Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Guns recovered back to back days at two Omaha High Schools

OMAHA, Neb. — A student at Omaha South High School had a gun in the school's campus Wednesday according to a letter sent to South High parents by OPS. At Omaha's Blackburn High Tuesday, school officials found a gun and two knives in a student's car, while they invested a verbal threat made to another student.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Zoo news and brews

Capitol security footage showed Cameron being lured into a carrier at 8 p.m. last night. He was taken by two women who thought he was a stray. According to LPD, officers found an unresponsive male, who is a 60-year-old Lincoln man, near 3rd and P streets around 2 a.m. ACLU...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man killed near homeless shelter; ‘He was important to us’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Wednesday morning near Third and P Streets. Shortly before 2 a.m., authorities were called to the area, where they found a 60-year-old Lincoln man deceased in a grassy area. The man was killed...
LINCOLN, NE
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
WOWT

Nebraska man killed by in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Virginia

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WOWT/WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Nebraska man dead. His name is Andrew Ainsworth, 60, whose latest address is in Omaha. U.S. Marshals Task Force stopped his vehicle on an exit ramp Monday while looking for the fugitive. Investigators said...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was transported to the hospital from a home where three people were found dead Wednesday evening. Authorities said the deaths were not suspicious, and there was no threat to the community. They told 6 News they suspected a carbon-monoxide leak at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle, may have been to blame.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

LPD investigating overnight homicide; no suspects in custody

Capitol security footage showed Cameron being lured into a carrier at 8 p.m. last night. He was taken by two women who thought he was a stray. ACLU “demands” Northwest restore student newspaper. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Monday...
LINCOLN, NE
Person
Vincent Burns
1011now.com

Lincoln Police investigating overnight homicide

The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Monday asked Grand Island Northwest to restore its journalism program and school newspaper. If you know anything about these cases, send your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by calling 475-3600. Lincoln ready for gameday visitors. Updated: 8 hours...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LIVE at 10AM: Lincoln Police to provide updates on Wednesday homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have launched an investigation into a death that appeared to have happened under suspicious circumstances. Officers were called to the area of 3rd & P Streets around 2 a.m. on a report of a man found unresponsive in a field. Police confirmed that the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gun found during vehicle search in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was cited by Lincoln Police Department after a handgun was found in the vehicle he was driving. LPD said the Gang Unit Investigators were traveling in the area of 21st and K Street on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. when they saw 23-year-old Stephan Dennis operating a motor vehicle.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police to announce arrest in homicide investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Lincoln Police are investigating the murder of a 60-year-old man found in a field early Wednesday morning. According to LPD, officers found the Lincoln man near 3rd and P around 2 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene and had injuries to his neck from what police describe as a “bladed weapon.” Police Chief Theresa Ewins said a possible weapon was found nearby.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Possible Omaha Carbon Monoxide Poisonings Investigated

The investigation continues Thursday morning after three people die and one person is hospitalized in a possible carbon-monoxide poisoning at a Millard-area home. The Omaha Police Department and Metropolitan Utilities District are investigating after firefighters were called to the home near 136th Circle and Z Street near the Millard Airport around 5:45 Wednesday afternoon.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Gunfire erupts in the Portia & Knox area late Tuesday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating following shots fired and two nearby apartments damaged. LPD said they were called to the area of Portia and Knox Streets around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on reports of gunfire in the area. According to LPD, responding officers found a number...
1011now.com

Missing inmate arrested in Grand Island

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln last month, has been arrested in Grand Island. Torrien Harris was taken into custody by the Grand Island Police Department on Tuesday. She failed to return to CCC-L on July 18 from her job assignment in the community.
LINCOLN, NE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWT

Omaha Police investigate shooting after home invasion

Omaha city council keeps mayor remote work rule change off November ballot. The Omaha city council once again is debating whether the mayor can work remotely. Many borrowers hope some of their loans will be forgiven under President Biden's new program. Updated: 4 hours ago. The shooter is still on...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers seize 101 pounds of meth in vehicle on I-80 near York

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Thanks to the help of a state patrol K9, troopers seized 101 pounds of meth on Tuesday inside a vehicle near York. Around 1:10 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Nissan Rogue on Interstate 80 east of York because of a license plate violation, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Protest disrupts start of day at Bellevue West

One month ago Bennington Public Schools thought they had a location for a second high school. A teen from northeast Nebraska made a court appearance Monday. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Video 1 of Frontier Justice Burglary...
BELLEVUE, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Board of Pardons will hear Earnest Jackson’s case on Sept. 19

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Board of Pardons meeting Sept. 19 may be another opportunity for freedom for Earnest Jackson.  Jackson, 40, has served more than 20 years at the Nebraska State Penitentiary after being convicted of first-degree murder. Jackson went through two trials and will not be eligible for parole until 2029 — all for […] The post Nebraska Board of Pardons will hear Earnest Jackson’s case on Sept. 19 appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE

