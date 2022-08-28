Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
Woman who was walking on freeway in Fontana dies after being struck by vehicle
A 28-year-old woman who was walking on the Interstate 10 Freeway in Fontana died after being struck by a vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Aug. 28 at about 5 p.m., a 42-year-old woman was driving a 2014 Chrysler 300 in the No. 1 lane of I-10 eastbound, west of Sierra Avenue, at about 65 miles per hour. At that same time, the pedestrian was walking across the I-10 lanes of traffic in a northerly direction.
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Fair Just Announced Its New Theme and 2023 Dates
Labor Day Weekend is on fast approach, which may put thoughts of the LA County Fair in your ride-obsessed, treat-loving, quilt-admiring, pig-petting, concert-cheering mind. This is completely understandable, of course, due to the fact that the gargantuan to-do, which has long been billed as the "largest county fair in the nation," long took place on or around early September, coinciding with the holiday weekend for several decades.
Search continues for Yucca Valley man missing since August 9￼
Authorities put a call out for the community's help in finding a Yucca Valley man last seen in the Fontana area on August 9, 2022. Robert Frank Lewis, Jr., 43, was released from the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on August 9. According to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station, following his release, Lewis The post Search continues for Yucca Valley man missing since August 9￼ appeared first on KESQ.
1 dead, 1 injured after car and semi truck collide in Palmdale
A violent collision in Palmdale ended with a semi truck resting atop a smashed car, leaving a person dead and another hospitalized. The crash occurred shortly after 2:20 p.m. near North Sierra Highway and East Avenue N, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. One person was declared dead at the scene, while another was […]
L.A. Weekly
Seferino Crispin Killed in Hit-and-Run on Foothill Boulevard [Fontana, CA]
FONTANA, CA (August 30, 2022) – On Thursday evening, Seferino Crispin died in a hit-and-run crash on Foothill Boulevard. The fatal incident happened on August 25th, at around 8:00 p.m., near the intersection of Hemlock Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. According to investigators, the victim was walking in the area...
Crash pushes big rig up a hill off the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar
A big rig was left up an embankment off the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar after being hit by another semi.The crash happened at about 4:44 a.m.in the eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway, just east of Phillips Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were immediately reported.A Sigalert was issued for three right lanes as crews work to remove the semi from the embankment. The lanes are expected to be closed until at least 7:15 a.m.Traffic on the eastbound side appears to backed up to at least the 57 Freeway.All lanes were reopened by 10:20 a.m.
L.A. Weekly
One Injured in Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Accident on Main Street [Hesperia, CA]
Motorcyclist Hurt in Traffic Accident on Escondido Avenue. The incident happened on August 23rd, at around 12:30 a.m., involving a Honda Accord and a motorcyclist. According to reports, a motorcyclist stopped at a red light and was rear-ended by the Honda. Due to the impact of the collision, the motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle and suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Honda fled the scene of the crash without rendering aid to the victim.
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Killed When Tesla Crashes in Front of House on Palos Verdes Peninsula
A driver behind the wheel of a Tesla SUV was killed late Tuesday morning after crashing in front of a home on Southern California's Palos Verdes Peninsula. The crash was reported at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunnyridge Road in Rolling Hills. The driver, a woman in her 70s, died at the scene.
nbcpalmsprings.com
CHP’s Annual Labor Day Weekend Crackdown Starts Friday
(CNS) – California Highway Patrol officers will be ramping up operations on highways and roads throughout Riverside County starting Friday to catch drunken and drug-impaired drivers, as part of the agency’s annual Labor Day weekend enforcement campaign. The “maximum enforcement period” will get underway at 6 p.m. Friday...
L.A. Weekly
Ian Michael Tayler Fatally Struck in Car Crash on Sunflower Drive [Morongo Valley, CA]
45-Year-Old Man Dead after Auto Collision on Avalon Avenue. The incident took place around 11:57 p.m., near the intersection of Avalon Avenue and Sunflower Drive. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers located Taylor with serious injuries upon arrival. Due...
vvng.com
16-year-old arrested for murder of missing man found dead at former George Air Force Base in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 16-year-old from Apple Valley was arrested for the murder of a man found deceased near an abandoned building at the old George Air Force Base in Victorville. On Sunday, August 28, 2022, 30-year-old Jeremy Snowden, a resident of Apple Valley, was reported missing by...
railfan.com
Santa Fe 3751 Returns to the Main Line in September
LOS ANGELES — Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe Railway 4-8-4 3751 will hit the main line for the first time since 2017 later this month when it visits Fullerton, Calif., to attend Amtrak’s Track Safety Community Event, taking place on Saturday, September 24th and Sunday, September 25th, at the Fullerton Transportation Center.
L.A. Weekly
4 Hospitalized after Head-On Accident on Orangethorpe Avenue [Fullerton, CA]
Four Injured in Head-On Collision near Lemon Street. Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the scene just east of Lemon Street. Reports indicate that a Nissan Altima and another vehicle collided head-on in the area. However, further events leading up to the collision remain unclear. First responders located both vehicles...
L.A. Weekly
Arturo Limas, Grace Salgado Dead after Head-On Accident on Cedar Avenue [Bloomington, CA]
44-Year-Old Driver, 39-Year-Old Passenger Killed in 2-Car Crash on Orange Street. The incident happened on August 14th around 1:40 a.m., near Orange Street. According to reports, a Hummer collided head-on with another vehicle. However, further events leading up to the crash remain unclear. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced 44-year-old Limas,...
L.A. Weekly
Two Hospitalized after Multi-Vehicle Crash on North Sanderson Avenue [Moreno Valley, CA]
MORENO VALLEY, CA (August 31, 2022) – On Tuesday evening, two people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on North Sanderson Avenue. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the collision happened just before 7:00 p.m., around North Sanderson Avenue and Gilman Springs Road. Eventually, first responders arrived and...
2urbangirls.com
Man dies after jumping off LA freeway overpass
LOS ANGELES – A person jumped from a freeway overpass and died in downtown Los Angeles Monday, prompting a full closure of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway. The person jumped from the overpass at North Broadway, near Grand Park, just before 3:50 p.m. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were...
vvng.com
24-year-old from Crestline killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 138 in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old motorcyclist from Crestline out riding with another biker was killed in a traffic collision Sunday morning in Hesperia. It happened on August 28, 2022, at about 9:12 am, on State Highway 138, west of Rainbow Bridge Road. The crash involved a white 2014 BMW S1000RR motorcycle and a white 2022 Toyota Camry.
Fontana Herald News
Man, woman are arrested after being found inside car which had been reported stolen out of Fontana
A man and woman were taken into custody in San Bernardino after they were found inside a car which had been reported stolen out of Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The incident occurred on Aug. 30 at 3:25 a.m., when Deputy T. Underhill observed a...
L.A. Weekly
Matias Meza Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Baseline Street [Highland, CA]
Pedestrian Collision near McKinley Avenue Resulted in One Fatality. According to the report, the fatal incident happened around 11:49 p.m. on August 2nd, after a driver struck the victim walking across Baseline Street. However, police reported that the involved driver fled the scene before the authorities arrived. Eventually, authorities declared...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Brush Fire Burns Near Corona Yacht Club
A vegetation fire started in Coachella near the Corona Yacht Club Monday. The fire started on Tyler Street near the 10 Freeway around 11 a.m. Firefighters say there are palm trees, small structures and debris burning on about a quarter acre of land. There are no evacuations for residents in...
