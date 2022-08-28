ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Guns recovered back to back days at two Omaha High Schools

OMAHA, Neb. — A student at Omaha South High School had a gun in the school's campus Wednesday according to a letter sent to South High parents by OPS. At Omaha's Blackburn High Tuesday, school officials found a gun and two knives in a student's car, while they invested a verbal threat made to another student.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man killed near homeless shelter; ‘He was important to us’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Wednesday morning near Third and P Streets. Shortly before 2 a.m., authorities were called to the area, where they found a 60-year-old Lincoln man deceased in a grassy area. The man was killed...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was transported to the hospital from a home where three people were found dead Wednesday evening. Authorities said the deaths were not suspicious, and there was no threat to the community. They told 6 News they suspected a carbon-monoxide leak at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle, may have been to blame.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

NSP, NDE issue school safety reminders

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the new school year is now in full swing, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Education are reminding parents, students, and schools officials of the options available to report school or student safety issues. “The safety of our schools is vital to everyday...
LINCOLN, NE
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
klkntv.com

$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
iheart.com

Man shot Monday morning in South Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- A man in injured in an early Monday morning shooting in South Omaha. Omaha Police say just before 5:30 Monday morning, officers were called to Nebraska Medicine after a shooting victim arrived at the hospital. Investigators say 38 year old Braylon Hardeman was shot near 24th and Castelar. Police say it is not clear yet what led up to the shooting and who else may have been involved.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Robbery Reported Early Tuesday Morning at U-Stop Store

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 30)–Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that happened early Tuesday morning inside the U-Stop at 10th and Lincoln Mall. Police say officers arrived and talked to a store employee, who described an unknown male in a medical mask approaching the counter and demanding money. The man claimed he was armed with a gun, but never showed it.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln crash sends multiple to hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A driver collided with a building after suffering a reported medical episode in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department sent police, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, to Costco, 1620 Pine Lake Road, for a report of a truck colliding with the building on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman killed in head-on crash with semi near Osceola

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was killed Thursday in a head-on crash with a semi-truck near Osceola, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. near mile marker 395 on State Highway 92, which is west of Osceola. A Chevy Suburban was...
KCCI.com

Motorcyclist life flighted to hospital after crash in Western Iowa

ATLANTIC, Iowa — A man is being treated at an Omaha hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Cass County. It happened at 6:00 Saturday morning. The Iowa State Patrol reports Carlos Herrera was life flighted to the University of Nebraska Medical Center after being thrown from his motorcycle. Troopers...
CASS COUNTY, IA
North Platte Post

Lincoln police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run

On Friday, Aug. 26, at 10:15 pm, a blue 2021 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Cornhusker Highway. Witnesses reported the motorcycle was speeding and ran the red light at N 27th St. The motorcycle collided with a black 2022 Ford F150 truck that was southbound on N. 27 Street.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Driver injured when tire comes through windshield on I-80

(Sarpy County, NE) -- Two people are injured, one critically, when a tire comes off a vehicle and goes through the windshield of another vehicle on I-80. Initial reports are that the vehicles were on westbound I-80 near the Platte River when the tire came off and hit a 51 year old woman who was driving. She was taken by medical helicopter to Bergan Mercy with head and chest trauma. After the tire went through the windshield, the vehicle hit a tree.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Former Omaha Police officer arrested after robbery, carjacking

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former city police officer, fired from the force six years ago, has been arrested for robbery. According to the OPD report, former officer Wendy Redding, 48, was involved in a carjacking. Redding was fired from the Omaha Police Department in 2016 after 22 years with the force.
OMAHA, NE

