The subsidiary of South Korean parent SL Corp makes headlights, rear lights...
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
Florida man who died after eating oysters at restaurant had numerous drugs in his system: report
A South Florida man, who died after eating raw oysters and became infected with a flesh-eating disease, had various drugs in his system at the time of his passing, including cocaine and fentanyl, a report says. Roger Pinckney, a 44-year-old from Davie, died July 31 after a fever and abdominal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pregnant woman in Louisiana forced to choose between carrying a fetus that lacks a skull or travel out of state
A woman who learned her fetus lacks a skull and a pregnant teen with no parents find themselves trapped in a maze of state abortion regulations in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision earlier this summer.
Kids Find 6-Foot Snake Curled Under Bedside Table
Animal enforcement had to visit the family home twice after being unable to locate the reptile the first time.
Florida Cop Blocks Pregnant Woman In Pain From Entering Hospital Just Feet Away
A Miami-Dade police spokesperson said the department has launched an internal investigation.
Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent warning has been issued as 15 states have recalled certain types of mushrooms over salmonella fears. The recall was announced by the company, Tai Phat Wholesalers, on Monday, following routine testing done by the Maryland Department of Health. The FDA followed up with its announcement on Tuesday, urging...
IN THIS ARTICLE
D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, Maryland's highest court says
The Maryland Court of Appeals said, however, it's very unlikely Malvo would ever be released from custody, because he is also serving separate life sentences for murders in Virginia.
FBI’s Most Dangerous Cities: Michigan Has 1, Neighboring State Has 5
Just before the Pandemic, the FBI compiled evidence, and numbers showing the 65 most dangerous cities in the United States. That 2019 data has now been released, and Michigan only has ONE city on the list, while neighboring states have multiple, including one that has FIVE cities on the list!
Swingers Trailer Park Opens In Louisiana: “Bring Your House, Share Your Spouse”
I feel like if you live anywhere besides the South, you always hear horror stories about the whole region. And if you are one of those people, some of the claims are very valid. I mean you’re always reading some crazy stuff about a “Florida man” in the news, and...
lonelyplanet.com
Arkansas will pay you $10,000 to move there - and they'll gift you a bike too
Fancy moving and taking your job with you? If you're a remote worker looking for a fresh start, Northwest Arkansas will pay you $10,000 to relocate there – and they'll throw a mountain bike into the deal for good measure. The region is renowned for its incredible scenery with the Ozark Mountains right on its doorstep, not to mention craft breweries, world-class museums and charming small towns.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Black pastor was watering his neighbor's flowers. Then the police showed up
Attorneys representing Michael Jennings said the release of the body camera video will clear the way for "legal action against the officers and more."
This man once claimed to be the last American slave and the oldest man alive at 130 years old
Wikipedia has a list of the last survivors of the American slave trade. There are at least 27 people on the list as being survivors while two have been discredited due to records being falsified or claiming the wrong dates of birth.
Over 600 catfish captured in Mississippi River fishing bust
At least five men are facing penalties following a Mississippi River fishing bust that saw Louisiana officials seize more than 600 catfish Wednesday.
Dollar General faces $1.2 million fine for ‘risking employees’ lives,’ feds say
Dollar General faces a fine of more than $1.2 million dollars after the company was “risking employees’ lives” at three stores in Georgia, federal labor officials say. Safety violations include workers being exposed to “fire and entrapment hazards” with blocked store exits and electrical panels that were not easily accessible at the Dollar General locations in Hogansville, Pembroke and Smyrna, according to an Aug. 15 Department of Labor news release.
Fort Hood army vet gets 18 months in prison for stealing $2.1M in military gear from embattled Texas base
A U.S. army veteran who pleaded guilty to stealing $2.1 million worth of military gear from the embattled Texas base Fort Hood was sentenced last week to just a year and a half behind bars. Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, had already pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud...
TV news anchor, 27, found dead at home in Wisconsin
A Wisconsin television station is mourning the loss of one of its news anchors Tuesday after she was found dead over the weekend. Neena Pacholke, a morning co-anchor and midday anchor at WAOW of Wausau, was 27. Her body was discovered Saturday morning at a home in Wausau after officers...
Sharpton puts spotlight on Georgia woman's patrol car fall
The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded a full accounting of how a Georgia woman fell from a moving patrol car after her arrest, saying at her funeral Thursday that he would seek a Justice Department review of her case if the family didn't get answers.Brianna Grier, 28, suffered significant injuries on July 15 and died July 21 at an Atlanta hospital. Authorities had been called to her home in Sparta, Georgia, as she experienced a mental health crisis, a family attorney has said. Sparta is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta. Sharpton, noting reports Grier was having what...
The 13 States to Fall Into U.S. Extreme Heat Belt in Next 30 Years
Experts have predicted that over 100 million people will live in an "extreme heat belt" by 2053.
Comments / 124