Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
Guns recovered back to back days at two Omaha High Schools
OMAHA, Neb. — A student at Omaha South High School had a gun in the school's campus Wednesday according to a letter sent to South High parents by OPS. At Omaha's Blackburn High Tuesday, school officials found a gun and two knives in a student's car, while they invested a verbal threat made to another student.
1011now.com
Zoo news and brews
Capitol security footage showed Cameron being lured into a carrier at 8 p.m. last night. He was taken by two women who thought he was a stray. According to LPD, officers found an unresponsive male, who is a 60-year-old Lincoln man, near 3rd and P streets around 2 a.m. ACLU...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man killed near homeless shelter; ‘He was important to us’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Wednesday morning near Third and P Streets. Shortly before 2 a.m., authorities were called to the area, where they found a 60-year-old Lincoln man deceased in a grassy area. The man was killed...
klkntv.com
Deputies arrest second man involved in robbery of Beatrice woman, sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Deputies have arrested a second man involved in the robbery of a 33-year-old Beatrice woman, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said. On Wednesday around 3 p.m., deputies and members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested 31-year-old Kenneth Miles in Omaha. Wagner said Miles was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Nebraska man killed by in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Virginia
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WOWT/WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Nebraska man dead. His name is Andrew Ainsworth, 60, whose latest address is in Omaha. U.S. Marshals Task Force stopped his vehicle on an exit ramp Monday while looking for the fugitive. Investigators said...
1011now.com
LSO deputies arrest 2nd suspect in robbery of woman traveling to Lincoln to buy car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested the second suspect they believe robbed and assaulted a woman on her way to Lincoln to buy a car. On Wednesday, the Metro Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 31-year-old Kenneth Miles, of Beatrice, in Omaha around 3 p.m.
WOWT
3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was transported to the hospital from a home where three people were found dead Wednesday evening. Authorities said the deaths were not suspicious, and there was no threat to the community. They told 6 News they suspected a carbon-monoxide leak at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle, may have been to blame.
1011now.com
LPD investigating overnight homicide; no suspects in custody
Capitol security footage showed Cameron being lured into a carrier at 8 p.m. last night. He was taken by two women who thought he was a stray. ACLU “demands” Northwest restore student newspaper. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Monday...
RELATED PEOPLE
1011now.com
Lincoln Police investigating overnight homicide
The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Monday asked Grand Island Northwest to restore its journalism program and school newspaper. If you know anything about these cases, send your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by calling 475-3600. Lincoln ready for gameday visitors. Updated: 8 hours...
1011now.com
LIVE at 10AM: Lincoln Police to provide updates on Wednesday homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have launched an investigation into a death that appeared to have happened under suspicious circumstances. Officers were called to the area of 3rd & P Streets around 2 a.m. on a report of a man found unresponsive in a field. Police confirmed that the...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Arrested burglary suspect may be involved in over $1M in A/C unit damages
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police believe a burglary suspect, who is now in custody, could be tied to more than $1 million in damages to commercial air conditioning units. 44-year-old Joe Claypool, is in custody in connection to two burglary cases. In one of the cases, he's accused of cutting...
News Channel Nebraska
Gun found during vehicle search in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was cited by Lincoln Police Department after a handgun was found in the vehicle he was driving. LPD said the Gang Unit Investigators were traveling in the area of 21st and K Street on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. when they saw 23-year-old Stephan Dennis operating a motor vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1011now.com
Lincoln Police to announce arrest in homicide investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Lincoln Police are investigating the murder of a 60-year-old man found in a field early Wednesday morning. According to LPD, officers found the Lincoln man near 3rd and P around 2 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene and had injuries to his neck from what police describe as a “bladed weapon.” Police Chief Theresa Ewins said a possible weapon was found nearby.
iheart.com
Possible Omaha Carbon Monoxide Poisonings Investigated
The investigation continues Thursday morning after three people die and one person is hospitalized in a possible carbon-monoxide poisoning at a Millard-area home. The Omaha Police Department and Metropolitan Utilities District are investigating after firefighters were called to the home near 136th Circle and Z Street near the Millard Airport around 5:45 Wednesday afternoon.
1011now.com
Gunfire erupts in the Portia & Knox area late Tuesday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating following shots fired and two nearby apartments damaged. LPD said they were called to the area of Portia and Knox Streets around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on reports of gunfire in the area. According to LPD, responding officers found a number...
1011now.com
Missing inmate arrested in Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln last month, has been arrested in Grand Island. Torrien Harris was taken into custody by the Grand Island Police Department on Tuesday. She failed to return to CCC-L on July 18 from her job assignment in the community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Omaha Police investigate shooting after home invasion
Omaha city council keeps mayor remote work rule change off November ballot. The Omaha city council once again is debating whether the mayor can work remotely. Many borrowers hope some of their loans will be forgiven under President Biden's new program. Updated: 4 hours ago. The shooter is still on...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers seize 101 pounds of meth in vehicle on I-80 near York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Thanks to the help of a state patrol K9, troopers seized 101 pounds of meth on Tuesday inside a vehicle near York. Around 1:10 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Nissan Rogue on Interstate 80 east of York because of a license plate violation, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
WOWT
Protest disrupts start of day at Bellevue West
One month ago Bennington Public Schools thought they had a location for a second high school. A teen from northeast Nebraska made a court appearance Monday. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Video 1 of Frontier Justice Burglary...
Nebraska Board of Pardons will hear Earnest Jackson’s case on Sept. 19
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Board of Pardons meeting Sept. 19 may be another opportunity for freedom for Earnest Jackson. Jackson, 40, has served more than 20 years at the Nebraska State Penitentiary after being convicted of first-degree murder. Jackson went through two trials and will not be eligible for parole until 2029 — all for […] The post Nebraska Board of Pardons will hear Earnest Jackson’s case on Sept. 19 appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Comments / 0