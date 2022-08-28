Read full article on original website
Report says BYU police couldn't find evidence of racial slur directed at Duke volleyball team
PROVO — After searching the stands at a BYU volleyball match Friday night against Duke and through game film, BYU police could not identify any evidence of a racial slur that was reportedly directed at members of the Blue Devils' women's volleyball team, a police report states. BYU Police...
Suspect UNC secondary faces challenge in App State QB Brice
North Carolina travels to Appalachian State for bragging rights in the Tar Heel State. App State's Chase Brice is coming of a season in which he threw for a school-record 3,337 yards and 27 touchdowns. The sixth-year quarterback will look to take advantage of a North Carolina secondary that looked very suspect last week against Florida A&M. The Tar Heels allowed unheralded Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa to complete 28 of 38 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns. The game has been sold out since July with more than 30,000 fans expected at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina.
The Utah Checkdown podcast: Previewing Florida with Gators reporter Kevin Brockway
SALT LAKE CITY — The college football season for Utah is about to begin, with a tough opening matchup in SEC country against the Florida Gators in The Swamp. We breakdown the players to watch in this game as well as some predictions for Saturday. We were also joined...
Alta football player hospitalized, recovering after spinal cord injury
SANDY — An Alta football player is recovering after a brutal spinal cord injury suffered prior to the Hawks' 16-15 win over Sandpoint (Idaho) last week in Rexburg, Idaho. Jalen Sutton, 17, sustained the injury during a game Friday, according to a GoFundMe* set up by his aunt, Cynthia Meier, on Monday. After being taken to the hospital, Sutton was diagnosed with a cervical spine injury involving the C4 and C5 vertebrae in his neck, his aunt said. Stansbury coach Eric Alder told KSL.com that the injury occurred during the Hawks' junior varsity game against Stansbury last Thursday.
Parents outraged after preferred pronouns posted by Farmington Jr. High counselors
FARMINGTON — There was outrage at Farmington Junior High School after school counselors had new placards made that showed their preferred pronouns. The move motivated parents to send emails and make phone calls to the school. Some were angry enough that police were asked to investigate. Likewise, some families...
Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students
SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
New Jordan River 'blueprint' may have benefits for the Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — West Jordan Mayor Dirk Burton reflects back to his childhood as he stands a few dozen feet from the banks of the Jordan River. There's one memory from decades ago that pops into his mind. One year, his father spent months building a fiberglass canoe in the backyard of his family's Kearns home. They decided that the Jordan River was the perfect spot to test out this homemade boat, so they cut through the overgrowth in the area and plopped the boat into the water.
Woman stuck in mud at Layton reservoir
LAYTON — Mary Green and her husband visited Adams Reservoir Monday night. She said the peaceful evening walk turned into an event that left her traumatized. "My husband was here three or four times to fish," Green said. "He's been wanting to learn fly fishing." Green and her dog,...
Cox appoints Salt Lake County councilwoman to lead new office for helping families
SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox has tapped Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton to lead a newly created state office. The Office of Families "aims to support Utah families through proactive rather than reactive strategies and policies. This includes promoting what already makes Utah the best place for children and parents to thrive as well as pursuing policies, legislation and innovation that will strengthen families at all economic levels," Cox's office said in a statement.
Heber City has one of the highest rates of remote workers in the country
HEBER CITY — Nearly 15% of the population in Heber City worked from home in the years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2020. And that places the town in Wasatch County among the top 10 cities in the United States for remote workers. Heber City ranks number...
Box marked 'explody' leads to discovery of explosive materials in Orem
OREM — An Orem man is facing criminal charges after police say he had explosive materials in his fifth wheel trailer, including a black box with the word "explody" written on it, in addition to other weapons. Scott Larell Bowers, 46, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with...
Online school shooting threat puts police in 3 Utah counties on alert
EPHRAIM — A man who allegedly made a threat after becoming frustrated while playing an online game to conduct a mass school shooting was arrested Monday after his alleged actions put law enforcers in three counties on alert. The 18-year-old man was booked into the Sanpete County Jail for...
Vacation rental company's closure is leaving some reservoir visitors high and dry
PEOA, Summit County — A dispute between the state of Utah and a guy who rents lakeside cabins and yurts at Rockport Reservoir has left travelers high, dry and worried about their deposits. If you look around Rockport's marina, you will see some rental cabins and yurts that look...
2nd man was in vehicle shot by officers at American Fork Walmart, police confirm
AMERICAN FORK — American Fork police have confirmed that a car that was involved in a police shooting and was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier this month had not one, but two men inside it, and both have since been taken into custody. On Aug. 9, American...
Chased driver doesn't stop until tires are gone and vehicle catches fire, police say
MILLCREEK — A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he led officers on a chase in a stolen truck and didn't stop trying to get away until the vehicle was engulfed in flames. The owner of the stolen truck was at the scene of the fire and arrest...
