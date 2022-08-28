It doesn’t take a professional caregiver to tell you that the thought of an older, frail person falling is the stuff of nightmares. Take it from the adult child of any aging adult, no matter where they are. Slippery floors, loose rugs, kids toys or even dogs. They all can be the precursor to Grandma going down and never living again in her own house, or on her own two feet.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 5 HOURS AGO