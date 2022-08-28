Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo accepts he's at Manchester United until at least January, says Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo would not remain at Manchester United until at least January if he did not want to. With Thursday's transfer deadline looming, Ronaldo's efforts to leave United in search of Champions League football are nearing a fruitless end, and he faces another five months in Manchester before the re-opening of the window may present an opportunity to move.
Erik ten Hag: Man Utd signing Antony increases quantity and quality of options
Erik ten Hag refused to be drawn on the imminent arrival of Antony at his press conference on Wednesday but the Manchester United manager admitted his satisfaction at bolstering his attacking options. United have reached an agreement with Ajax to sign the Brazilian winger for £86m, subject to a medical,...
Cody Gakpo: Southampton ready to increase transfer offer with Leeds also interested
Southampton have told PSV Eindhoven they are prepared to increase their offer for forward Cody Gakpo after having an initial bid rejected. However, the two clubs are still £3m to £4m apart in their valuation of the 23-year-old, who has been a target for Manchester United this summer and is of interest to Leeds United.
Premier League
Leicester City vs Manchester United. Premier League. The King Power StadiumAttendance: Attendance32,226.
Jan Bednarek, Leander Dendoncker join Aston Villa as Wolves sign Boubacar Traore from Metz
Aston Villa have confirmed the Deadline Day signings of Leander Dendoncker and Jan Bednarek, while Wolves secured the signature of Boubacar Traore from Metz. Belgium international Dendoncker has moved across the Midlands from Molineux to Villa Park after an undisclosed fee, thought to be £13m, was agreed between the two clubs earlier on Thursday.
Arthur Melo to Liverpool: Injury-prone but technically brilliant, Brazil midfielder a gamble worth taking for Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp had already confirmed Liverpool were in the market for a midfielder before Wednesday's win over Newcastle but Jordan Henderson's hamstring injury added to the urgency. Henderson joined Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the sidelines when he was forced off in the second half at Anfield...
Birmingham 1-2 Norwich City: Onel Hernandez snatches last-gasp winner for Canaries
Onel Hernandez was Norwich's hero as they made it four straight wins with a last-gasp 2-1 victory against Birmingham at St Andrew's. Hernandez, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Blues, swept home the winner in the third minute of second-half stoppage time. The 29-year-old Cuban...
Blackpool 0-1 Blackburn Rovers: Ben Brereton Diaz hits winner at Bloomfield Road
Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz impressed hugely ahead of transfer deadline day as his clinical strike secured a 1-0 win at Blackpool in the Championship. Diaz, who has been strongly linked with a move away from Rovers before the window closes on Thursday, struck the game's only goal in the 16th minute.
Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa: Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli strike to maintain Gunners' perfect start
Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli struck in each half as Arsenal extended their perfect start to the season to five games with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa which sent the visitors into the relegation zone and piled more pressure on visiting boss Steven Gerrard. There was panic in the...
Burnley 2-0 Millwall: Vitinho and Jay Rodriguez seal win for Clarets
Burnley registered their first home win under Vincent Kompany, beating Millwall 2-0 to move onto the shoulder of Championship leaders Sheffield United. A dour encounter was sparked into life by the arrival of Belgium Under-21 winger Manuel Benson in the second half, as he teed up Vitinho for the opening goal before Jay Rodriguez slid in a second.
Stoke City 1-1 Swansea: Alex Neil collects late point in first Potters game
Tyrese Campbell's stoppage-time strike rescued a point for new Stoke boss Alex Neil as his tenure began with a 1-1 draw against Swansea. The 41-year-old left his position as Sunderland manager on Sunday to pen a three-year deal at Stoke and endured a frustrating opening to his reign. An out-of-form...
Arsenal open to Deadline Day move for midfielder | Douglas Luiz future at Aston Villa a 'touchy situation'
Mikel Arteta says Arsenal's transfer business could go right down to the wire on Deadline Day as they look to add a central midfielder to their ranks, following injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny. Albert Sambi Lokonga came into midfield to partner Granit Xhaka for Wednesday's 2-1 win over...
Fulham sign Dan James, Layvin Kurzawa, Willian and Carlos Vinicius on busy Deadline Day for the Cottagers
Fulham completed a loan for Leeds winger Dan James at the end of a busy Deadline Day for the club, which also included a loan deal for Paris St-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa and the permanent signings of Willian and Carlos Vinicius. Wales international James is seeking regular first-team football ahead...
Antony: Manchester United sign Brazil winger from Ajax for £86m
Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax for a fee of £86m. The 22-year-old has signed a contract until 2027, with the option of an additional year, and is in line to make his home debut in Sunday's televised Sky Sports clash with Arsenal.
Antonio Conte criticises 'incredible VAR mistakes' with Spurs manager saying 'no one is happy about situation'
Antonio Conte launched into a tirade on the use of VAR and called for it to be binned after Tottenham's penalty was overturned against West Ham. West Ham looked like they had conceded a penalty for a third consecutive home league match when Spurs were awarded a spot-kick in the 11th minute, only for referee Peter Bankes to overturn his original decision after a lengthy four-minute VAR delay.
Sunderland 3-0 Rotherham: Ross Stewart nets twice in Black Cats win
Ross Stewart scored twice to help secure a 3-0 win over Rotherham and get Tony Mowbray's reign as Sunderland manager off to the perfect start. Mowbray, who was only confirmed as Alex Neil's successor on Tuesday night, witnessed a strong performance that saw the Black Cats claim a third win in the Sky Bet Championship.
Jurgen Klopp calls Liverpool's late winner 'perfect response' to Newcastle time-wasting at Anfield
Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool's last-minute victory the "perfect response" when asked about Newcastle's time-wasting at Anfield, calling the 2-1 win one of his "best nights". The visitors, who looked set to secure a deserved point thanks to Alexander Isak's first-half goal, had frustrated Klopp's side with a number of incidents of running down the clock in the final 10 minutes of the game, and during the five minutes of added time indicated Nick Pope also called on the physio for treatment on his shoulder.
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Liverpool can secure another big win against Newcastle at Anfield
Jones Knows thinks Liverpool can secure another big win against Newcastle at Anfield on Wednesday. I'm pretty convinced there are the makings of a really good side lurking at Wolves, but a lack of confidence in attack and the lingering cloud of a winless run is certainly affecting their performance at key moments in matches. They looked to be seeing the game out perfectly well against Newcastle but the closer they got to the finishing line, the more the nerves kicked in. It's now 11 games across the summer since Bruno Lage last tasted victory as a manager, and in that run his side have scored just six goals. They are favourites to win this one at 11/10 with Sky Bet which does probably underestimate Wolves slightly, but Bournemouth changing their manager makes it a hard price to be truly confident about. There is bound to be a reaction from the Cherries in front of their home crowd. The draw is probably the safe play.
Championship goals and round-up: Sunderland, Blackburn win
Ross Stewart ensured Tony Mowbray's reign as Sunderland manager started with a bang as his double secured Sky Bet Championship victory over Rotherham. A day after the former Middlesbrough and Blackburn manager had been announced as Alex Neil's replacement at the Stadium of Light, the Scotland international struck twice after the break as his side surged to a 3-0 win.
Man Utd refusing to give up on transfer for Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers... Manchester United have reportedly "not given up" on somehow tempting Frenkie de Jong to join the club on Deadline Day after months of failed negotiations. Transfer Centre LIVE!. Summer transfer window 2022: Done deals. Get Sky Sports | Download...
