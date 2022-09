Fleetwood Town have signed Everton midfielder Lewis Warrington and Luton Town forward Admiral Muskwe on season-long loans. Warrington, 19, who was on loan at Tranmere Rovers last season, featured under manager Frank Lampard on Everton's US tour. Muskwe has made three appearances this season for the Hatters. The Zimbabwe international...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 HOURS AGO