Bayonne Planning Board approves warehouse reorganization plan
The Bayonne Planning Board has approved a final site plan for a major overhaul of an industrial site composed of many warehouses. The plan was approved at a special meeting of the board on August 22. The application was presented by attorney Chris Murphy on behalf of Prologis, LP for...
Redeveloper of 22-story complex in Bayonne working toward resolution compliance
The Bayonne Planning Board recently approved an 18-story high-rise on Avenue E as part of the next phase of the Silk Lofts redevelopment, which will be among the tallest in the city when and if constructed. However, it is not planned to be the tallest, actually. That honor belongs to...
NY Officials Mark One Year Anniversary Of IDA
A year after Hurricane Ida devastated the area with historic flooding, New York City is beefing up flood protection measures. Officials held a moment of silence to honor the lives lost to flooding from Hurricane Ida on the one year anniversary of the storm. The city’s Chief Climate Officer Rohit Aggarwala says the city is preparing for future intense storms by adding rain gardens in flood prone areas that can absorb 25-hundred gallons of water each.
Firefighters battled 3 separate overnight fires in Paterson, New Jersey
A total of 11 families were displaced leaving 30 people temporarily homeless.
Officials: Hudson County emergency construction off to successful start
A potentially weekslong traffic nightmare is underway in Hudson County.
N.J. man killed by freight train in ‘tragic accident,’ official says
A 29-year-old Bergenfield man was fatally struck by a train in what officials described as an accident late Wednesday in Bergen County. The southbound CSX train hit the man near the West Madison Avenue crossing in Dumont around 11:40 p.m., according to police. “The investigation supports that this was not...
Jersey City Statewide Carnival returns to the road
Cheryl Murphy, founder, and CEO of the Jersey City West Indian/Caribbean American Carnival (JCWICACAI) has announced that Karibbean Konnectionz – Mas-Moko-Music featuring King EJ Earl – ENJ Promotions, won first place, and was named Band of the Year at the Garden State Jersey City, NJ carnival’s triumph return to Road March on July 23, after a two-year pause due to the COVID19 pandemic.
Earthquake felt and heard in Rockaway, NJ
The U.S. Geological Service has confirmed an earthquake in the Whit Meadow Lake section of Rockaway Township in Morris County Tuesday Evening. Many people in the area reported hearing a loud 'boom,' and feeling the ground shake for about 30 seconds. Just after 5 p.m. people started reporting they heard...
HERO: Passing EMS Veteran Pulls Driver From Burning Sedan After Garden State Parkway Crash
A driver whose car burst into flames during an overnight crash on the Garden State Parkway was rescued by a retired EMS veteran who rushed to his aid. Tito Jackson pretty much saved the young man's life, said one of the New Jersey State Police troopers who responded to the crash near the southbound tolls in Saddle Brook shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.
Spotted lanternfly update: Act now to prevent breeding
UNION COUNTY, NJ — Spotted lanternfly infestations begin with the appearance of small, beetle-like nymphs in the spring, which transform into large, destructive hopping insects over the summer. “The spotted lanternfly is a widespread problem in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the surrounding region. Everyone can help reduce the infestation...
Number of NJ districts face crossing guard shortage. Here’s what one town is doing to combat the problem.
A number of districts across New Jersey, as well as the country, are facing a crossing guard shortage as some kids start walking to school.
29 people displaced by morning fire in Paterson involving 4 homes
A fire in Paterson Thursday morning damaged four homes and displaced 29 people. Three of the homes were destroyed and a fourth was damaged.
Man struck, killed by NJ Transit train in Union County is ID’d
Authorities have identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train in Plainfield last week as a 28-year-old man. Wilber Anibal Hernandez Rivas, of Plainfield, was hit near the Grant Avenue bridge in Plainfield shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, officials said . The Raritan Valley Line train...
2 women killed in New Jersey house fire: officials
BLOOMINGDALE, N.J. (PIX11) – Two women were found dead in the aftermath of a house fire in New Jersey Tuesday morning, Passaic County officials said. The fire happened at a home in Bloomingdale on Hamburg Turnpike. Neighbors Dan and Elaine Bush called 911 just after 7 a.m. when they smelled smoke and saw the flames. […]
2 men accused of trespassing at private lake in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two men were charged for allegedly trespassing at a private Lake in Denville Township Friday. On August 26, police responded to Estling Lake on the report of individuals climbing the private spillway with kayaks and entering the private lake, police said. During the...
Jersey City announces new program for low- and moderate-income first time homebuyers
The City of Jersey City has announced a new program for low- and moderate-income first time homebuyers with down payment assistance and closing cost up to $150,000. “This is a great opportunity to get the community engaged and educated about homeownership in our City,” Mayor Steven Fulop said in a statement.
Firefighters battle morning fire in Paterson involving at least 3 homes
Firefighters in Paterson battled a fire this morning on the corner of Slater and Marshall streets that involved at least three homes.
EPA Reports Linden NJ Exposed to Large Amount of Cancer-Causing Chemical Ethylene Oxide
ETO (Ethylene Oxide) Plant #2 uses EtO to sterilize spices. The plant is located at 2500 Brunswick Avenue in Linden. A risk assessment performed on July 27, 2022, identified elevated cancer risk to the community of Linden surrounding ETO Plant #2 as the plant violates the EPA’s guidelines for emissions. Now, the volume of EtO being emitted by ETO Plant #2 is making neighboring residents severely ill.
$50K Powerball Winner Sold In West Orange
A third-tier prizewinning lottery ticket from the Wednesday, Aug. 31 Powerball drawing was sold in North Jersey. The ticket was purchased from the ShopRite of Essex Green, located at 495 Prospect Ave., West Orange. The winning numbers were: 07, 08, 19, 24, and 28. The Red Power Ball number was...
Pizzeria known for 1 of N.J.’s greatest pies announces plans to close
New Jersey, which is home to some of the country’s best pizzerias, will soon lose a great one. Tavolino Pizzeria of Wallington at 435 Paterson Ave. recently took to Instagram to announce plans to shutter. “It is with great sadness that we announce we are closing our doors on...
