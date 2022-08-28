ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Newark, NJ

wbgo.org

NY Officials Mark One Year Anniversary Of IDA

A year after Hurricane Ida devastated the area with historic flooding, New York City is beefing up flood protection measures. Officials held a moment of silence to honor the lives lost to flooding from Hurricane Ida on the one year anniversary of the storm. The city’s Chief Climate Officer Rohit Aggarwala says the city is preparing for future intense storms by adding rain gardens in flood prone areas that can absorb 25-hundred gallons of water each.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
East Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
City
East Newark, NJ
East Newark, NJ
Lifestyle
caribbeanlife.com

Jersey City Statewide Carnival returns to the road

Cheryl Murphy, founder, and CEO of the Jersey City West Indian/Caribbean American Carnival (JCWICACAI) has announced that Karibbean Konnectionz – Mas-Moko-Music featuring King EJ Earl – ENJ Promotions, won first place, and was named Band of the Year at the Garden State Jersey City, NJ carnival’s triumph return to Road March on July 23, after a two-year pause due to the COVID19 pandemic.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Earthquake felt and heard in Rockaway, NJ

The U.S. Geological Service has confirmed an earthquake in the Whit Meadow Lake section of Rockaway Township in Morris County Tuesday Evening. Many people in the area reported hearing a loud 'boom,' and feeling the ground shake for about 30 seconds. Just after 5 p.m. people started reporting they heard...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Spotted lanternfly update: Act now to prevent breeding

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Spotted lanternfly infestations begin with the appearance of small, beetle-like nymphs in the spring, which transform into large, destructive hopping insects over the summer. “The spotted lanternfly is a widespread problem in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the surrounding region. Everyone can help reduce the infestation...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

2 women killed in New Jersey house fire: officials

BLOOMINGDALE, N.J. (PIX11) – Two women were found dead in the aftermath of a house fire in New Jersey Tuesday morning, Passaic County officials said. The fire happened at a home in Bloomingdale on Hamburg Turnpike. Neighbors Dan and Elaine Bush called 911 just after 7 a.m. when they smelled smoke and saw the flames. […]
BLOOMINGDALE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

2 men accused of trespassing at private lake in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two men were charged for allegedly trespassing at a private Lake in Denville Township Friday. On August 26, police responded to Estling Lake on the report of individuals climbing the private spillway with kayaks and entering the private lake, police said. During the...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

EPA Reports Linden NJ Exposed to Large Amount of Cancer-Causing Chemical Ethylene Oxide

ETO (Ethylene Oxide) Plant #2 uses EtO to sterilize spices. The plant is located at 2500 Brunswick Avenue in Linden. A risk assessment performed on July 27, 2022, identified elevated cancer risk to the community of Linden surrounding ETO Plant #2 as the plant violates the EPA’s guidelines for emissions. Now, the volume of EtO being emitted by ETO Plant #2 is making neighboring residents severely ill.
LINDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

$50K Powerball Winner Sold In West Orange

A third-tier prizewinning lottery ticket from the Wednesday, Aug. 31 Powerball drawing was sold in North Jersey. The ticket was purchased from the ShopRite of Essex Green, located at 495 Prospect Ave., West Orange. The winning numbers were: 07, 08, 19, 24, and 28. The Red Power Ball number was...
WEST ORANGE, NJ

