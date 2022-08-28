Read full article on original website
Use of deauthorized COVID antibody treatments widespread in early 2022: study
Clinicians in the United States relied strongly on the use of two monoclonal antibody (mAbs) treatments for COVID-19, even after they were deauthorized by the Food and Drug Administration, according to a new study. Investigators at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston found that hospitals and health systems administered...
Nursing home labor flexing across US as staffing needs, COVID fan flames
Newfound labor power has trended upward this summer in the skilled nursing and long-term care sectors, causing further headaches for already strained operators. Whether workers are voting on strikes, actually striking, or avoiding strikes through successful negotiations with providers, employees are leveraging operators’ need to staff up and stay open.
FDA authorizes omicron-targeting vaccines as preferred COVID booster shots
The Food and Drug Administration has authorized new, bivalent versions of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines to be used as booster shots. At the same time, the original versions of these drugmakers’ mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are no longer authorized as booster doses. Doses of the updated booster...
Drug-drug interactions prevalent in seniors with psychiatric disorders
Drug-drug interactions are common in older adults who have psychiatric disorders, according to a new study. Investigators from Nanjing Medical University in China analyzed medical records for 308 older adults aged 60 years and older hospitalized in a geriatric and clinical psychiatry departments in July and August 2021. More than half (55%) had at least one potential drug-drug interaction (pDDI), they reported.
Flu vaccine makers readying for busy season, with infections expected to rise
Vaccine makers are expecting influenza infections to climb this season in the United States, and say they are preparing for the uptick. COVID-19 mitigation measures have turned the past two flu seasons into non-events, with very low infection rates. But this silver lining effect is not expected to continue, FiercePharma reported.
Remote home hospital care visits match in-home physician care on certain measures: study
Home hospital care recipients who receive remote physician visits have similar safety risks and self-reported patient experiences as their peers who receive in-person physician visits, according to a new study. The findings were nuanced, however, Jeffrey L. Schnipper, MD, MPH, of Harvard Medical School, reported. There were a few more...
Do your patients have ‘a right to fall’?
It doesn’t take a professional caregiver to tell you that the thought of an older, frail person falling is the stuff of nightmares. Take it from the adult child of any aging adult, no matter where they are. Slippery floors, loose rugs, kids toys or even dogs. They all can be the precursor to Grandma going down and never living again in her own house, or on her own two feet.
Blood pressure meds work when taken at any time of day, five-year study reveals
One of the largest cardiovascular studies ever conducted has shown that blood pressure medications are effective no matter the time of day they are administered, investigators say. More than 21,000 patients were randomized to take their blood pressure-lowering medications in the evening or in the morning. They were followed for...
States need to step up with nurse aide waiver clearer, providers say
The formal extension of a waiver program that relaxes certification requirements for some nurse aides was widely embraced by providers a day after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced it. A waiver allowing temporary nurse aides to work pending completion of a full training program was set to...
