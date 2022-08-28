Read full article on original website
msuspartans.com
Spartan Men's Soccer Hosts Western Michigan Thursday
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State men's soccer closes out its three-game homestand, hosting in-state rival Western Michigan on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at DeMartin Stadium. The men's game is the second-half of a doubleheader with the MSU women, who will face Dartmouth at 5 p.m. Zach Surdenik...
msuspartans.com
Women’s Soccer Set for Thursday Matchup with Dartmouth
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State women's soccer completes its three-game homestand on Thursday, Sept. 1, as the Spartans host the Dartmouth Big Green in a 5 p.m. contest at DeMartin Stadium. The game will serve as the first half of a Spartan soccer doubleheader, with the men's team...
msuspartans.com
Kozal, Koehler Garner B1G Women’s Soccer Weekly Honors
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Michigan State women's soccer players Lauren Kozal and Courtney Koehler secured Big Ten Women's Soccer Weekly Honors, with Kozal being named Goalkeeper of the Week while Koehler took home Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. Kozal, a senior goalkeeper from Ada, Michigan, secures...
msuspartans.com
Campbell Joins Wrestling Staff as Volunteer Assistant
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State wrestling added Big Ten alumnus Te'Shan Campbell to the 2022-23 coaching staff as a volunteer assistant, head coach Roger Chandler announced Tuesday. "Te'Shan brings a lot of experience as a competitor and as a coach," Chandler said. "There is no doubt he is...
msuspartans.com
Spartans Set Sail to Navy
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State volleyball sets sail on its first road trip of the season this weekend as the team looks to remain unbeaten at the Kristen Dickmann Invitational hosted by the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. The Spartans will meet UAlbany, Navy and VCU...
msuspartans.com
Listen to Mel Tucker Show on Wednesday Night
EAST LANSING, Mich. – The first episode of the Mel Tucker Show for the 2022 season, presented by Auto Owners Insurance, is set for Wednesday, Aug. 31 on the statewide Spartan Media Network. This Wednesday's show, which runs from 7-8 p.m. at 1310 Abbot Road at Reno's East in East Lansing, will be hosted by longtime Spartan play-by-play announcer George Blaha.
