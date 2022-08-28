ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo accepts he's at Manchester United until at least January, says Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo would not remain at Manchester United until at least January if he did not want to. With Thursday's transfer deadline looming, Ronaldo's efforts to leave United in search of Champions League football are nearing a fruitless end, and he faces another five months in Manchester before the re-opening of the window may present an opportunity to move.
SkySports

Premier League

Leicester City vs Manchester United. Premier League. The King Power StadiumAttendance: Attendance32,226.
SkySports

Arthur Melo to Liverpool: Injury-prone but technically brilliant, Brazil midfielder a gamble worth taking for Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp had already confirmed Liverpool were in the market for a midfielder before Wednesday's win over Newcastle but Jordan Henderson's hamstring injury added to the urgency. Henderson joined Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the sidelines when he was forced off in the second half at Anfield...
SkySports

Blackpool 0-1 Blackburn Rovers: Ben Brereton Diaz hits winner at Bloomfield Road

Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz impressed hugely ahead of transfer deadline day as his clinical strike secured a 1-0 win at Blackpool in the Championship. Diaz, who has been strongly linked with a move away from Rovers before the window closes on Thursday, struck the game's only goal in the 16th minute.
SkySports

Burnley 2-0 Millwall: Vitinho and Jay Rodriguez seal win for Clarets

Burnley registered their first home win under Vincent Kompany, beating Millwall 2-0 to move onto the shoulder of Championship leaders Sheffield United. A dour encounter was sparked into life by the arrival of Belgium Under-21 winger Manuel Benson in the second half, as he teed up Vitinho for the opening goal before Jay Rodriguez slid in a second.
SkySports

Antony: Manchester United sign Brazil winger from Ajax for £86m

Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax for a fee of £86m. The 22-year-old has signed a contract until 2027, with the option of an additional year, and is in line to make his home debut in Sunday's televised Sky Sports clash with Arsenal.
SkySports

Antonio Conte criticises 'incredible VAR mistakes' with Spurs manager saying 'no one is happy about situation'

Antonio Conte launched into a tirade on the use of VAR and called for it to be binned after Tottenham's penalty was overturned against West Ham. West Ham looked like they had conceded a penalty for a third consecutive home league match when Spurs were awarded a spot-kick in the 11th minute, only for referee Peter Bankes to overturn his original decision after a lengthy four-minute VAR delay.
SkySports

Sunderland 3-0 Rotherham: Ross Stewart nets twice in Black Cats win

Ross Stewart scored twice to help secure a 3-0 win over Rotherham and get Tony Mowbray's reign as Sunderland manager off to the perfect start. Mowbray, who was only confirmed as Alex Neil's successor on Tuesday night, witnessed a strong performance that saw the Black Cats claim a third win in the Sky Bet Championship.
SkySports

Jurgen Klopp calls Liverpool's late winner 'perfect response' to Newcastle time-wasting at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool's last-minute victory the "perfect response" when asked about Newcastle's time-wasting at Anfield, calling the 2-1 win one of his "best nights". The visitors, who looked set to secure a deserved point thanks to Alexander Isak's first-half goal, had frustrated Klopp's side with a number of incidents of running down the clock in the final 10 minutes of the game, and during the five minutes of added time indicated Nick Pope also called on the physio for treatment on his shoulder.
SkySports

Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Liverpool can secure another big win against Newcastle at Anfield

Jones Knows thinks Liverpool can secure another big win against Newcastle at Anfield on Wednesday. I'm pretty convinced there are the makings of a really good side lurking at Wolves, but a lack of confidence in attack and the lingering cloud of a winless run is certainly affecting their performance at key moments in matches. They looked to be seeing the game out perfectly well against Newcastle but the closer they got to the finishing line, the more the nerves kicked in. It's now 11 games across the summer since Bruno Lage last tasted victory as a manager, and in that run his side have scored just six goals. They are favourites to win this one at 11/10 with Sky Bet which does probably underestimate Wolves slightly, but Bournemouth changing their manager makes it a hard price to be truly confident about. There is bound to be a reaction from the Cherries in front of their home crowd. The draw is probably the safe play.
SkySports

Championship goals and round-up: Sunderland, Blackburn win

Ross Stewart ensured Tony Mowbray's reign as Sunderland manager started with a bang as his double secured Sky Bet Championship victory over Rotherham. A day after the former Middlesbrough and Blackburn manager had been announced as Alex Neil's replacement at the Stadium of Light, the Scotland international struck twice after the break as his side surged to a 3-0 win.
