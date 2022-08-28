ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fontana Herald News

Woman who was walking on freeway in Fontana dies after being struck by vehicle

A 28-year-old woman who was walking on the Interstate 10 Freeway in Fontana died after being struck by a vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Aug. 28 at about 5 p.m., a 42-year-old woman was driving a 2014 Chrysler 300 in the No. 1 lane of I-10 eastbound, west of Sierra Avenue, at about 65 miles per hour. At that same time, the pedestrian was walking across the I-10 lanes of traffic in a northerly direction.
FONTANA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA County Fair Just Announced Its New Theme and 2023 Dates

Labor Day Weekend is on fast approach, which may put thoughts of the LA County Fair in your ride-obsessed, treat-loving, quilt-admiring, pig-petting, concert-cheering mind. This is completely understandable, of course, due to the fact that the gargantuan to-do, which has long been billed as the "largest county fair in the nation," long took place on or around early September, coinciding with the holiday weekend for several decades.
KESQ News Channel 3

Search continues for Yucca Valley man missing since August 9￼

Authorities put a call out for the community's help in finding a Yucca Valley man last seen in the Fontana area on August 9, 2022. Robert Frank Lewis, Jr., 43, was released from the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on August 9.  According to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station, following his release, Lewis The post Search continues for Yucca Valley man missing since August 9￼ appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 1 injured after car and semi truck collide in Palmdale

A violent collision in Palmdale ended with a semi truck resting atop a smashed car, leaving a person dead and another hospitalized. The crash occurred shortly after 2:20 p.m. near North Sierra Highway and East Avenue N, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. One person was declared dead at the scene, while another was […]
PALMDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Automobile#Fontana#Car Show#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Sierra Avenue
L.A. Weekly

Seferino Crispin Killed in Hit-and-Run on Foothill Boulevard [Fontana, CA]

FONTANA, CA (August 30, 2022) – On Thursday evening, Seferino Crispin died in a hit-and-run crash on Foothill Boulevard. The fatal incident happened on August 25th, at around 8:00 p.m., near the intersection of Hemlock Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. According to investigators, the victim was walking in the area...
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

Crash pushes big rig up a hill off the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar

A big rig was left up an embankment off the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar after being hit by another semi.The crash happened at about 4:44 a.m.in the eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway, just east of Phillips Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were immediately reported.A Sigalert was issued for three right lanes as crews work to remove the semi from the embankment. The lanes are expected to be closed until at least 7:15 a.m.Traffic on the eastbound side appears to backed up to at least the 57 Freeway.All lanes were reopened by 10:20 a.m.
DIAMOND BAR, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Injured in Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Accident on Main Street [Hesperia, CA]

Motorcyclist Hurt in Traffic Accident on Escondido Avenue. The incident happened on August 23rd, at around 12:30 a.m., involving a Honda Accord and a motorcyclist. According to reports, a motorcyclist stopped at a red light and was rear-ended by the Honda. Due to the impact of the collision, the motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle and suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Honda fled the scene of the crash without rendering aid to the victim.
HESPERIA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

CHP’s Annual Labor Day Weekend Crackdown Starts Friday

(CNS) – California Highway Patrol officers will be ramping up operations on highways and roads throughout Riverside County starting Friday to catch drunken and drug-impaired drivers, as part of the agency’s annual Labor Day weekend enforcement campaign. The “maximum enforcement period” will get underway at 6 p.m. Friday...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
railfan.com

Santa Fe 3751 Returns to the Main Line in September

LOS ANGELES — Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe Railway 4-8-4 3751 will hit the main line for the first time since 2017 later this month when it visits Fullerton, Calif., to attend Amtrak’s Track Safety Community Event, taking place on Saturday, September 24th and Sunday, September 25th, at the Fullerton Transportation Center.
FULLERTON, CA
L.A. Weekly

4 Hospitalized after Head-On Accident on Orangethorpe Avenue [Fullerton, CA]

Four Injured in Head-On Collision near Lemon Street. Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the scene just east of Lemon Street. Reports indicate that a Nissan Altima and another vehicle collided head-on in the area. However, further events leading up to the collision remain unclear. First responders located both vehicles...
FULLERTON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Arturo Limas, Grace Salgado Dead after Head-On Accident on Cedar Avenue [Bloomington, CA]

44-Year-Old Driver, 39-Year-Old Passenger Killed in 2-Car Crash on Orange Street. The incident happened on August 14th around 1:40 a.m., near Orange Street. According to reports, a Hummer collided head-on with another vehicle. However, further events leading up to the crash remain unclear. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced 44-year-old Limas,...
2urbangirls.com

Man dies after jumping off LA freeway overpass

LOS ANGELES – A person jumped from a freeway overpass and died in downtown Los Angeles Monday, prompting a full closure of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway. The person jumped from the overpass at North Broadway, near Grand Park, just before 3:50 p.m. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
vvng.com

24-year-old from Crestline killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 138 in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old motorcyclist from Crestline out riding with another biker was killed in a traffic collision Sunday morning in Hesperia. It happened on August 28, 2022, at about 9:12 am, on State Highway 138, west of Rainbow Bridge Road. The crash involved a white 2014 BMW S1000RR motorcycle and a white 2022 Toyota Camry.
HESPERIA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Matias Meza Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Baseline Street [Highland, CA]

Pedestrian Collision near McKinley Avenue Resulted in One Fatality. According to the report, the fatal incident happened around 11:49 p.m. on August 2nd, after a driver struck the victim walking across Baseline Street. However, police reported that the involved driver fled the scene before the authorities arrived. Eventually, authorities declared...
HIGHLAND, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Brush Fire Burns Near Corona Yacht Club

A vegetation fire started in Coachella near the Corona Yacht Club Monday. The fire started on Tyler Street near the 10 Freeway around 11 a.m. Firefighters say there are palm trees, small structures and debris burning on about a quarter acre of land. There are no evacuations for residents in...
COACHELLA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy