An important reminder about the Heisman Trophy and voting on awards as 2022 season starts

By Matt Zemek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Nick Shepkowski is the editor of Fighting Irish Wire. We’re going to have a good time with Nick this season, maybe even a great time. It would be fantastic if his Irish and our Trojans are both 10-1 heading into their huge game at the Los Angeles Coliseum this Thanksgiving weekend. That would mean both teams are in the playoff hunt. What a scene that would be.

Nick wants us to be good. We want Notre Dame to be good. It’s not generosity. It’s selfishness. We want that USC-Notre Dame game to mean as much as possible.

While we wait to see how the 2022 season plays out, it’s worth noting that Nick has done (and said) something very useful and important before Week 1. Nick has reminded us about the purpose of polls and rankings.

Nick released his preseason Heisman Trophy ballot at Fighting Irish Wire. He made clear to say that he was voting on the three best players in college football when he voted for Alabama’s Will Anderson as his preseason favorite. The explicit mention of the best player in the sport is acknowledgment of that worldview:

Will Anderson, Jr. didn’t win the Heisman Trophy in 2022 but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t the best player in the land. He is the most talented of anyone in college football entering 2022. Now can he back that up again or may we have a Jadeveon Clowney type situation from a few years back?

I’m not kidding when I say I’m disappointed that literally nobody else in our straw poll put Anderson number-one.

I am usually good about saying — when I make a preseason ranking or poll — that my ranking reflects a projection of who I think will win, or whether I am ranking the actual best teams/players/etc.

In the College Wire Heisman Poll, which you can view here, I went with C.J. Stroud at No. 1, Bryce Young at No. 2, and USC’s Caleb Williams at No. 3. Those rankings are connected to projections — who I think will win the award, based on the politics and the voting patterns of the award.

Nick Shepkowski has reminded me to be clear about how and why I present various rankings.

If I was to identify the best player in college football, yes, I would also identify Will Anderson as the best player in the sport. I would also note that Bryce Young did not deserve to win the Heisman last year. He was not even one of the four best players in the sport. Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan deserved to win the Heisman. Anderson deserved it more than Young did among Alabama players.

Kenneth Walker of Michigan State deserved it more. Kenny Pickett of Pitt deserved it more.

Young won because the Heisman, as it exists in a political context, rewards the starting QB on a team in the College Football Playoff. Like it or not, that’s what the Heisman rewards these days. Bryce Young was better than Stetson Bennett of Georgia, Cade McNamara of Michigan, and Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati (the other three playoff teams), so he won the award.

That doesn’t mean he was the best player. It frankly wasn’t even a close call.

Thank you, Nick Shepkowski, for reminding me and all of us that we should be clear in distinguishing between handicapping an award winner (projections of who will win) and identifying the actual best player (raw evaluation of performance) when making rankings.

We all need to do that in this industry.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Ducks unveil new uniforms for season-opening showdown vs. Georgia Bulldogs

We’ve waited long enough. The answer is finally here. The Oregon Ducks unveiled their new uniforms that are to be worn against the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3 in the season-opener that promises to be as entertaining as any game we see this fall. With new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning going against his former team — the defending national champions — the game will be ripe with storylines. We know that the college football world will be watching, and now we know that the Ducks will be looking incredibly clean on the big stage. After unveiling a sneak preview of the cleats that will be worn — a state-of-the-art Nike Vapor Edge VC 360 — it’s only right that the uniforms are just as impressive. 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟏 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 ✅#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/7AxlBTNbS9 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 1, 2022 All green. Apple green. As it should be.  
EUGENE, OR
Georgia State
Alabama State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BREAKING: LSU lands elite in-state offensive tackle prospect

The Tigers already had an impressive 2023 recruiting class heading into the month of September. But on Thursday, that group got even better for coach Brian Kelly. LSU secured a commitment from Neville (Monroe, Louisiana) offensive tackle Zalance Heard. 247Sports lists Heard as a four-star recruit sitting just outside the top 50 nationally, but On3 is significantly higher on the 6-foot-5, 300-pound prospect, ranking him as a five-star and the No. 13 player nationally.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every NFL team's most surprising roster cut

With the preseason in the books, every NFL team has now trimmed their roster to the league–mandated 53 players. While these rosters will certainly undergo changes over the next couple of days, each team has their initial 53-man rosters set. But when going from 80 to 53 players, there...
Bryce Young
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chayce Bishop set for Tennessee return

Tennessee will kick off its 2022 season Thursday versus Ball State at Neyland Stadium under second-year head coach Josh Heupel. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT between the Vols and Cardinals. SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup. The contest is the first meeting between Tennessee and Ball State.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens release former Vols' guard

Baltimore released former Vol guard Kahlil McKenzie. He was released as the Ravens finalized its 53-man active roster ahead of the 2022 season. McKenzie played for the Vols from 2015-17. McKenzie was selected by Kansas City in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft (No. 198 overall). He entered...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

South Dakota State is ‘really proud’ of what former commit, Iowa LB Seth Benson has accomplished

Once upon a time, Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Seth Benson was committed to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Like his parents before him, it looked like Benson’s future would take place in Brookings, S.D. Instead, Benson got an offer from Iowa, and it was simply too good of an opportunity to pass up. “I’m a big family man. That was the hardest thing. I wanted to be a loyal guy, too,” Benson said to Inside the Hawkeyes. “And I had committed to a school and a program (at South Dakota State). I was going to be five and a half hours from my...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

VMI vs. Wake Forest, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch college football

The VMI Keydets will meet the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Week 1 of the college football season on Thursday night at Truist Field. VMI is coming off a 6-5 season after starting off 6-2, they lost their last three games as they look to turn things around this year. Meanwhile, Wake Forest comes into tonight’s game ranked 22nd after an 11-3 season while making it to the ACC Championship game but falling to Pitt. Sam Hartman is back under center for the Demon Deacons as they look to make a run this year.
Heisman Trophy
College Sports
University of Notre Dame
Football
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee-Ball State postgame social media buzz

Tennessee kicked off its 2022 season Thursday at Neyland Stadium under second-year head coach Josh Heupel. The Vols defeated Ball State, 59-10, in front of 92,236 in attendance. Tennessee’s 2022 regular season schedule also features home games against Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri. The Vols have...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant reaction: Sean Clifford delivers thrilling win for Penn State at Purdue

It certainly wasn’t looking pretty for Penn State after 55 minutes of football had been played. Fortunately for the Nittany Lions, college football is a 60-minute game, and quarterback Sean Clifford made the most of it with some late-game heroics. Clifford hit running back Keyvone Lee for a 10-yard touchdown with 57 seconds left in the game to give Penn State a 35-31 victory at Purdue on Thursday night. Clifford passed for four touchdowns and ran for one more in the victory. It all happened on a night when he temporarily left the game in the third quarter, and he ended...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

