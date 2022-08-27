Read full article on original website
arcadianews.com
New York-style deli thrives in the Arizona desert
Ah, 1949. It was the year that the American Broadcasting Company network debuted. Color television was first available to the public, and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” hit the music charts. It was also the year that Cheese N’ Stuff Deli opened its doors at 5042 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix.
railfan.com
Santa Fe 3751 Returns to the Main Line in September
LOS ANGELES — Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe Railway 4-8-4 3751 will hit the main line for the first time since 2017 later this month when it visits Fullerton, Calif., to attend Amtrak’s Track Safety Community Event, taking place on Saturday, September 24th and Sunday, September 25th, at the Fullerton Transportation Center.
foxla.com
Tens of thousands of SoCal Edison customers could lose power amid heat wave
Tens of thousands of Southern California Edison customers may lose power during the electric supply company's scheduled outages, with some of the customers being left in the dark during this week's heat wave. According to SoCal Edison's power outage awareness map, more than 1,300 outages are scheduled across Southern California,...
foxla.com
4-year-old left in car in Echo Park as SoCal braces for triple-digit temps
LOS ANGELES - A four-year-old child was left in a car in Echo Park Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, as Southern California braces for one of the biggest heat waves of the season. Radio calls came in just after 2 p.m. Monday for a child left in...
NBC Los Angeles
Watch ‘The Nightmare of Flight 498': When Two Planes Collided Over an LA Suburb in 1986
You can watch "The Nightmare of Flight 498" in the video player above or stream it on your big screen on the NBCLA app on Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV. It was Labor Day weekend in 1986, when Aeroméxico flight 498 and a small Piper plane collided in the sky over a Los Angeles suburb.
citywatchla.com
Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind
Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
foxla.com
Van hits pedestrians at LAX, crashes into building: LAFD
LOS ANGELES - Two people were hospitalized Wednesday after they were reportedly hit by a passenger van at Los Angeles International Airport that then continued on to collide into at least one building, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Officials said one of the pedestrians hit declined treatment....
newsantaana.com
Arizona man charged with robbery spree that targeted Big Lots and PetSmart stores in So. Cal.
LOS ANGELES – An Arizona man was charged today in a federal criminal complaint alleging he robbed 10 stores in Southern California and Arizona during a three-week crime spree that ended in a high-speed chase in which he fired upon federal agents and, after police rammed his car, he accidentally shot himself under his chin.
NBC Los Angeles
Hiker Found Dead in Arizona Park Identified as Irvine Man
A hiker found dead in after he was separated from a group in an Arizona park on a day of triple-digit heat was identified as a 31-year-old man from Irvine. Kyle Matthew Movius became lost on trails in the 1,100-acre SARA Regional Park in Lake Havasu City after he was separated from a group of three other hikers, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.
foxla.com
This is what a $1 million home gets you in LA
LOS ANGELES - A new analysis reveals the sales of $1 million homes more than doubled over the past three years and are at record highs, but buyers are getting less than they used to, according to Zillow. The real estate marketplace reports that homes that sold near $1 million...
foxla.com
California teachers made $48M on Airbnb in 2021
LOS ANGELES - California educators made millions of dollars hosting their properties on Airbnb in 2021, according to a newly-released report from the company, more than any other state in the U.S. More than 15,000 Americans who self-identified as educators listed a property on the platform in 2021, in total...
This Arizona City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
This city got a high "rudeness score."
High bacteria levels prompt water warning for popular SoCal beach spots
L.A. County health officials are asking residents to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the Santa Monica Pier, Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey and other popular spots.
gcaptain.com
Southern California’s Containership Backup at Lowest Level Since Logjam Began
The number of container ships headed for the California ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach — a traffic jam that once symbolized American consumer vigor during the pandemic — declined to the lowest level since the bottleneck started to build two years ago. Eight vessels were in...
Santa Clarita Radio
Two Firefighters Killed In Station Fire 13 Years Ago Remembered
Two firefighters who were killed 13 years ago Tuesday while fighting the Station Fire will never be forgotten by the men and women who fought alongside them. Capt. Tedmund “Ted” Hall, 47, of San Bernardino, and Firefighter Specialist Arnaldo “Arnie” Quinones, 35, of Palmdale, were killed on Aug. 30, 2009 when trying to escape the Station Fire after it quickly and unexpectedly surrounded them.
iebusinessdaily.com
Moreno Valley lands another restaurant
Mr. Fries Man, a fast-casual restaurant that serves elaborate meals built around french fries, has come to Moreno Valley. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony held Saturday was attended by Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez, the city council, and the chamber of commerce, according to a statement on the city’s website.
foxla.com
Californians brave triple-digit heat wave: Tips to stay cool
PASADENA, Calif. - When firefighters get calls for help due to extreme heat, symptoms include fatigue, dizziness, dehydration and even seizures. By mid-afternoon Wednesday, Pasadena Fire officials say 26 calls had come in for paramedic help. They believe about half were heat-related, but that has to be confirmed at a hospital, so they can't be sure.
UPDATE: Hiker dies in desert after leaving lost group near Lake Havasu City
Rescuers found three hikers alive, but a fourth hiker died after separating from the group south of Lake Havasu City, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 3