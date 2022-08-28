Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
CNET
Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money
The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: Surprise one-time checks worth up to $1,657 being sent out in Pennsylvania
Thousands of older or disabled Pennsylvanians who received a property tax or rent rebate in 2021 are again receiving financial relief. Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Aug. 24 that those who already received the rebates would get an additional, one-time payment equal to 70% of their original rebate, up to $1,657.50. The Department of Revenue currently has 361,042 eligible recipients.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Blue' At Walmart
Though it may be rare, the words "code blue" coming out of the intercom at Walmart are not unheard of and it seems that it's the type of alert that has the potential to close down business and dismiss the staff for the day, per one Redditors experience. Walmart uses...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Banking app
I was reading today a terrible story of a woman who had her card and phone stolen. How they accessed her Santander app and how online banking has a function on it to tell you your pin number. Which the thief did and took loads of money. I had absolutely...
digitalspy.com
Has anyone else's pension plummeted?
My pension pot value is pretty low, only giving me £365 a month if I retire. Just wondering if anyone else's has too and if it should pick up after 2023?. How can anyone possibly answer that based on zero information ?. Speak to your pension advisor. Posts: 11,834.
digitalspy.com
How to watch Nope online at home
Nope has proven just as much of a conversation starter as Jordan Peele's Get Out and Us, and now you can get involved at home. The sci-fi horror movie centres two siblings (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) who, following the death of their father in a freak accident, discover something sinister and potentially otherworldly in the skies above their horse ranch.
Comments / 0