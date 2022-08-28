Read full article on original website
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
Flood-born: Nothing but mud as mother, infant return to Pakistan home
Swaddled tightly under the shelter of a donated tent, a newborn baby lays still amid the disorder all around. The baby, at least, is washed in the few bottles of mineral water collected from donation points that the men spend hours walking to each day.
Ukraine news - live: Integrity of Russian-held nuclear plant violated, UN team warns
The physical integrity of Ukraine’s Russia-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had been violated amid heavy shelling from both sides, the UN nuclear agency chief Dr Rafael Grossi said on Thursday. “It is obvious that the plant and the physical integrity of the plant has been violated, several times ... this is something that cannot continue to happen,” Dr Grossi said.Vehicles transporting members of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) inspection mission were seen zooming past on roads outside Zaporizhzhia city as the team visited Europe’s biggest nuclear facility after a long wait. The atomic watchdog’s head said he will...
Will Venice Protests Help Or Hurt Filmmakers in Iran?
As the Venice Film Festival celebrates Iranian cinema — there are four Iranian films screening at the 79th Biennale — back home in Tehran, Iranian filmmakers and artists are facing the harshest crackdown in decades. The hardline government of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has stepped up pressure on dissident artists and all critics of the regime to toe the line. In July, authorities arrested three prominent directors: Mostafa Al-eahmad (2009’s Poosteh), 2020 Berlin’s Golden Bear winner Mohammad Rasoulof (There Is No Evil) and Jafar Panahi, winner of Venice’s Golden Lion for Dayereh (2000) and of Berlin’s Golden Bear for Taxi (2015).More...
Russia-Ukraine war: ‘heavy fighting’ reported near Zaporizhzhia as UN team set for second day at nuclear plant – live
UK intelligence warns shelling continues near Zaporizhzhia; UN nuclear chief says physical integrity of plant violated
India launches new aircraft carrier as China concerns grow
NEW DELHI (AP) — India commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier Friday as it seeks to counter regional rival China’s much larger and growing fleet, and expand its own indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. The INS Vikrant, whose name is a Sanskrit word for “powerful” or “courageous,” is India’s second...
