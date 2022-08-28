North Carolina travels to Appalachian State for bragging rights in the Tar Heel State. App State's Chase Brice is coming of a season in which he threw for a school-record 3,337 yards and 27 touchdowns. The sixth-year quarterback will look to take advantage of a North Carolina secondary that looked very suspect last week against Florida A&M. The Tar Heels allowed unheralded Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa to complete 28 of 38 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns. The game has been sold out since July with more than 30,000 fans expected at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO