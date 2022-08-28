ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PetsRadar

Former NFL star teams up with 135-pound Neapolitan Mastiff pup

What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? Well, when it comes to man-mountain former football star Jeff Zgonina and his hulking Neapolitan mastiff Hank, the answer is love at first sight. The pair met in March this year and Hank has already smashed through the 135lb mark...
ClutchPoints

Dan Marino’s Net Worth in 2022

Dan Marino is a retired American football player who played as a quarterback for the Miami Dolphins throughout his 17-year professional career. Before moving over to the National Football League (NFL), he had a very successful college career with the University of Pittsburgh where he passed for a total of 8,597 yards and 79 touchdowns. Because of that, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. His magic carried over to the pros as he became one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the sport. He is also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a very successful career. In this article, however, we will be talking about Dan Marino’s net worth in 2022.
Golf Digest

Former Super Bowl starting quarterback makes successful USGA debut

Between the FedEx Cup Playoffs concluding at the Tour Championship and all the latest PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf stuff, there's been a lot going on in pro golf. But arguably the coolest story of the week came from the amateur ranks. And it involves an ex-NFL quarterback. Three decades...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Baltimore Orioles Gunnar Henderson’s Girlfriend, Katherine Lee Bishop

Baltimore Orioles top prospect Gunnar Henderson hit a home run in his MLB debut on August 31, 2022. Along with his family and friends, one particular person was present in the stands. It was Gunnar Henderson’s girlfriend, Katherine Lee Bishop. As Henderson sprinted around the bases, he was greeted with applause and high-fives from his parents and girlfriend. The couple’s adorable chemistry has won them many new followers. And fans want to know more about Gunnar Henderson’s girlfriend. So, we give you the scoop on Gunnar’s lady love in this Katherine Lee Bishop wiki.
