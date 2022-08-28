ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Man charged in connection with 'road rage' shooting on I-57

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was arrested and charged in connection with what police described as an apparent road rage shooting on Interstate 57 last Monday. Jalynn Powell, 21, of Chicago, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to Illinois State Police. Around...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

2 shot, wounded during argument in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are wounded following a shooting in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Wednesday morning. The shooting happened in the 6800 block of South Campbell around 8:38 a.m. Chicago police said two victims, a 27-year-old man, and an unaged male, were in an argument with a known...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man, 59, critically wounded in East Chatham shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the East Chatham neighborhood Wednesday just before noon. The shooting happened in the 7900 block of South Maryland around 11:45 a.m. Police said the 59-year-old victim was outside when he heard shots and felt pain. He...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

16-year-old charged in double shooting of sisters in Little Village

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old male has been charged with murder following the shooting of two sisters in Little Village nearly a week ago. According to police, the offender was arrested Monday in the 3300 block of West Ogden Avenue. He is officially charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery and […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Shooting at Gary business leaves one man dead, one wounded

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting at a business in Gary, Indiana Monday. At 4:59 p.m., someone waved down an officer at Ridge Road and Georgia Street, saying someone had fired into a nearby business. In that business, an officer found...
GARY, IN
CBS News

Multiple vehicles damaged by debris on I-57

CHICAGO (CBS) – Multiple vehicles were damaged on I-57 Wednesday morning. ISP District Chicago responded to I-57 northbound near 123rd street around 5:11 a.m. Eight vehicles were damaged by tire debris in the roadway. No injuries were reported. The right lane of I-57 northbound near 123rd Street was closed...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Violent Crime

Comments / 0

Community Policy