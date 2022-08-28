EAST LANSING, Mich. – The first episode of the Mel Tucker Show for the 2022 season, presented by Auto Owners Insurance, is set for Wednesday, Aug. 31 on the statewide Spartan Media Network. This Wednesday's show, which runs from 7-8 p.m. at 1310 Abbot Road at Reno's East in East Lansing, will be hosted by longtime Spartan play-by-play announcer George Blaha.

